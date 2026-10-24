Paralía: A Culinary Journey by the Sea

MIAMI. - Paralía , located at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, invites guests to discover the flavors of Greece and Turkey, with the Atlantic Ocean stretching out before them. Inspired by the shores of the Aegean Sea, the dining experience brings together Mediterranean flavors, warm hospitality, and breathtaking ocean views.

Paralía means “beach” in Greek. And no name could be more fitting for a restaurant that captures the spirit of the seaside tavernas of the Greek islands and the Turkish coast. In South Florida, this culinary tradition is reimagined with locally sourced ingredients and an atmosphere where the sophistication of a luxury hotel meets the effortless charm of Mediterranean life.

Olive oil, an essential cornerstone of Mediterranean cuisine, joins seafood, fresh fish, aromatic herbs, vegetables, cheeses, and grilled specialties in Paralía’s culinary repertoire. Among the highlights are the mezze, small dishes traditionally placed at the center of the table, evoking the customs of the Eastern Mediterranean, where dining is a leisurely ritual of sharing, discovering flavors, and savoring each moment without rushing.

Interior view of the restaurant. Cortesía

Among the menu offerings are the Farro Salad, featuring farro, zucchini, feta cheese, pomegranate, and dill; Lahanodolmades, stuffed cabbage leaves served with Anatolian pilaf, harissa tomato sauce, and feta cheese; Paidakia, lamb chops accompanied by tzatziki, pomegranate molasses, and za’atar; and Lavraki, Mediterranean sea bass, also known as branzino, baked in a salt crust and served with fennel, tomato, and chermoula, a traditional North African sauce made with herbs and spices.

The bar offers Greek wines, ouzo (Greece’s traditional anise-flavored spirit), and cocktails infused with botanicals inspired by the Mediterranean.

The Experience

It was Thursday, and the afternoon was fading into a romantic evening. Before stepping into the restaurant, we took a stroll along the beach, the perfect prelude to an evening devoted to the flavors of the Mediterranean. After all, good food tastes even better when shared, especially when love has a seat at the table.

With the lingering scent of sea salt on our skin, we arrived at Paralía. Christian welcomed us with exceptional warmth and an impressive knowledge of the menu. The evening held another special touch: Chef John Iatrellis himself came to our table to introduce several new creations that will soon make their debut on the menu.

All set for dinner at Paralía, located at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. Grethel Delgado/DLA

“Cooking has always been about bringing people together,” Iatrellis told us. And that is precisely his mission at Paralía: to ensure that guests experience the generosity and warmth of Mediterranean cuisine. His culinary philosophy, which he sums up in the words “cook pure, cook with love,” places an emphasis on quality ingredients and traditional preparations.

We began with grilled pita bread sprinkled with za’atar, a fragrant spice blend characteristic of Middle Eastern cuisine. We paired it with two traditional specialties: muhammara, a creamy spread made with roasted red peppers, garlic, walnuts, and pomegranate molasses, enhanced by the distinctive touch of Aleppo pepper, originally from Syria; and baba ghanoush, prepared with roasted eggplant, tahini, sumac, lemon oil, and Urfa pepper, a spice from Turkey.

Grilled pita bread (left), served with muhammara (center) and baba ghanoush. Grethel Delgado/DLA

Among the vegetable dishes, the roasted carrots stood out, prepared with olive oil, a delicate touch of salt, sumac, pistachios, and parsley, in a combination that allowed the subtle nuances of the spices to shine through.

Roasted carrots. Grethel Delgado/DLA

The lamb chops were the highlight of the evening. The chef served them with goat cheese, bringing one of the most beloved ingredients of Greek culinary tradition to the table.

Lamb chops, a dish by Chef John Iatrellis. Grethel Delgado/DLA

The evening concluded with two desserts. We savored a pistachio baklava crafted by Jacob Anderson, who personally came to our table to introduce his delicious creation.

Pistachio baklava. Grethel Delgado/DLA

We ended the evening with Christian’s recommendation: galaktoboureko, a classic Greek dessert featuring vanilla custard, phyllo pastry, roasted figs, and lemon blossom syrup.

Galaktoboureko. Grethel Delgado/DLA

The Chef’s Vision

For John Iatrellis, cooking transcends the preparation of food: it is a way of understanding cultures and forging human connections.

“There’s beauty everywhere in the world. For me, reconnecting with people through food is another reason why I got into this industry,” the chef told us. “There’s beauty everywhere in the world. For me, reconnecting with people through food is another reason why I got into this industry,” the chef told us.

Born in Miami and of Greek descent, Iatrellis has been at the helm of Paralía’s kitchen since September 2026. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the culinary and hospitality industries. He previously served as corporate executive chef for Life House Hotels and oversaw the opening of Lure Fishbar at Loews Miami Beach as executive chef. Earlier in his career, he spent a decade at the iconic Forge Restaurant & Wine Bar.

Most recently, he served as chef de cuisine at Claudie, where he helped launch the restaurant and led its kitchen for a year and a half before taking on this new challenge at Paralía.

Chef John Iatrellis. Cortesía

Iatrellis shared that his love for gastronomy began in childhood, watching older generations prepare traditional dishes.

“From a very young age, because of my Greek roots, I’ve always had a deeply philosophical outlook on the world. I learned early on that food was a universal language. I would watch grandmothers and grandfathers preparing lamb, spreads, and mezze, and I told myself, ‘I want to learn to speak this language fluently,’” he recalled.

That curiosity marked the beginning of his culinary journey: “I began exploring the culinary world through books, not to collect recipes, but to understand the philosophy and culture of each region: why people eat certain dishes and why they prepare them the way they do.”

A New Era at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Paralía’s design embraces a coastal aesthetic that exudes freshness and elegance. Its open-air terrace creates a seamless connection with the sea. On Fridays, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., guests can also enjoy live entertainment.

Paralía is part of a broader transformation of The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. In December 2025, the hotel reopened its doors following a $100 million renovation, unveiling a design inspired by the natural beauty of Key Biscayne.

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Among the resort’s standout amenities are its spa, featuring a dedicated wellness garden; The Club Lounge; the Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center; and Ritz Kids Club, a space offering activities for children. The shopping experience includes boutiques such as 120 Lino, Lilly Pulitzer, Sabbia, Coastal Boutique, and The Spa Boutique.

Beyond Paralía, the resort offers several other dining venues, including Luma, inspired by Italian cuisine; Rum Bar, specializing in handcrafted cocktails; Dune Beach Bar, located steps from the beach; Scoop, an ice cream shop; Stefano’s, serving wood-fired pizzas; and Pura Vida Miami, offering a health-conscious dining experience.

Paralía’s identity rests on three pillars: tradition, quality ingredients, and hospitality. After all, dining is about much more than simply satisfying an appetite; it is about sharing stories and making time for one another, just as Chef Iatrellis reminded us.

Bon appétit!

Paralía, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149. 305-365-4500 (ext. 4622).