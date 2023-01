Contaminación lumínica impide ver noches estrelladas

A startling analysis from @GLOBEatNight, a citizen science program run by @NSF’s @NOIRLabAstro, concludes that stars are disappearing from human sight at an astonishing rate: https://t.co/OMNa9gwgna

Image: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, P. Marenfeld#NSFScience #ScienceNews #DiscoverTogether pic.twitter.com/pHvejWKwC3