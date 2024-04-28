CVI.CHE 105, curated menu and artistic design in Coral Gables

Miami has one of the most diverse dining scenes in the United States. Only second to the biggest city in the nation. And we’re lucky to have a large concentration of Peruvian restaurants in the country, from traditional cooking to immigrant-influenced dishes, and CVI.CHE 105 's newest location in Coral Gables is a good example.

Chef and Owner Juan Chipoco decided to go here for a fusion of Japanese, Italian and Peruvian flavors nestled in an impressive atmosphere inspired by his native country culture luxury of gold and the ocean.

Located in the new city business district Plaza Coral Gables, off Ponce de Leon Boulevard, the minute you step into this restaurant you realize you’re visiting a special place.

Some people might think the venue is crowded with details, but Chipoco highlights the fusion of cultures in an artistic way with his curated menu and design around the restaurant.

Walking in, patrons can see gold plated chains hanging from the ceiling, the main chef and owner in avatar-like photos and walls covered by fish scale tiles to represent the sea.

You can expect daily live DJ sets, happy hour specials, and the option of outdoor dining.

Music increases in loudness sometimes, but you can always ask for a distant spot.

The comfortable bar, which also serves to please customers at happy hours, invites you to order a pisco sour first.

Story behind it

The story of the chef and owner of CVI.CHE 105, who already have five locations in Miami-Dade, confirms the theory of the American dream if willingness and dedication are applied.

Chipoco started washing dishes, was a cook, salon manager, administrator and later an entrepreneur until he became a successful businessperson.

“It's about evolution,” said Chipoco. “You always start with a very small idea and evolve to a bigger and better one,” he stressed.

Regarding the setup of the restaurant, “everything was designed from my ideas,” he confirmed. Designer Antoine de Manuela and an interior design team in Colombia brought the concept to life.

Decorated with Peruvian Inca attributes, but subtly refined, the Sun god Inti Raymi is present in the new location.

Menu

Apart from the usual signature dishes, the Coral Gables location has an exclusive specialties menu that includes a variety of platters, sashimi, and a nigiri selection. Prices range from $13 to $120.

A highlight is the Diamond Platter stuffed with three types of ceviche, oysters, slides of octopus, salmon, crispy rice fried rolls topped with shrimp, rocoto aioli, eel sauce, and drizzled with a gold touch.

Another focal point is a unique amazing citrus-based marinade leche de tigre dressed in jocoto pepper you can drink once you finish your ceviche.

We also tried El dúo perfecto, the full catch of the day fish, beautifully served, half ceviche and half breaded pieces aligned with the delicious 5-star sauce made of lime juice and authentic Peruvian pepper flavoring.

Beef? Oh yes! Tacu Tacu con lomo saltado: a pleasing crispy made of canary beans, rice, Peruvian peppers, and hints of pork. Served with lomo saltado (Sirloin steak), onion, tomato, and cilantro, all flambeed with Pisco 105 and bathed in the chef secret sauce. You can also order it made of chicken or seafood.

Arroz norteñazo y algo más is another dish to have in mind: perfectly cooked brothy rice with jora chicha and loche squash, sautéed seafood, crispy catch, fresh chalaquita and smoked aioli.

For dessert, flan de coco, a delightful creamy coconut custard, not as sweet as other recipes, which will meet your expectations.

The choices are many, the staff is knowledgeable, and the service is of high quality.

“I had a good boss who taught me a valuable rule: treat every client as if she were your mother,” said young server Samantha.

“If my mother goes out to eat, I want them to treat her well. And that's what I do here. I try to do as much as possible to make customers feel comfortable,” she emphasized.

And that´s such an asset. “I interview all job applicants,” summarized Chipoco.

CVI.CHE 105, 111 Palermo Ave., Suite #108, Coral Gables. Website ceviche105.com