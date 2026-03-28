Fredericksburg: Where Texas heritage meets a rising food and wine scene

Located in the heart of Texas , Fredericksburg has become a favorite destination for weekend getaways, drawing visitors with its rich history, vibrant food scene, and thriving wine culture.

Proudly preserving its distinctive German-Texan heritage, this charming town offers a wide array of activities, especially during the spring and summer months, when its cultural and culinary calendar comes alive.

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In 2026, the Fredericksburg Food & Wine Festival will introduce its first-ever Restaurant Week, scheduled for May 4–10. The weeklong celebration will feature exclusive dining events, prix fixe menus, and creative collaborations, further cementing Fredericksburg’s reputation as one of Texas’ fastest-growing culinary destinations.

Designed as an annual spring event to complement both the July Preview Week and the fall festival, Restaurant Week invites locals and visitors alike to explore the town’s dynamic dining scene. Participating restaurants will offer special menus and limited-time experiences, alongside ticketed events led by local chefs, pitmasters, and beverage experts.

“Fredericksburg has become a true culinary destination, and Restaurant Week is a way to celebrate the chefs, restaurants, and hospitality that define our town,” said Jim Mikula, President and CEO of the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce. “It’s an opportunity for guests to experience the diversity of our dining scene while building excitement for the Food & Wine Festival later in the year.”

Beyond its culinary appeal, Fredericksburg also invites visitors and astronomy enthusiasts to discover some of the clearest night skies in Texas. Designated an International Dark Sky Community in 2020, the town offers exceptional stargazing opportunities year-round at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park.

This distinction reflects the community’s commitment to preserving natural night skies through responsible lighting ordinances, public education, and ongoing collaboration with local and state organizations to reduce light pollution.

How to get there

Fredericksburg is easily accessible by car. Travelers can also fly into San Antonio or Austin and rent a car for a scenic drive into the Hill Country.

Accommodation

Fredericksburg offers a range of hotels, locally owned motels, small inns, short-term rentals, guesthouses, and traditional bed and breakfasts.

We stayed at the Hoffman Haus with the award-winning public relations firm Geiger & Associates, one block off Main Street, where most of the action is, yet private and peaceful.

The Hoffman Haus blends traditional Texan and contemporary architecture, with rustic wood as the main component, creating an inviting stay.

Breakfast is delivered to your door each morning and presented in a picnic basket.

Visit Fredericksburg Convention & Visitor Bureau for more information.