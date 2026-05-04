lunes 4  de  mayo 2026
ENVIRONMENT

A Green Future for an Industrial Past: Inside Germany's IGA 2027

The Ruhr region, once the industrial heart of coal and steel production, will host an ambitious project aimed at transforming the world we live in

Antigua mina de carbón en Ruhr, Alemania, rodeada hoy de naturaleza. &nbsp;

Antigua mina de carbón en Ruhr, Alemania, rodeada hoy de naturaleza.

 

DZT/Francesco Carovillano/German National Tourist Board

MIAMI.- Germany is widely regarded as a global leader in renewable energy and biodiversity protection, and in 2027 it will place this reputation in a striking new context. The Ruhr region, once the industrial heart of coal and steel production, will host the International Garden Exhibition (IGA 2027), an ambitious project aimed at transforming this former powerhouse of heavy industry into one of the world’s most forward-looking green metropolitan landscapes.

Under the motto “How do we want to live tomorrow?” IGA 2027 is designed not as a single-site event, but as a decentralized, city-wide exhibition that links urban development, industrial heritage, and contemporary green infrastructure. It reflects a broader vision of sustainability—one that integrates landscape, architecture, and everyday urban life across an entire region.

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Eltz Castle, Wierschem, Germany.
TRAVEL

Germany is a great travel destination

The Ruhrgebiet, Germany’s largest urban and industrial area, is home to more than five million people. Once defined by coal mines and steel mills, it has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent decades. Today, it is a dense cultural network of museums, converted industrial landmarks such as Zeche Zollverein in Essen, and more than 250 festivals annually, all while maintaining its role as an important industrial and economic center.

Against this backdrop, IGA 2027 emerges as a regional collaboration on an unprecedented scale. Its “Our Gardens” section brings together municipal projects from across the Ruhr area, highlighting an unusually close level of cooperation between cities and towns—more integrated than ever before.

Covering 194 hectares, the exhibition is intended to set new benchmarks in sustainable landscape architecture. It showcases contemporary garden design, climate-conscious urban planning, and innovative approaches to planting and green infrastructure.

More than a display of horticultural ideas, the exhibition invites visitors to explore how industrial heritage, water systems, climate adaptation, and green spaces can be woven together in practical and imaginative ways. The sites are conceived as living laboratories—spaces where new models of sustainable urban life are tested and experienced in real time.

At the center of IGA 2027 are its so-called FUTURE GARDENS: experimental landscapes, immersive environments, and major decentralized attractions spread across the region. From April 23 to October 17, 2027, five main locations will host a wide-ranging program of exhibitions and installations from across the international green industry, offering visitors a rare opportunity to witness how a post-industrial region is redefining its relationship with nature.

For more information, please visit the website we have shared here.

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