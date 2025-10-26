Icelandair Launches Flights to Miami

MIAMI – Icelandair has inaugurated service to Miami International Airport (MIA), offering attractive fares to Reykjavik and onward connections across Europe.

The airline began operating between Reykjavik and Miami on October 26, with three weekly flights using a modern Airbus A321LR configured for 187 passengers—22 in Saga (Business) Class and 165 in Economy.

“We are delighted to open a new gateway from Europe to sunny Florida via Iceland and from Miami to Iceland and beyond,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair.

Under the slogan “Neon Nights to Northern Lights,” which playfully references the glowing lights of Miami Beach and Iceland’s spectacular auroras, the route links the sunshine of South Florida with the glaciers of Iceland through a nonstop flight of just over seven hours.

Tickets are available on IcelandAir.com, featuring special fares. From Reykjavik, travelers can connect to more than 30 destinations in Europe, including Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, London, Paris, Oslo, Stockholm, and Helsinki.

Icelandair also continues to promote its popular Stopover Program, which allows passengers to spend up to seven days in Iceland at no additional airfare before continuing to their final European destination.

“It’s a magnificent opportunity to see Iceland’s Northern Lights, glaciers, and even take a whale-watching tour before heading to mainland Europe,” said Jorge Pérez, travel agent for Europe Tours.

Miami International Airport, the busiest U.S. airport for international cargo and the second busiest for international passengers, is expected to surpass 55 million passengers in 2025. Currently home to more than 90 airlines, MIA is undergoing a $9 billion modernization and expansion program.

According to official data, MIA serves as the primary economic engine of both Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating $118 billion in annual business revenue and accounting for nearly 60% of all international visitors to the state each year.