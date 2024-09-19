viernes 20  de  septiembre 2024
TRAVEL

Emirates announces refurbished Boeing 777s to 6 U.S. airports

The Dubai based airline will feature enhanced Business Class seats and Premium Economy cabin

Emirates, Boeing 777-300ER.

Emirates, Boeing 777-300ER.

EMIRATES / MLSGROUP
Emirates, 777, new Business Class, 2024.

Emirates, 777, new Business Class, 2024.

EMIRATES / MLSGROUP
Emirates, 777, new Business Class, 2024.

Emirates, 777, new Business Class, 2024.

EMIRATES / MLSGROUP
Emirates, 777, new Premium Economy, 2024.

Emirates, 777, new Premium Economy, 2024.

EMIRATES / MLSGROUP
Emirates, 777, new Premium Economy, 2024.

Emirates, 777, new Premium Economy, 2024.

EMIRATES / MLSGROUP
Emirates

Emirates

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Emirates, 777, Business Class.

Emirates, 777, Business Class.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Emirates, 777, Business Class.

Emirates, 777, Business Class.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Emirates, Boeing 777-300ER, Economy Class.

Emirates, Boeing 777-300ER, Economy Class.

EMIRATES / MLSGROUP
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

MIAMI.- Emirates announced Premium Economy, and a new and improved Business Class configuration is headed to Miami.

The refurbished Boeing 777s will debut for the first time in Mami on February 19 and will offer four times weekly service on two flights and will increase to daily from March 1.

Lee además
Emirates, Boeing 777-300ER.
TRAVEL

Emirates launches daily service from Miami to Bogotá
Bogota
TRAVEL

Bogota, vibrant city and culinary delights

Besides Miami, Emirates will introduce its retrofitted Boeing 777 to Chicago, three times weekly, starting from November 1st. and will increase to daily from November 22nd.

Also, Boston, December 10; Dallas Fort Worth, January 9th.; Seattle, January 24th.; Newark, February 10th.

The deployment of these refurbished aircraft will expand Emirates' Premium Economy offering to 27 cities globally by the end of 2024.

Out of Miami, Emirates services Colombia’s capital city, Bogotá, the first airline to offer a higher standard of premium service on the popular route between Miami and Colombia.

The refreshed aircraft will feature the new Emirates B777 Business Class with seats in a 1-2-1 arrangement, more privacy, fully reclined flat bed in addition to a personal mini bar among other amenities.

Emirates allows US customers to enjoy connecting flights to destinations beyond Dubai, including Mumbai, Bangalore and Singapore.

The Dubai based airline is graded one of the top five airlines in the world by the inflight research services group Skytrax, with “modern, efficient and comfortable aircraft” and “award-winning services aboard” across the world, serving over 150 destinations.

Additionally, Emirates' codeshare partnership with United Airlines enables passengers to experience Premium Economy before connecting to hundreds of U.S. domestic points and cities in Canada and Latin America through major US airports, including Miami.

Emirates has developed the stature of being one of the best airlines in the world, above average comfortable cabins and seats, and an upscale food service and in-flight entertainment with the largest fleet of wide body in the world: Both the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Headquartered in Dubai, the airline serves over 150 in 80 countries, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Newark, and Miami linked to Bogota.

Last year, MIA airport achieved another historic mark by reaching 52.3 million passengers during 2023, one and a half million more than the previous year and almost three million above the mark established before the coronavirus pandemic.

Temas
Te puede interesar

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

Una pitón capturada durante el evento en 2022.
ECOSISTEMA

Cazador se lleva el gran premio de 10.000$ tras eliminar 20 pitones en Florida

Nicolás Maduro. 
VENEZUELA

Senadores y congresistas de EEUU piden elevar a $100 millones recompensa por arresto de Maduro

José Raúl Mulino, presidente de Panamá.
GOBIERNO

Mulino afirma que Panamá ha cumplido la ley para dejar de ser un paraíso fiscal

El Domo de Hierro de Israel dispara para interceptar un cohete lanzado desde el Líbano, en el norte de Israel, el viernes 20 de septiembre de 2024. 
TENSIONES

Hezbolá lanza 140 cohetes desde Líbano hacia Israel, advierte el ejército israelí

El expresidente Evo Morales encabeza una marcha hacia La Paz, como parte de una disputa política con el actual presidente Luis ArcE.
BOLIVIA

Evo Morales vuelve a encabezar una marcha contra el gobierno de Luis Arce

Te puede interesar

Kentarian Lamont Cross (izq.) y la víctima mortal Johnny Lewis Stevenson Jr.
SUCESOS

Tragedia en Florida City, asesinan a padre de 14 hijos al intentar detener pelea juvenil

Por DANIEL CASTROPÉ
Raúl Castro.  video
CUBA

La presunta muerte de Raúl Castro: Los rumores y las fuentes

Ingeniero Óscar Rodríguez, intendente de Asunción, capital de Paraguay, Esteban Bovo, alcalde de Hialeah y Eduardo Gamarra, profesor de la Universidad Internacional de Florida (FIU). 
INTERCAMBIO

Centro de Emergencia de Hialeah recibe a asistentes a la Cumbre Internacional de Gobernantes Locales

Humo sale del lugar de un ataque aéreo israelí en Líbano.
MUNDO

Ataque a Beirut elimina altos líderes terroristas

Imagen referencial
SUCESOS

¿Impactado por un rayo? La incógnita tras la muerte de un estudiante en Pembroke Pines