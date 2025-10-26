domingo 2  de  noviembre 2025
TRAVEL

Icelandair Launches Flights to Miami

The Icelandic airline connects Reykjavik with Miami and offers links to major European cities

Icelndair anuncia el inicio de los vuelos entre Miami e Islandia.

Icelndair anuncia el inicio de los vuelos entre Miami e Islandia.

Jesús Hernández/DLA
Bogi Nils Bogason, presidente de Icelandair, anuncia el inicio de los vuelos entre Miami e Islandia.&nbsp;

Bogi Nils Bogason, presidente de Icelandair, anuncia el inicio de los vuelos entre Miami e Islandia. 

Jesús Hernández/DLA
Bogi Nils Bogason, presidente de Icelandair, corta la torta que anuncia el inicio de los vuelos entre Miami e Islandia.

Bogi Nils Bogason, presidente de Icelandair, corta la torta que anuncia el inicio de los vuelos entre Miami e Islandia.

Jesús Hernández/DLA
Icelandair, avion A320 Neo.

Icelandair, avion A320 Neo.

Cortesía/Icelandair
Icelandair, avión A320 Neo.

Icelandair, avión A320 Neo.

Jesús Hernández/DLA
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

MIAMI – Icelandair has inaugurated service to Miami International Airport (MIA), offering attractive fares to Reykjavik and onward connections across Europe.

The airline began operating between Reykjavik and Miami on October 26, with three weekly flights using a modern Airbus A321LR configured for 187 passengers—22 in Saga (Business) Class and 165 in Economy.

Lee además
Poznan, Polonia.
TRAVEL

A taste of Poland in three diverse cities
Amish, Elkhart, Indiana.
TRAVEL

Amish Country, an unforgettable escape to new experiences

“We are delighted to open a new gateway from Europe to sunny Florida via Iceland and from Miami to Iceland and beyond,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair.

Under the slogan “Neon Nights to Northern Lights,” which playfully references the glowing lights of Miami Beach and Iceland’s spectacular auroras, the route links the sunshine of South Florida with the glaciers of Iceland through a nonstop flight of just over seven hours.

Tickets are available on IcelandAir.com, featuring special fares. From Reykjavik, travelers can connect to more than 30 destinations in Europe, including Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, London, Paris, Oslo, Stockholm, and Helsinki.

Icelandair also continues to promote its popular Stopover Program, which allows passengers to spend up to seven days in Iceland at no additional airfare before continuing to their final European destination.

“It’s a magnificent opportunity to see Iceland’s Northern Lights, glaciers, and even take a whale-watching tour before heading to mainland Europe,” said Jorge Pérez, travel agent for Europe Tours.

Miami International Airport, the busiest U.S. airport for international cargo and the second busiest for international passengers, is expected to surpass 55 million passengers in 2025. Currently home to more than 90 airlines, MIA is undergoing a $9 billion modernization and expansion program.

According to official data, MIA serves as the primary economic engine of both Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating $118 billion in annual business revenue and accounting for nearly 60% of all international visitors to the state each year.

Temas
Te puede interesar

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

El Seguro Social ofrece asistencia económica y servicios para quienes cumplen los requisitos.
SEGURO SOCIAL

Cambian los pagos del Seguro Social durante el mes de noviembre

Vista parcial de la entrada de un colegio electoral en Hialeah, biblioteca pública John F Kennedy.
ARRESTO

Arrestan al candidato Juan Santana en Hialeah

Pitbull en Australia como parte del festival Fridayz Live 2025. 
MÚSICA

Pitbull conquista Australia como acto principal del "Fridayz Live 2025"

Los residentes de El Cobre, en la provincia de Santiago de Cuba, transitan en medio de las líneas eléctricas caídas tras el paso del huracán Melissa, el 29 de octubre de 2025.
DICTADURA

El régimen cubano bloquea la ayuda humanitaria en zonas devastadas por el huracán Melissa

El japonés Shohei Ohtani, de los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, durante un juego ante los Cachorros de Chicago, el 18 de marzo de 2025.
Opinión

¿Un tope salarial para salvar a MLB?

Te puede interesar

El Seguro Social ofrece asistencia económica y servicios para quienes cumplen los requisitos.
SEGURO SOCIAL

Cambian los pagos del Seguro Social durante el mes de noviembre

Por Carlos Armando Cabrera
Precinto electoral en la sede del Ayuntamiento de Miami.
FUTURO POLÍTICO

Miami encara una reñida elección por la alcaldía y escaños en la Comisión

Los residentes de El Cobre, en la provincia de Santiago de Cuba, transitan en medio de las líneas eléctricas caídas tras el paso del huracán Melissa, el 29 de octubre de 2025.
DICTADURA

El régimen cubano bloquea la ayuda humanitaria en zonas devastadas por el huracán Melissa

Esta imagen satelital proporcionada por Maxar Technologies y tomada el 22 de junio de 2025, muestra un cráter tras los ataques de EEUU a la instalación de enriquecimiento nuclear de Natanz en el centro de Irán.
CONFLICTO

Irán confirma que uranio enriquecido está bajo escombros de instalaciones bombardeadas por EEUU en junio

Vista parcial de la entrada de un colegio electoral en Hialeah, biblioteca pública John F Kennedy.
ARRESTO

Arrestan al candidato Juan Santana en Hialeah