Quebec celebrates its French heritage

Québec City celebrated its French roots with the entertaining New France Festival (Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France). During the three-day celebration, locals and visitors gathered around the city hall this time to enjoy a wide-ranging program of activities with outdoor concerts, food fairs, and exhibitions, as well as praise the romantic and history-filled city of Québec, while they honor the 40th anniversary of Old Quebec 's designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site this year.

Hundreds of festival goers dressed in 17th- and 18th century wear or simply watched the events in a festive atmosphere. Concerts, food booths, artisans and period re-enactors keep everyone entertained. The result was an unforgettable way to experience the most charming city in the Americas.

TRAVEL Fredericksburg, where history, orchards, wine, and peacefulness come together

TRAVEL All the way to Ephesus, aboard Turkish Airlines

“This is the happiest time of the year,” Emma Bouchard remarked, while wearing a robe à la française,

She lives on the outskirts of the city, at the other side of the wall that still surrounding Vieux Quebec after 400 years and walks over 15 blocks with her quintessential dress of the 1770’s while she greets street goers or poses for them to take a picture of her with low neckline, fitted bodice, narrow sleeves with double layered cuffs, as well as the sack back and fullness at the hips supported by panniers.

“I made this dress myself,” she exclaimed. “Many of us do the same. It’s fun and cheaper,” she added.

The program was extensive, ranging from traditional Quebec music to comedians and traditional dances.

“This is our life, music,” said Le Capitaine, singer-songwriter and guitarist of the group Bardes à Barbe, a Quebec folk rock band that knows how to move an audience.

Even the Indigenous people had a significant representation through the traditions of the Huron-Wendat Nation. Watch video recap embed here.

Embed

It´s summertime and Quebec City enjoys the season to the fullest. And yes, this is most charming city in the Americas, with stone facades, a centuries-old wall, cobblestone streets, and the beautiful Le Château Frontenac dominating the skyline.

The festival typically takes place in early August and features a variety of activities including historical re-enactments, traditional music and dance, artisan kiosks, and more, aiming to highlight the cultural heritage of the era.

For its 28th edition it presented a detailed 30-minute light and sound show recounting of New France’s history. Images were projected onto City Hall and participants could hear the stories of 11 giant historical figures through their headphones in either French or English.

This charming French-influenced city, a cultural heritage of the Viceroyalty of New France and bastion of Québécois since 1608, has French as its official language, but English is also spoken, especially in places frequented by tourists.

Quebec is Canada’s largest province by area. Over eight million people have managed to keep French language alive while they are surrounded by more than 270 million English language speakers in North America.

Visit NouvelleFrance.qc.ca, as well as quebec-cite.com, for more information about the festival and available offers.

How to Get There

Several airlines fly into Quebec from Miami, with a change of planes in New York, Montreal, or Toronto. However, the Canadian airline Air Transat offers three direct flights per week from Fort Lauderdale.

You can also ride a convenient train from Montreal Central Station to the charming city of Quebec.

If you hold a U.S. passport, you do not need a visa, but if you are traveling with a passport from another country, please contact the Canadian consular office for information.

Where to Stay

Quebec City offers a wide range of hotels, guesthouses, and apartment rentals for all budgets.

Charming hotels, like the imposing five-star Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, widely recognized as the most photographed hotel in the world, offer the unique experience to admire its striking architecture, historical significance, the world-class cuisine inspired by local products, and picturesque location overlooking the St. Lawrence River.

Visit the website québec-cite.com, available in French, English, and Spanish, for information on accommodations and more.

Good Eats

While in Quebec City, don´t miss the opportunity to have either breakfast, lunch, or dinner at La Buche (49 Rue Saint-Louis).

Known for its unique culinary experience that celebrates local cuisine and culture, La Buche is a must-visit destination with a friendly and knowledgeable staff who enhances the dining experience.

Save Money

Follow these tips to save money. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY. Most travelers tend to exchange dollars, ignoring the often-excessive fees they are charged.

Deposit your money in your bank account instead and use your ATM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. You'll save the exchange fee and get the best international rate available that day.

Consult your banking institution about a possible international service charge.

You can also use credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.