Frankfurt, World Design Capital 2026 for vision of democracy through design

FRANKFURT. -The World Design Organization (WDO) selected Frankfurt, Germany, as the World Design Capital 2026 after the city presented a compelling vision of using design as a strategic tool to promote democracy, sustainability, innovation, and civic participation across an entire metropolitan region.

According to the Montreal-based WDO, Frankfurt's winning proposal, ‘Design for Democracy: Atmospheres for a Better Life,’ views design as far more than aesthetics. It emphasizes the creation of public spaces, services, and decision-making processes that foster civic participation, inclusion, and social cohesion.

Another factor behind Frankfurt's selection was the strength of the Rhine-Main region's design ecosystem. The metropolitan area combines international finance, manufacturing, transportation, architecture, higher education, and cultural institutions, creating an environment where design can connect industry, government, and local communities.

The designation includes a year-long public program featuring workshops, exhibitions, international conferences, and festivals that will bring together designers, artists, researchers, and creative professionals from around the world.

DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS attended the 5th GNTB Incoming & Brand Summit, an annual tourism conference organized by the German National Tourist Board, where many of these initiatives were presented.

Petra Hedorfer, Chief Executive Officer of the German National Tourist Board, opened the summit with a keynote address on Germany's international positioning as a travel destination, global tourism trends, and the organization's branding strategy.

"How are we seen as a country?" she asked. "It's about people, culture, tourism, immigration, exports, and government."

Hedorfer explained that Germany's international image has changed significantly over the past two decades.

"Twenty years ago, Germany was associated with steel, industry, science, and even air pollution," she said. "We did our homework through legislation and environmental policies, and today we can say we are among the world's most sustainable countries. Now, people associate Germany with its natural beauty, vibrant cities, and charming towns."

Germany is now the world's eighth most-visited country, welcoming 39.6 million international visitors in 2025.

DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS also spoke with Prof. Roland Lambrette, a design strategist who played a leading role in bringing the World Design Capital 2026 designation to Frankfurt.

"Many of our cities are purely functional," he explained. "You want to get from A to B as quickly as possible, and you do, but you don't have time to communicate."

For Lambrette, thoughtful urban design can strengthen democratic life.

"This is what we want to demonstrate: how intelligent design of public spaces supports society, encourages communication, and strengthens the democratic process. If we don't talk to one another, everyone forms opinions in isolation and only looks after themselves. That becomes a problem."

Around the world, societies face environmental, social, political, and economic challenges while democratic systems are increasingly tested by polarization and extremism.

"People need to feel included in the democratic process," he said. "We must show them that their opinions matter, that their votes matter, and that their questions are important. Our institutions have become so large that many people no longer feel they belong. We need to work at the neighborhood level."

According to Lambrette, participation is fundamental to every design process.

"All of our projects are about participation—bringing the public into political and design processes. If you want to build a house, talk to the neighbors. If you want to redesign a street, ask the people who use it every day. Make the design process democratic so people understand that their opinions matter. Respect the public."

Frankfurt, he added, is itself an example of inclusion.

"We're proud that people from about 178 nationalities live here. We celebrate diversity and want people to feel proud to be here while receiving the support they need."

He acknowledged, however, that language remains one of the biggest barriers to integration.

"Many migrants need additional support to learn German and become fully integrated."

Asked whether such cultural diversity could threaten Germany's heritage, Lambrette rejected the premise.

"Germany's heritage is migration. We wouldn't be here if it weren't for the Polish, the Italians, the Spanish, and people who came from every direction. This country is a product of migration. Migration is not a problem; integration is an art, and we must do better. This is where design can help."