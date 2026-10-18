Wine making in the Canary Islands is one of the most fascinating examples of "heroic viticulture" in the world. Introduced by Spanish and Portuguese settlers in the 15th century, the region's extreme microclimates, Atlantic trade winds, and rugged volcanic landscape have forced generations of growers to develop completely unique, gravity-defying methods to harvest good wines.

Wine is officially produced on six main islands in the Canary Islands archipelago: Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote, La Gomera, La Palma and El Hierro, but Tenerife is the largest producer in the archipelago and features an entirely different but equally spectacular technique, particularly within the Orotava Valley.

The island’s volcanic soil, mild climate, and traditional production methods create wines that offer visitors a taste of the island's unique tradition and character.

Tenerife's wineries and vineyards have been shaped by generations of expertise and the island’s prime conditions, resulting in the mildly aniseed-hinted flavors of white wines and flowery ripe stone flavors of malvasia wines. These wines are usually more savory, taut, and deeply aromatic.

Grapes

Indigenous varieties such as Listan Blanco, Arbillo, and Malvasía each expresses Tenerife’s volcanic character in different ways. Travelers can pair crisp whites and soft reds with Canarian cuisine, including local goat cheeses, grilled parrotfish, spiced Pork, and other island specialties.

Here winemakers overwhelmingly focus on producing Joven (young) wines or using terms like Roble, rather than traditional Crianza or Reserva classifications as they do in Spain mainland.

They prefer to preserve the flavor and quality given by the local grapes and the volcanic terroir.

While the island’s five distinct Denominations of Origin (DOs) legally allow the standard Spanish aging tiers, you will rarely see a "Reserva" or "Gran Reserva" bottle from Tenerife.

They mostly produce vino joven (Young Wine): These are released within a year of harvest and rarely see at any time in oak barrels. They are crisp, fluid, and burst with fresh red fruit and peppery smoke.

Winemakers intentionally step away from traditional long-term wood aging because the natural characteristics of their grapes, their climate, and the sheer economics of the island make traditional Spanish oak-aging an uncomfortable fit.

Don't confuse a lack of a Reserva label with low quality or poor aging ability. High-altitude plots in regions like the DO Valle de La Orotava or DO Abona produce grapes with intense natural acidity. Top-tier volcanic reds age beautifully in the bottle for a decade or more, developing a silky texture entirely on their own merit.

Wine Routes

When visiting Tenerife keep in mind the scenic wine routes through Valle de La Orotava and Tacoronte-Acentejo. Staple wine experiences to sample and learn more about the island’s wine heritage can be found at the Casa del Vino (House of Wine) and at over 70 wineries, including Bodegas Monje and Bodega el Lomo.

How to Get There

Several airlines, including Spanish carriers Iberia and Air Europa, offer service from Miami and major U.S. cities to Spain—typically to Madrid—where travelers can make connections to Tenerife.

U.S. passport holders do not need a visa. If traveling with a passport from another country, contact the Spanish consular office for appropriate information.

Where to Stay

Tenerife offers a wide range of hotels for all budgets, from upscale accommodation to hostels.

Visit WebTenerife.com for more information.

Saving Money

Spain uses the euro (€). Exchange rates fluctuate, so travelers should check the current rate before departure rather than relying on a fixed conversion.

Using ATMs and credit cards is generally convenient, although travelers should check their bank's foreign-transaction and currency-conversion fees.