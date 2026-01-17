Krakow uncovered: From Medieval landmarks to modern flavors

Poland unfolds like a journey through time, cities and landscapes, and Krakow enchants with its heritage and architectural charm, serving as a gateway to the vast outdoors.

Yet Krakow is the most popular tourist destination in Poland, and it might not need more attention, but it still a charming place to visit and admire. How could we miss this city when we visit Poland.

Known as the Royal Capital City, it was the official capital of the country until 1596 and has traditionally been one of the leading centers of Polish academic, cultural, and artistic life. Its Old Town was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978, one of the world's first sites to be granted status.

Unlike other Polish cities, Krakow didn´t suffer a direct wartime destruction of its historic core during World War II.

Its cultural legacy across the epochs of Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque remains and provides the city with a significant blend of architectural landmarks, including the largest medieval market square in Europe.

The city also hosts several important institutions, including the Jagiellonian University, one of the oldest universities in the world; the National Museum, Kraków Opera, Juliusz Sowacki Theatre, National Stary Theatre, and the Jagiellonian Library.

Old Krakow

The historic center is only a few steps from the main train station. Surrounded by the Planty Park, where the old city wall used to stand, this beautiful green belt features gardens, statues, fountains, and walking paths.

Many of these paths take you to the Main Market Square, a historic, 40,000 square-meter plaza designed in 1257, where you can have the sense of stepping back in time and imagine knights walking around the site.

Full of restaurants and terraces serving as the vibrant heart of the city's Old Town, with iconic landmarks like St. Mary's Basilica and the Cloth Hall, you can spend hours here.

“Life here is like living in an open museum, where history and art come together”, bartender Jan said while serving a shot of ubrówka, a popular Polish vodka known for its unique flavor from being infused with aromatic bison grass.

St. Mary's Basilica stands as the most iconic landmark, and it has been the center of Krakow´s religious life for over 700 years. Ornately decorated with captivating blue and gold artwork and a host of intricate carvings, St. Mary’s is a feast for the eyes.

From the basilica’s taller tower, the city’s famous bugle call – Hejna mariacki – is played every hour on the hour. This is in remembrance of the mythical trumpeter who was shot in the neck while warning the city of Mongol invaders in 1241.

The Cloth Hall stands in the middle of the Main Market Square. Once a major center of international trade, today the ground floor hosts a gallery of merchants where you can find souvenirs and interesting local goods. The upper floor is home to the Sukiennice Museum with a permanent exhibit of 19th-century Polish painting and sculpture.

Don´t leave the Main Market Square without visiting the Wawel chocolate store. You will be amazed by the quality of this famous Polish chocolate brand: either chocolate bars, chocolate-covered jellies or creamy hot chocolate.

On Florianska Street there is even a wax museum, a cinema with good old Polish films, and a gallery of daring arts, but also pretzel street vendors you must try.

Walk down Grodzka street and visit the Roman baroque Saints Peter and Paul Church. You will be immediately drawn to the striking sculpted statues of the twelve apostles.

Check the live music calendar, Saints Peter and Paul Church hosts daily classical music concerts at 8 PM, featuring the Cracow Chamber Orchestra, with programs like Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Bach, Chopin, and Mozart.

Walk one more block and you will arrive at the historic Wawel Royal Castle and Cathedral. Entrance to the castle grounds is free of charge, but the Wawel Cathedral is where the Polish monarchs used to be crowned for five centuries (1038-1596).

The castle itself is a symbol of the independent Polish state and today contains a priceless collection of 16th-century Flemish tapestries, considered to be one of the largest in the world.

Right behind the castle you will see the Vistula River. If time permits, take a relaxing sightseeing cruise to enjoy the lush waterfront and appreciate the city from a distinct perspective.

Gastronomy

We already know Polish cooking is rooted in hearty ingredients. Dishes are savory and aromatic, and Krakow is full of places where you can find traditional cuisine.

One apparently simple dish, but full of flavor, is the young cabbage rolls filled with groats and lamb on oyster mushrooms. You can try it at Redolfi restaurant, right in Main Market Square.

At Hawelka restaurant you can taste the famous sheep's milk oscypek cheese from the Tatra Mountains, served grilled with preserves.

A few steps from the St. Mary's Basilica, on Mikolajska Street, the Czerwone Korale restaurant is famous for the Perogi ruski and the sour soup.

Also, on Mikolajka Street you can find the Bull Pub, a charming old bar and restaurant where you can have cold beer, vodka or some tasty good international food.

Near the Wawel Royal Castle and Cathedral, the Pod Nosem, a Michelin Guide restaurant, offers traditional Polish meals in a distinctive Medieval environment.

Consider Kraków's Jewish Quarter, known as Kazimierz, full of cobblestone streets, vibrant cafes, and markets. Stop by Plac Nowy and visit the old Alchemia bar and restaurant, and you will have the experience of travelling into the past.

The outskirts

South of Krakow, Zakopane is a place to visit. Nestled at the foot of the Tatra Mountains, this breathtaking town offers a unique experience full of snow-capped slopes in winter and stunning views from verdant trails in summer.

Travel to Zakopane early in the morning, either by train or bus on your own or take a tour, to visit the Tatra Museum and stroll Krupówki Street.

Have a quick lunch, perhaps Zapiekanka, the long, toasted open-faced sandwich, or have some tasty oscypek cheese from a street vendor.

You can relax at Chocholów, Poland´s largest thermal complex or visit Jaszczurówka, a beautiful wooden chapel, known for its unique Zakopane style of wood and stone.

If you like nature, take the cable car up to Kasprowy Wierch for stunning views and hiking or visit the Tatra National Park and explore the mountain trails.

How to get there

LOT Polish Airlines provides no-stop service from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, and New Yor City to Warsaw, where you can connect to Krakow either by air or land.

If you carry a US passport you do not need a visa for up to 90 days, but if you travel with a document from another origin, please contact your local Polish consular office to have appropriate information.

Getting Around

Poland has a well-developed and modern public transportation system, including airplanes, trains, buses, and trams, making it easy to travel between cities and regions.

Language

Polish is the official language, but English is widely spoken and understood in many cities and tourist destinations.

People in Poland are friendly and welcoming, though they can seem reserved with strangers. Instead of addressing them in English without any warning, you might want to try so say hello in Polish first: Dzie dobry for Good Day.

Where to Stay

Krakow offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit every budget. You can stay at the old core, but if you want to save some money you might want to choose accommodation nearby.

Poland is one of the most affordable countries in Europe, with budget-friendly options for food, lodging, transportation, and activities—making it easy to enjoy the city without stretching your wallet.

Currency

Although Poland is a member of the European Union, the zloty remains the country’s official currency and legal tender. So now is a wonderful time to visit while prices remain relatively low.

Follow these tips to save money. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY, neither before traveling nor at your destination. Most travelers tend to exchange dollars, ignoring the often-excessive fees they are charged.

It's better to deposit your money in your bank account and use your ATM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. The issuing bank will charge you three or four dollars, but you'll save the exchange fee and get the best international rate available.

You can also use credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.