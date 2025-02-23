How does Quebec celebrate winter?

Many choose to go on vacation during summer, but others enjoy the winter season in the north. Much better if the destination is a city like Quebec that celebrates a winter carnival with a unique non-stop program of activities for the whole family.

This charming city, cultural heritage of New France and bastion of Québec since 1608, with stunning facades, centuries-old city walls and cobblestone streets and a beautiful chateau that dominates the skyline, has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site for more than 30 years.

Quebec City adds the celebration of winter to this great historical wealth. It is a popular festival that began more than 100 years ago and became a festivity that combines winter games with cultural life at the beginning of each month of February. You may find more information at www.carnaval.qc.ca on the internet.

Quebec begins the carnival with the arrival of Bonhomme, the snowman who delights everyone, children, and adults, as he walks through the streets of the city during the carnival.

In fact, the Quebec Winter Carnival is an outdoor festival that celebrates winter and Quebec culture. The city is transformed into a winter wonderland, with numerous ice and snow sculptures, a palace and ice bars, laser lights show, winter sports, races, culinary tasting, snow bathing, night parades of floats and troupes and musical evenings in a fairy tale atmosphere. It is the largest winter carnival in the world and is the typical portrait that proves the joyful character of the people of this city despite the cold and snow.

Place D'Youville is one of the main attractions with a large ice-skating rink, where music does not stop, and hundreds of locals and visitors come to skate or simply watch others do it.

Embed

Nearby, the international ice sculpture competition, the sled and dog race, as well as the canoe duel on the frozen St. Lawrence River take place. A unique program of activities that goes on in the streets of the old city, from the amusement park with snowy hills, snowmobiles and skiing for beginners or experts to the pleasant walk on snow.

There are also music and dance outdoors performances or under a heated tent. This is the reason people go and come to enjoy everything, once you pay in advance the Effigy pass for 25 Canadian dollars (17 US dollars at the current exchange rate) that allows access to all the activities.

We don’t know whether it is the charming character of the winter in Quebec or the good Caribou liquor that stimulates the enjoyment of taking a snow bath. Yes, a bath in the snow. You haven't read wrong. People only wear a bikini or shorts, like the ones we wear when we go to the beach, and they dive into the cold, white stuff fallen from the sky. A heroic act that demonstrates courage, energy, and the vigorous desire to enjoy the frigid temperature.

Quebec knows that there is no carnival without a parade of floats and troupes. People crowd the sidewalks to watch them pass by as night falls. So Quebecois pop music, rock and even reggaeton sound.

Nearby

On the outskirts of the city, where the mountains accumulate the precious white powder, ski lovers find Mont Sainte Anne. It is a magnificent, modern winter resort with an elevation of 2,625 feet and 450 acres of skiing area. This is a visit that you can accommodate with a walk or stay at Hôtel de Glace, which is an impressive ice building that houses a hotel with peculiar rooms, a bar, and a game room right next to the Valcartier Bora Parc amusement park and another regular hotel.

On the other side of Saint Lawrence River, we find the Island of Orleans, where summer allows the farming of fruits and vegetables, but winter brings snowfall that covers the countryside in white.

On the island, the dogs pull the sleds. They are beautiful Canadian Eskimo dogs that enjoy running around pulling the carts. This is a sports practice that offers the opportunity to perceive a quite distinct perspective of the wooded environment, drawn with frozen streams, on a unique tour that should be saved for the afternoon, when the setting sun paints the horizon orange.

How do you dress?

Nobody doubts that the cold can be annoying. Even more if the temperature drops in the early morning to -20 degrees Celsius, about -4 Fahrenheit, and during the day it barely rises to -5C, which is 23F.

But if you dress well, if you practice the rule of wearing three layers of clothing, with thermal underwear, a good sweater and coat, as well as a scarf and gloves, a hat and boots to walk in the snow or avoid the dreaded slip on a frozen sidewalk, you have nothing to fear.

Keep in mind that the cold hits outside and there is heating indoors everywhere. You can take off all those heavy clothes and enjoy a good red wine or liquor.

Where to eat?

Quebec City boasts a great culinary offering that has its roots in French provincial cuisine.

To start the day there is nothing better than the typical Quebec breakfast: fried eggs, Canadian bacon, cheese, and a warm crepe with cream and strawberry jam.

There are well-served and well-stocked restaurants, such as La Buche, on Rue Saint-Louis, where you can try a wide range of local dishes.

Also on Rue Saint-Louis is the highly revered Italian restaurant Bello, where the pasta is made to perfection.

Other places to consider are the Hotel Maurice restaurant, Don Vegan, La Buchette and the very exquisite Le Clan, but we will have another story dedicated to culinary tasting in Quebec.

In addition, there are restaurants participating in the Winter Carnival with a special menu at reduced prices. Visit carnaval.qc.ca for detailed information on participating venues.

Where to stay

Quebec has a wide range of hotels, guest houses and apartment rentals for all budgets.

Charming boutique hotels abound in the center of Vieux-Québec, such as the Manoir D'Auteuil, just a few steps from the historic Rue Saint-Louis Street, which is lined with restaurants and bars and leads to the imposing Château Frontenac.

With a very friendly and helpful staff, the Manoir D'Auteuil captures the essence of a large three-story house that was built at the end of the 18th century and today offers five types of rooms with ample spaces and bar and breakfast service on the lower floor.

Consult the quebec-cite.com portal, available in French, English and Spanish, for information on accommodation and much more.

How to get there

Airlines provide a service to Quebec City from Miami, via New York, Montreal, or Toronto. However, you may fly nonstop from Fort Lauderdale for less money in the winter.

If you carry a US passport you don´t need a visa, but if you are traveling with another document, please contact your local Canadian consular office for appropriate information.

Save money!

Follow these tips to make it easier in your pocketbook. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY. Most tourists tend to exchange dollars and don´t notice that they are charged a commission that is often excessive.

Carry your ATM card and use it as soon as you arrive at the destination. This will save you the exchange fee and will give you the best international rate available.

Check with your banking institution about a possible international service charge.

You can also use your ATM and credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.