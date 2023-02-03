Nominados a los Grammy 2023 en las principales categorías

Estos son los nominados a algunas de las principales categorías a la 65 entrega de los premios Grammy, que se celebrará el 5 de febrero de 2023 en Los Ángeles.
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Un verano sin ti, Bad Bunny
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar"Special", Lizzo
Harry's House, Harry Styles
Don't Shut Me Down, ABBA
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
abcdefu -- Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, compositores (Gayle)
About Damn Time -- Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, compositores (Lizzo)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) -- Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
As It Was -- Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, compositores (Harry Styles)
Bad Habit -- Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, compositores (Steve Lacy)
Break My Soul -- Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, compositores (Beyoncé)
Easy On Me -- Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, compositores (Adele)
God Did -- Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, compositores (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5 -- Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, compositores (Kendrick Lamar)
Just Like That -- Bonnie Raitt, compositora (Bonnie Raitt)
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler, Idles
Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Harry's House, Harry Styles
AGUILERA, Christina Aguilera
Pasieros, Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De adentro pa' afuera, Camilo
VIAJANTE, Fonseca
Dharma+, Sebastián Yatra
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2, Rauw Alejandro
Un verano sin ti, Bad Bunny
LEGENDADDY, Daddy Yankee
La 167, Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma
El alimento, Cimafunk
Tinta y tiempo, Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen, Mon Laferte
Alegoría, Gaby Moreno
Los años Salvajes, Fito Páez
Motomami, Rosalía
God Did, DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You, Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry, Pusha T
Easy on Me, Adele
Yet to Come, BTS
Woman, Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
As It Was, Harry Styles
All Too Well (The Short Film), Taylor Swift
Adele One Night Only, Adele
Our World, Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live At The O2, Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance), Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story, artistas varios
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini, Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba, Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura, Masa Takumi
Beyoncé- nueve
Kendrick Lamar - ocho
Adele - siete
Brandi Carlile - siete
Harry Styles - seis
Mary J. Blige - seis
DJ Khaled - seis
Future - seis
