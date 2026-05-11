lunes 11  de  mayo 2026
CUISINE

Paralía brings traditional Greek and Turkish cuisine to Miami

Chef Renato Mekolli brings both cultures to the table with balance, simplicity and respect

Degustación, Paralía, Miami.

Degustación, Paralía, Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Renato Mekolli, exceutive chef, Paralía Miami.

Renato Mekolli, exceutive chef, Paralía Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Degustación, Paralía, Miami.

Degustación, Paralía, Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Ensalada griega, Paralía, Miami.

Ensalada griega, Paralía, Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Ensalada turca, Paralía, Miami.

Ensalada turca, Paralía, Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Bouyiourdi, Paralía, Miami.

Bouyiourdi, Paralía, Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Santorini zucchini fritters, Paralía, Miami.

Santorini zucchini fritters, Paralía, Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Jarrete de cordero, Paralía, Miami.

Jarrete de cordero, Paralía, Miami.

CORTESÍA Rockawaymore
Galaktoboureko, Paralía, Miami.

Galaktoboureko, Paralía, Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Baklava bañado en miel y capas de pistachoParalía, Miami.

Baklava bañado en miel y capas de pistachoParalía, Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Following a $100 million transformation, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami has unveiled Paralía, a vibrant beachfront restaurant set along the Atlantic shoreline.

Named after the Greek word for “beach,” Paralía celebrates the shared culinary heritage of Greece and Turkey, bringing Aegean traditions from both cultures to the table. The menu, thoughtfully crafted by chef Renato Mekolli, highlights a harmonious blend of flavors rooted in history, seasonality, and simplicity.

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Here, guests can savor traditional mezze such as hummus, tzatziki, and whipped feta with honey, olives, sesame, and warm pita, alongside an array of Greek and Turkish specialties prepared with respect for their distinct traditions.

Among the appetizers, the classic Greek savory pie spanakopita takes center stage, featuring layers of crisp phyllo dough filled with spinach, feta cheese, onions, and fresh herbs like dill. Equally notable are the stuffed grape leaves—known as dolma across the Middle East, the Balkans, and Central Asia—filled with rice, veal, herbs, pine nuts, cumin, and cinnamon, and among the most memorable dishes on the menu.

Main courses include the renowned Turkish Adana kebab, the ever-popular Greek beef gyro, and golden-seared scallops served over a delicate celery root purée infused with ouzo and lemon. The lamb shank takes over 24 hours of cooking and is paired with bouyiourdi, a traditional Greek meze of baked feta with tomatoes, peppers, and olive oil.

Seafood lovers will find plenty to enjoy, from grilled octopus with citrus and herbs to whole grilled branzino finished with olive oil and lemon, as well as grilled shrimp seasoned with spices inspired by Aegean cuisine.

Desserts provide a fitting finale, including the rich, honey-soaked pastry baklava layered with pistachios, Greek yogurt with honey and walnuts, a chocolate “Silk Road” cream with berries, and the traditional Turkish ice cream kaymakl dondurma.

Enjoy the video recap we include here

Embed

DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS spoke with chef Renato Mekolli about his culinary approach and his passion for Greek and Turkish cuisine.

“Tradition is not something you copy from someone else. It is something you need to understand first. Greek and Turkish cooking is rooted in memory, seasonality, and simplicity, and that is what I try to respect,” he explained.

With experience in Michelin-starred kitchens, Mekolli has developed a powerful sense of discipline and a refined approach to technique. He believes these elements create balance in his cooking, noting that he is “not trying to reinvent dishes,” but rather wants them “to feel familiar, just a bit more considered.”

When asked about the role of patience and technique in his culinary philosophy, he emphasized the importance of understanding a dish’s origins. “You cannot reinterpret something if you do not respect its roots. Greek and Turkish cuisines are deeply connected to memory and simplicity, and I try to preserve that.”

Despite the challenges of sourcing certain ingredients from the Aegean Sea, Mekolli finds inspiration in his surroundings. “Miami, and Florida in general, has incredible seafood,” he said. “The quality and variety here make a real difference. It allows me to work with local ingredients while staying true to the flavors and spirit of Greek and Turkish cuisine.”

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