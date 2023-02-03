viernes 3  de  febrero 2023
Nominados a los Grammy 2023 en las principales categorías

Entre los nominados a los premios de la Academia de la Grabación, Beyoncé lidera en nueve categorías

Beyoncé y Megan Thee Stallion. La artista batió el récord cuando ganó el Grammy a la Mejor canción de R&B por su éxito Black Parade. Entre los nominados del 2023, Beyoncé lidera con nueve.

AP/Chris Pizzello

Estos son los nominados a algunas de las principales categorías a la 65 entrega de los premios Grammy, que se celebrará el 5 de febrero de 2023 en Los Ángeles.

Álbum del año

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Un verano sin ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar"Special", Lizzo

Harry's House, Harry Styles

Grabación del año (reconoce la interpretación de una canción)

Don't Shut Me Down, ABBA

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Canción del año (reconoce la autoría)

abcdefu -- Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, compositores (Gayle)

About Damn Time -- Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, compositores (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) -- Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)

As It Was -- Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, compositores (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit -- Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, compositores (Steve Lacy)

Break My Soul -- Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, compositores (Beyoncé)

Easy On Me -- Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, compositores (Adele)

God Did -- Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, compositores (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 -- Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, compositores (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That -- Bonnie Raitt, compositora (Bonnie Raitt)

Mejor nuevo artista

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Mejor álbum de rock

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon

Mejor álbum de pop vocal

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry's House, Harry Styles

Mejor álbum de música pop latina

AGUILERA, Christina Aguilera

Pasieros, Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De adentro pa' afuera, Camilo

VIAJANTE, Fonseca

Dharma+, Sebastián Yatra

Mejor álbum de música urbana

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2, Rauw Alejandro

Un verano sin ti, Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY, Daddy Yankee

La 167, Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma

Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo

El alimento, Cimafunk

Tinta y tiempo, Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen, Mon Laferte

Alegoría, Gaby Moreno

Los años Salvajes, Fito Páez

Motomami, Rosalía

Mejor álbum de rap

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry, Pusha T

Mejor video musical

Easy on Me, Adele

Yet to Come, BTS

Woman, Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

As It Was, Harry Styles

All Too Well (The Short Film), Taylor Swift

Mejor película musical

Adele One Night Only, Adele

Our World, Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live At The O2, Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance), Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story, artistas varios

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Mejor álbum de música global

Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini, Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba, Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura, Masa Takumi

Artistas con más nominaciones

Beyoncé- nueve

Kendrick Lamar - ocho

Adele - siete

Brandi Carlile - siete

Harry Styles - seis

Mary J. Blige - seis

DJ Khaled - seis

Future - seis

FUENTE: AFP

