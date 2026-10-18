domingo 18  de  octubre 2026
TRAVEL

Wine from Canary Islands, how Tenerife has a unique tradition and character

Extreme microclimates, Atlantic trade winds, and rugged volcanic landscape have forced generations of growers to develop completely unique, gravity-defying methods to harvest good wines

Vinos, Tenerife, España.

Vinos, Tenerife, España.

Michael Martinez / MMGY
Bodegas Monje, Tenerife, España.

Bodegas Monje, Tenerife, España.

Michael Martinez / MMGY
Viñero cerca del volcán Teide, Tenerife, España.

Viñero cerca del volcán Teide, Tenerife, España.

Michael Martinez / MMGY
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Wine making in the Canary Islands is one of the most fascinating examples of "heroic viticulture" in the world. Introduced by Spanish and Portuguese settlers in the 15th century, the region's extreme microclimates, Atlantic trade winds, and rugged volcanic landscape have forced generations of growers to develop completely unique, gravity-defying methods to harvest good wines.

Wine is officially produced on six main islands in the Canary Islands archipelago: Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote, La Gomera, La Palma and El Hierro, but Tenerife is the largest producer in the archipelago and features an entirely different but equally spectacular technique, particularly within the Orotava Valley.

Lee además
Vinos, Tenerife, España.
VIAJES

Tenerife, vinos de origen volcánico y una tradición singular en Canarias

The island’s volcanic soil, mild climate, and traditional production methods create wines that offer visitors a taste of the island's unique tradition and character.

Tenerife's wineries and vineyards have been shaped by generations of expertise and the island’s prime conditions, resulting in the mildly aniseed-hinted flavors of white wines and flowery ripe stone flavors of malvasia wines. These wines are usually more savory, taut, and deeply aromatic.

Grapes

Indigenous varieties such as Listan Blanco, Arbillo, and Malvasía each expresses Tenerife’s volcanic character in different ways. Travelers can pair crisp whites and soft reds with Canarian cuisine, including local goat cheeses, grilled parrotfish, spiced Pork, and other island specialties.

Here winemakers overwhelmingly focus on producing Joven (young) wines or using terms like Roble, rather than traditional Crianza or Reserva classifications as they do in Spain mainland.

They prefer to preserve the flavor and quality given by the local grapes and the volcanic terroir.

While the island’s five distinct Denominations of Origin (DOs) legally allow the standard Spanish aging tiers, you will rarely see a "Reserva" or "Gran Reserva" bottle from Tenerife.

They mostly produce vino joven (Young Wine): These are released within a year of harvest and rarely see at any time in oak barrels. They are crisp, fluid, and burst with fresh red fruit and peppery smoke.

Winemakers intentionally step away from traditional long-term wood aging because the natural characteristics of their grapes, their climate, and the sheer economics of the island make traditional Spanish oak-aging an uncomfortable fit.

Don't confuse a lack of a Reserva label with low quality or poor aging ability. High-altitude plots in regions like the DO Valle de La Orotava or DO Abona produce grapes with intense natural acidity. Top-tier volcanic reds age beautifully in the bottle for a decade or more, developing a silky texture entirely on their own merit.

Wine Routes

When visiting Tenerife keep in mind the scenic wine routes through Valle de La Orotava and Tacoronte-Acentejo. Staple wine experiences to sample and learn more about the island’s wine heritage can be found at the Casa del Vino (House of Wine) and at over 70 wineries, including Bodegas Monje and Bodega el Lomo.

How to Get There

Several airlines, including Spanish carriers Iberia and Air Europa, offer service from Miami and major U.S. cities to Spain—typically to Madrid—where travelers can make connections to Tenerife.

U.S. passport holders do not need a visa. If traveling with a passport from another country, contact the Spanish consular office for appropriate information.

Where to Stay

Tenerife offers a wide range of hotels for all budgets, from upscale accommodation to hostels.

Visit WebTenerife.com for more information.

Saving Money

Spain uses the euro (€). Exchange rates fluctuate, so travelers should check the current rate before departure rather than relying on a fixed conversion.

Using ATMs and credit cards is generally convenient, although travelers should check their bank's foreign-transaction and currency-conversion fees.

Temas
Te puede interesar

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

El jefe de la fiscalía federal principal para el Distrito Sur de Nueva York, James M. McDonald, denunció cómo el régimen de Venezuela recurrió a abusos sistemáticos para silenciar a la oposición política, tras su acusción el 8 de octubre de 2026. 
VENEZUELA

Nicolás Maduro no tiene inmunidad en EEUU, podría encarar cadena perpetua

Para facilitar las concesiones mineras a empresas chinas, el régimen de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo promovió modificaciones legales, como ocurrió en 2025 sistema de evaluación ambiental
RÉGIMEN

Oro "turbio" manejado por Ortega-Murillo está llegando a EEUU, dice experto

Lech Walesa, confundador de Solidaridad, expresidente de Polonia y premio Nobel de la Paz .
EXCLUSIVA

Lech Walesa: "La democracia, como la conocemos, no sirve en estos tiempos"

El presidente Donald Trump habla en un mitin de campaña de mitad de mandato en el Truist Arena en Highland Heights, Kentucky, el 17 de octubre de 2026.
Elecciones

Trump acusa a demócratas de provocar invasión migratoria, pide votar republicano

Cazzu y Christian Nodal llegan a la gala de Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en honor a Laura Pausini en Sevilla, España, el miércoles 15 de noviembre de 2023. 
POLÉMICA

Cazzu aclara que "Con otra" no fue inspirada en Ángela Aguilar

Te puede interesar

El presidente Donald Trump, habla en la Oficina Oval en la Casa Blanca, en Washington D. C.
EEUU

Trump afirma que Francia "está en llamas" y "destrozada" por la inmigración y pide cierre de fronteras

Por Elena Moreno
El empresario de Florifa  Eddy Rojas, de 41 años, busca llegar al Congreso por el distrito 28.
NUEVO ROSTRO

Candidato independiente de Florida aspira al Congreso por el distrito 28

Lech Walesa, confundador de Solidaridad, expresidente de Polonia y premio Nobel de la Paz .
EXCLUSIVA

Lech Walesa: "La democracia, como la conocemos, no sirve en estos tiempos"

El dictador Raúl Castro (centro vestido de verde olivo) y el exvicepresidente José Ramón Machado Ventura (izquierda) asisten a un mitin del Primero de Mayo en La Habana para conmemorar el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores el 1 de mayo de 2026. El nieto de Raúl Castro, Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, les indica con la mano derecha hacia dónde deben drigirse.
CUBA

Cuerpos represivos y burguesía castrista, destino de combustible importado desde EEUU

Así quedaron los vehículos quemados durante las protestas por el alto costo de vida, en la calle de París, foto tomada el 18 de octubre de 2026.
¿TERRORISMO?

Violentas protestas en Francia dejan un saldo de 2.400 detenidos, 1.000 policías heridos y destrucción