CAPABILITY STATEMENT - LAS AMÉRICAS FREEDOM FOUNDATION

CONTRACTOR PROFILE

UEI: PWWJW8GD3D66

CAGE: 9CEG6

Website: lasamericasfreedomfoundation.com

Las Américas Freedom Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to serve as a vehicle for carrying out projects focused on issues of social and humanitarian interest. Our main areas of attention are focused on investigating issues that are priorities for specific groups, promoting educational campaigns that foster social integration of minorities, and educating to overcome barriers of discrimination based on race, nationality, or gender. As a Diario Las Américas’ (DLA) executing arm for social projects, we aim to provide space for information and activism in defense of human rights and democracy.