martes 17  de  enero 2023
CAPABILITY STATEMENT

CAPABILITY STATEMENT - LAS AMÉRICAS FREEDOM FOUNDATION

CAPABILITY STATEMENT

CAPABILITY STATEMENT - LAS AMÉRICAS FREEDOM FOUNDATION

CONTRACTOR PROFILE

Las Américas Freedom Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to serve as a vehicle for carrying out projects focused on issues of social and humanitarian interest. Our main areas of attention are focused on investigating issues that are priorities for specific groups, promoting educational campaigns that foster social integration of minorities, and educating to overcome barriers of discrimination based on race, nationality, or gender. As a Diario Las Américas’ (DLA) executing arm for social projects, we aim to provide space for information and activism in defense of human rights and democracy.

CORE COMPETENCIES

  • Investigating the Needs of Specific Groups, Mainly Minorities
  • Conceptualizing Social & Humanitarian Projects
  • Obtaining Financial Resources for Projects Implementation
  • Identifying & Hiring Talent to Ensure Projects Execution
  • Researching the Effectiveness & Impact of Projects on the Populations

GOVERNMENT BUSINESS POC

OPTIONAL POC

INDUSTRY CODES

NAICS:

  • 813311 Human Rights Organizations (PRIMARY)
  • 519110 New Syndicates
  • 541840 Media Representatives
  • 711510 Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers
  • 813319 Other Social Advocacy Organizations
  • 813410 Civic and Social Organizations
  • 813920 Professional Organizations

PSC:

  • B521 Special Studies/Analysis- Historical
  • B553 Special Studies/Analysis- Communications
  • R426 Support-Professional: Communications
  • R431 Support-Professional: Human Resources
  • R607 Support-Administrative: Word Processing/Typing
  • R708 Support-Management: Public Relations
  • U009 Education/Training- General

PAST PERFORMANCE ALONG WITH DLA

1-. CAMPAIGNS:

Embed
  • Project Name: De la mano de la comunidad
  • Project Purpose: Charitable
  • Period of Performance: 2020
  • Project Cost: $1,311.222
  • Scope of Work: Free weekly space in our print edition and on digital platforms to tell stories on small business or ventures that were affected by the quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Embed
  • Project Name: Credibilidad
  • Project Purpose: Educational
  • Period of Performance: 2021
  • Project Cost: $250,270
  • Scope of Work: Emphasizing values and standards that should rule the performance of the media and communicators, amidst the challenge of the digital age and social networks expansion.

Embed
  • Project Name: #SOSNuestraAmérica
  • Project Purpose: Social
  • Period of Performance: (2021- Ongoing)
  • Project Cost: $306,365
  • Scope of Work: Social denounce campaign about human rights violations in Latin American countries through a work of art made every week by a plastic artist.

Embed
  • Project Name: Realizadores de sueños
  • Project Purpose: Social
  • Period of Performance: 2022
  • Project Cost: $98,244
  • Scope of Work: Highlighting the exceptional performance of immigrants, whether in the academics, professions, or field of work.

Embed
  • Project Name: Ecoequilibrio
  • Project Purpose: Educational & Informative
  • Period of Performance: 2022
  • Project Cost: $98,244
  • Scope of Work: Reporting on attacks on the environment that are committed in various parts of the planet and constitute a threat to nature.

2-. MAGAZINES

Embed
  • Commemorative Special Edition: 60th anniversary of Brigade 2506
  • Project Name: Brigada asalto 2506
  • Publication Date: 2021

Embed
  • Commemorative Edition: 60th anniversary of Operation Peter Pan
  • Project Name: El adiós de la esperanza
  • Publication Date: 2021

Embed
  • Special Edition: Diario las Américas’ 68th anniversary
  • Project Name: Mujeres poderosas
  • Publication Date: 2021

Embed
  • Commemorative Edition: Versailles restaurant 50th anniversary
  • Project Name: La catedral del sabor en Miami
  • Publication Date: 2021

Embed
  • Commemorative Edition: 120th anniversary of the Republic of Cuba
  • Project Name: La república soñada
  • Publication Date: 2022

3-. DOCUMENTARY PRODUCTIONS

Embed
  • Project Name: Testamento
  • Project Purpose: Documenting History
  • Period of Performance: 2021
  • Project Cost: $40,000
  • Scope of Work: Collecting testimonies of men who took part in the Bay of Pigs invasion (series of 10 episodes).

Embed
  • Project Name: El adiós de la esperanza
  • Project Purpose: Documenting History
  • Period of Performance: 2022
  • Project Cost: $47,000
  • Scope of Work: Tributing to the protagonists of the largest exodus of unaccompanied children in the history of the hemisphere.

GET A COPY OF OUR CAPABILITY STATEMENT

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

Ana Belén Montes fue arrestada el 21 de septiembre de 2001 y se le imputaron cargos de espionaje a favor del Gobierno cubano. Su fecha tentativa de excarcelación está fijada para julio de 2023. (WIKIPEDIA)
PERFIL

Podría haber más Ana Belén Montes en EEUU

El excomisionado presidencial para las Relaciones Exteriores de Venezuela Julio Borges.
VENEZUELA

Régimen de Maduro ordena captura del opositor Julio Borges

Imagen referencial. 
INMIGRACIÓN

Parole y patrocinador: preguntas y respuestas importantes

Un motociclistas maniobra su vehículo en una calle en Miami, durante la jornada Wheels Up, Guns Down.
FLORIDA

Motociclistas interrumpen tráfico en Miami y piden fin de violencia con armas

Imagen compartida por la cuenta oficial de Lee County Sheriffs Office donde se realiza la recuperación del cuerpo del hombre que estaba desaparecido desde el paso del huracán Ian por Florida.  video
SUCESOS

Hallan cuerpo de hombre desaparecido desde el huracán Ian

Te puede interesar

La Policía acudió al lugar de los hechos.
FLORIDA

Ocho heridos por disparos durante fiesta en parque de Fort Pierce

Por REDACCIÓN
La carne en Cuba a precios de otra galaxia.
ACUERDOS

Colombia exportará cárnicos a Cuba, ¿quiénes se beneficiarían?

En esta imagen de archivo, tomada el 3 de enero de 2020, el abogado defensor César de Castro (izquieda), el exsecretario de Seguridad Pública de Mëxico, Genaro García Luna (centro), y una intérprete, durante una vista en una corte federal en Brooklyn, Nueva York. 
NARCOTRÁFICO

EEUU comienza juicio a exsecretario de Seguridad de México

Un motociclistas maniobra su vehículo en una calle en Miami, durante la jornada Wheels Up, Guns Down.
FLORIDA

Motociclistas interrumpen tráfico en Miami y piden fin de violencia con armas

El comisionado presidencial para Relaciones Exteriores, Julio Borges.
VENEZUELA

Borges dice que orden de arresto en su contra no lo intimida