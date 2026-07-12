Erfurt: Germany's medieval gem

There are cities that preserve history, and then there are cities where history remains part of everyday life. Erfurt , the capital of the German state of Thuringia, belongs firmly to the latter. Here centuries-old churches still dominate the skyline, merchants continue to gather in historic squares, and festivals fill streets.

Often overshadowed by Germany's larger destinations, Erfurt rewards travelers with one of Europe's best-preserved medieval city centers, a remarkable Gothic cathedral, alluring half-timbered houses and a festive spirit that animates its historic streets throughout the year.

History

The city's story stretches back more than 1,200 years. Located at the crossroads of important medieval trade routes, Erfurt prospered through commerce. Wealth from this lucrative business financed magnificent churches, monasteries, and elegant merchant houses, many of which still stand today.

The Petersberg Citadel (Zitadelle Petersberg) is one of Europe's largest and best-preserved Baroque town fortresses. Located on a hill overlooking the medieval old town, the star-shaped fortress is free to enter and open year-round.

Despite its wealth of attractions, Erfurt retains a relaxed pace that encourages exploration without rushing. Distances are easily covered on foot, allowing visitors to wander from cathedral to market squares, and hidden alleys, discovering local architectural details and welcoming cafés along the way.

Erfurt's intellectual legacy adds another dimension to its appeal. The city is strongly associated with Martin Luther, who studied at the University of Erfurt before entering the monastery that still exists today. Walking through these historic institutions offers insight into one of the figures who profoundly shaped European history.

Centuries later, in 1989, while the Berlin Wall fell, courageous citizens in Erfurt stopped the former East Germany Stasi secret police from shredding and burning incriminating surveillance files.

Today walking through Erfurt's Altstadt—the Old Town—is like stepping into an illuminated manuscript. Narrow cobblestone streets wind between carefully restored Renaissance and Gothic buildings. Unlike many historic German cities devastated during World War II, Erfurt escaped widespread destruction, allowing much of its medieval fabric to survive. Today, after Germany reunification, ornate façades, flower-filled windows and inviting cafés create an atmosphere that feels authentic rather than staged.

“German culture may seem reserved at first, and you have to take the initiative to build a social circle,” said Gustavo, a young man who works at the Cuban bar Karibik in the historic center.

“But once you overcome the language barrier, everything becomes much easier,” he added.

Enjoy the photos and video recap of Erfurt that we've included here.

Cathedral Hill

The city's most recognizable landmark rises above it all: the magnificent Cathedral Hill, where two extraordinary religious buildings stand side by side. St. Mary's Cathedral, known locally as Erfurter Dom, dominates the skyline with its soaring Gothic towers. Construction began in the 12th century and continued for nearly three centuries, resulting in an impressive blend of Romanesque and Gothic architecture.

Visitors ascend a monumental staircase of seventy broad stone steps to reach the cathedral, an approach that enhances the building's grandeur. Inside, sunlight filters through colorful medieval stained-glass windows, illuminating elegant columns, intricate altars, and centuries of sacred art. The cathedral also houses the famous Gloriosa, one of the world's largest freely swinging medieval bells, cast in 1497 and is still considered one of Europe's finest church bells.

Merchants' Bridge

Way inside the Old Town, we find another engineering marvel: Krämerbrücke, or Merchants' Bridge. Unlike most bridges, this medieval crossing over the Gera River is lined with fully occupied half-timbered buildings on both sides. Dating from the 14th century, it remains Europe's longest bridge continuously inhabited by houses.

Today, the bridge is home to artisan workshops, galleries, bookstores, cafés, and small boutiques. Walking across it offers far more than a river crossing; it becomes a leisurely journey through living history. Craftsmen continue traditions that stretch back generations, producing ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and handcrafted souvenirs that reflect the city's artistic heritage.

Beyond its famous landmarks, Erfurt reveals itself through smaller discoveries. Hidden courtyards open unexpectedly behind wooden gates. Market squares bustle with residents buying flowers, local cheeses, fresh bread, and Thuringian specialties.

