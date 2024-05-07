Emirates launches daily service from Miami to Bogotá

MIAMI .- Emirates will launch a new daily service from Dubai to Colombia’s capital city, Bogotá , via Miami, starting June 3. This will the first-ever link between the Middle East region and the northern part of the South American continent.

The daily service is set to become the first airline to offer a higher standard of premium service on the popular route between Miami and Colombia.

Emirates started flying from Dubai (DXB) to Mami International Airport (MIA) in 2021 and the new route to Bogotá will feature widebody three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, including lie-flat seats in First Class and Business Class, generous baggage allowance, higher standard complimentary dining, and in-flight entertainment.

Last year, MIA airport achieved another historic mark by reaching 52.3 million passengers during 2023, one and a half million more than the previous year and almost three million above the mark established before the coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates aircraft also features Economy Class, with seat pitch of 32¨ and seat width 17¨, which is common to most international airlines, and offers a higher standard than usual complimentary dining.

Emirates provides one of the best entertainment systems currently in the sky (13.3” display screen), and this will also help to ensure an enjoyable economy experience.

Tickets to Bogotá are already on sale for flights starting June 3 and can be booked on Emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents.

The Dubai based airline is graded one of the top five airlines in the world by the inflight research services group Skytrax, with “modern, efficient and comfortable aircraft” and “award-winning services aboard” across the world, serving over 150 destinations.

“We’ve long wanted to serve Colombia, and the addition of Bogotá to our network is part of our strategy to deliver better connectivity, expand options and choice for travelers and provide unparalleled premium experiences on the ground and in the air,” said President Emirates Airline, Sir Tim Clark.

The airline entry into Bogotá will expand its South American network to four gateways, complementing its scheduled services to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Buenos Aires non-stop from Dubai. The latest destination will also enhance the airline’s operations in the Americas to now serve 19 points across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.

This new service will provide convenient flights between Bogotá and Miami, allowing travelers to fly between the two cities in unprecedented style and comfort.

Emirates states “due to the high altitude of the city of Bogotá, it is not possible to operate a non-stop flight from Dubai, deeming a stopover necessary. Miami was selected due to its tourism and trade links with Bogotá.”

In addition, Emirates reminds all passengers “on flights in both directions between Dubai and Bogotá should meet entry regulations for the United States and hold the required documents, due to immigration procedures in Miami. Colombian and UAE citizens can enjoy visa-free entry for up to 90 days in Dubai and Bogotá respectively, thanks to reciprocal visa arrangements in place between both countries”.

Travel agent Sam Rodrigo, from Gables Travel, anticipates “this addition will between Miami and Bogotá will encourage other airlines to revise fares and service on this route, which will benefit travelers.”