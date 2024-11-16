Quebec City, winter wonderland, carnival and much more

Imagine a charming city full of history, surrounded by nature and snow-capped mountains. Quebec City celebrates its winter carnival every February with a unique program of activities to enjoy the cold season of the year.

Quebec City, already seductive with its French architecture and cozy cobblestone streets, combines winter games with cultural life and good food to celebrate winter from February 7 to 16.

Here you find an amusement park with ice shuttles and snowy hills, snowmobiles and skiing for beginners or experts. Also, music concerts and dance outdoors or under a heated tent, as well as a parade of floats with futuristic designs.

Visit www.carnaval.qc.ca for more information.

On the outskirts of the city, where the mountains accumulate a lot of snow, ski lovers find Mont Sainte Anne. It is a modern winter resort with an elevation of 2,625 feet and 450 acres of skiing area.

You can also visit or stay at the Hôtel de Glace, which is an impressive temporary building made of blocks of ice that houses a hotel with unique rooms, a bar and a game room.

How to get there

Airlines provide service to Quebec City from Miami, via New York, Montreal or Toronto. However, you may fly nonstop from Fort Lauderdale for less money in the winter.

If you carry a US passport you don´t need a visa, but if you are traveling with another document, please contact your local Canadian consular office for appropriate information.

Where to stay

Quebec has a wide range of hotels, guest houses and apartment rentals for all budgets.

Visit quebec-cite.com, available in French, English and Spanish, for information on accommodation and much more.

Save money

Follow these tips to make it easier in your pocketbook. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY. Most tourists tend to exchange dollars and don´t know that they are charged a commission that is often excessive.

Carry your ATM card and use it as soon as you arrive at the destination. This will save you the exchange fee and will give you the best international rate available.

Check with your banking institution about a possible international service charge.

You can also use your ATM and credit cards in stores, restaurants and hotels.