Erfurt's Garden Oasis

Just a short tram ride from Erfurt's medieval center, Egapark offers a refreshing contrast to the city's historic streets. Spanning more than 90 acres, it is one of Germany's largest horticultural parks, featuring vibrant seasonal flower displays, meticulously landscaped gardens, tranquil ponds, and winding walking paths. Highlights include Europe's largest ornamental flower bed, themed gardens, a tropical greenhouse, and panoramic views from the historic Cyriaksburg fortress. Families enjoy the playgrounds and butterfly house and have lunch at the Danakil house, while garden enthusiasts find inspiration. Throughout the year, concerts, flower exhibitions, and seasonal festivals make Egapark a colorful destination for visitors of all ages.

Festivities

Erfurt's appeal extends well beyond its architecture because the city truly comes alive during its many annual festivals. Throughout the year, public squares transform into gathering places where music, food and centuries-old traditions create unforgettable experiences.

The most famous celebration is the Krämerbrückenfest, held each June. Widely regarded as the largest Old Town festival in Thuringia, it fills Erfurt with street performers, musicians, medieval reenactors, artisans, and food vendors. Thousands of visitors stroll through the historic center while concerts, theatrical performances and cultural events unfold across multiple stages.

In late autumn, another beloved event takes center stage as Erfurt's Christmas Market transforms Cathedral Square into a holiday event. Beneath the illuminated towers of St. Mary's Cathedral and St. Severus Church, hundreds of wooden stalls offer handcrafted ornaments, traditional toys, roasted almonds, mulled wine, and regional delicacies. A towering Christmas tree, historic carousel and festive music create an atmosphere that feels timeless.

The city's cultural calendar also includes music festivals, wine celebrations, open-air concerts, and seasonal markets that reflect both local traditions and contemporary creativity. These events ensure that Erfurt never feels like an open-air museum. Instead, it remains a vibrant community where history continues to evolve.

Gastronomy

One cannot visit Erfurt without sampling the region's celebrated cuisine. The famous regional sausage Thüringer Rostbratwurst, grilled over charcoal and served with mustard in a crusty roll, is practically a civic institution. Local restaurants also feature local dumplings, seasonal asparagus, savory dishes, and excellent regional beers that pair perfectly with traditional fare at either budget-friendly or reasonable prices.

If you’d like to experience an old Medieval tavern and restaurant, you might want to visit Wirtshaus Christoffel, but if you prefer some handcrafted local cuisine, like delicious, chilled cucumber and yoghurt soup and tender cheeks of Thuringian pork, Wenigemarkt 13 restaurant is the place.

Don’t miss the local chocolate shop Goldhelm Schokoladen Manufaktur around the corner of the bridge with an impressive selection, including handcrafted chocolate bars, fresh pralines, and truffles, as well as chocolate spreads and seasonal specialties.

Getting There

Several airlines offer connecting flights to either Frankfurt or Berlin, where you can take a train to Erfurt.

Citizens of the United States do not need a visa for stays of up to 90 days.

Language

German is the country's official language, although English is widely spoken.

Where to stay

Erfurt offers a wide range of accommodation, from boutique hotels housed in medieval buildings to modern business hotels and charming guesthouses.

We stayed at the Dorint Hotel am Dom Erfurt. This is a modern four-star hotel with a striking glass façade that contrasts with Erfurt's medieval architecture.

Located directly beside the cathedral district, this upscale hotel offers spacious rooms and is an excellent choice for visitors wanting easy access to St. Mary's Cathedral and Petersberg Citadel.

Visit the local website for more information.

Tours

The best way to discover Erfurt's treasures is through a guided tour. We recommend contacting Ines Seidmacher, a specialist in tailor-made travel experiences for Avantgarde.

Currency

The official currency is the Euro, which trades around 0.87 per U.S. dollar.

Using ATMs or credit cards is recommended to minimize exchange fees.