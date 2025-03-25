martes 25  de  marzo 2025
TRAVEL

Polish American Travel Agents celebrate 65 years

Gala in New York brings together travel leaders from the U.S. and Poland, including president of the Polish Tourism agency

The Society of Polish American Travel Agents, 65th anniversary.

Milosz Pierwola,Esq./Spata/Polish National Tourist Office North America
Milosz Pierwola,Esq./Spata/Polish National Tourist Office North America
Honorata Pierwola, President of SPATA, and Rafal Szmytke, President of the Polish Tourism Organization.

Milosz Pierwola,Esq./Spata/Polish National Tourist Office North America
Peter Pachacz, Vice-President of SPATA, Honorata Pierwola, President of SPATA, and Rafal Szmytke, President of the Polish Tourism Organisation.

Milosz Pierwola,Esq./Spata/Polish National Tourist Office North America
The Society of Polish American Travel Agents, 65th anniversary.

Milosz Pierwola,Esq./Spata/Polish National Tourist Office North America
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Poland offers a diverse range of tourist destinations, and The Society of Polish American Travel Agents (SPATA) proudly celebrated its 65th anniversary with a festive gala in New York City, attended by travel professionals, community leaders, and special guests — including the President of the Polish Tourism Organization Rafal Szmytke, who traveled from Warsaw to join the celebration.

Founded in 1960, SPATA is the oldest Polish American travel association in the United States. Over the decades, it has built a unique bridge between the U.S. and Poland, helping generations of travelers reconnect with their heritage, discover new destinations, and enjoy professional, trustworthy travel services tailored to the Polish-American community.

From its beginnings in Chicago to its current headquarters in New York, SPATA has remained dedicated to its core mission: supporting Polish American travel agencies and promoting Poland as a destination rich in culture, history, and hospitality.

"For 65 years, SPATA has served not just as a professional network, but as a cultural ambassador between Poland and the United States," said Honorata Pierwola, President of SPATA, during the anniversary gala. "We are proud of our members’ contributions to tourism, business, and Polish-American identity."

The highlight of this year’s celebration was the participation of Rafa Szmytke, President of the Polish Tourism Organisation (Polska Organizacja Turystyczna - POT), who emphasized the importance of SPATA's role in strengthening transatlantic tourism and cultural ties. His presence underscored the long-standing cooperation between Polish institutions and the Polish diaspora in North America.

About SPATA

SPATA’s membership includes travel professionals from across the United States and Canada, all with deep expertise in both American and Polish markets. Its members specialize in everything from airline bookings and leisure travel to religious pilgrimages, heritage tours, and group travel to Poland and Central Europe. The organization actively collaborates with airlines, tour operators, and Polish institutions to offer up-to-date travel options and promote destinations throughout Poland — from Kraków and Warsaw to Gdask and the Tatra Mountains.

For more information, please visit spata.org and poland.travel online.

