Emirates announces refurbished Boeing 777s to 6 U.S. airports

MIAMI .- Emirates announced Premium Economy, and a new and improved Business Class configuration is headed to Miami.

The refurbished Boeing 777s will debut for the first time in Mami on February 19 and will offer four times weekly service on two flights and will increase to daily from March 1.

Besides Miami, Emirates will introduce its retrofitted Boeing 777 to Chicago, three times weekly, starting from November 1st. and will increase to daily from November 22nd.

Also, Boston, December 10; Dallas Fort Worth, January 9th.; Seattle, January 24th.; Newark, February 10th.

The deployment of these refurbished aircraft will expand Emirates' Premium Economy offering to 27 cities globally by the end of 2024.

Out of Miami, Emirates services Colombia’s capital city, Bogotá, the first airline to offer a higher standard of premium service on the popular route between Miami and Colombia.

The refreshed aircraft will feature the new Emirates B777 Business Class with seats in a 1-2-1 arrangement, more privacy, fully reclined flat bed in addition to a personal mini bar among other amenities.

Emirates allows US customers to enjoy connecting flights to destinations beyond Dubai, including Mumbai, Bangalore and Singapore.

Additionally, Emirates' codeshare partnership with United Airlines enables passengers to experience Premium Economy before connecting to hundreds of U.S. domestic points and cities in Canada and Latin America through major US airports, including Miami.

Emirates has developed the stature of being one of the best airlines in the world, above average comfortable cabins and seats, and an upscale food service and in-flight entertainment with the largest fleet of wide body in the world: Both the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Headquartered in Dubai, the airline serves over 150 in 80 countries, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Newark, and Miami linked to Bogota.

Last year, MIA airport achieved another historic mark by reaching 52.3 million passengers during 2023, one and a half million more than the previous year and almost three million above the mark established before the coronavirus pandemic.