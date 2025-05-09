In the Trees, where nature & comfort come together

Often called Spa City, Hot Springs in Arkansas is all about nature and relaxation, and good accommodation surrounded by forests, hills and trails is part of the deal.

The destination, only a 55-minute drive from Little Rock, offers a wide range of hotels, lodges, and guest houses for all budgets, but when it comes to nature there’s nothing like the In the Trees resort .

This hideaway, located in Hot Springs National Park, a 10-minute drive away from downtown Hot Springs, provides cabins and tree houses with luxurious features, extraordinary views, and amenities we all need to escape the stress and demands of modern life.

Here you can immerse yourself in the beauty of the national park while enjoying a hot tub on the terrace overlooking nature.

Remember, this type of relaxing bath offers a multitude of benefits, including relaxation, pain relief, and improved mental well-being. The warm water and jets can soothe muscles, ease stress, and even promote better sleep.

In Autum and Winter, when temperature drops in the 40’s and 30’s, an outdoor fireplace helps you stay outdoors and continue enjoying the view.

Cabins

It’s called a resort because there are several cabins on the site and they are arranged in such a way, some 260 feet apart, that each one feels very private.

They are modern and stylish cabins built on large iron beams that sit on the edge of a slope.

You might walk on flat ground from the front of the house or go up the stairs, but the back of the house is above the ground on pillars.

The view from the terrace looking out onto the surrounding forest is simply amazing. You do feel as if you are living up among the trees.

Once you enter the cabin, you realize the place embodies minimal, modern, and luxurious decor.

Many of the units have a second floor with additional bedding and bathroom, and the first floor is equipped with a functional kitchen stocked with dishes, cookware, and stove you might need, as well as microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and coffee maker.

There is no restaurant service at the site, but they offer charcuterie boards and s'mores bar to your cabin.

However, a short drive to downtown Hot Springs is worthy to enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner and immerse in the diverse culinary scene of this destination, from upscale dining to casual spots, with options for vegetarian and barbecue enthusiasts.

On the first floor there is a cozy living room and a main bedroom with a comfortable king-size bed and a full modern bathroom where the floor is even heated.

And yes, it’s lovely to wake up and be able to watch daylight sparkle through the trees in the morning.

Hiking

No trip to the forest is completed without hiking. Walking through the trails allows for exploration, discovery, and immersion in the natural environment.

Walking up the main road you will find a couple of easy and moderate trails you might want to experience.

There are trail guides and maps to help you stroll more trails. You’ll be thrilled to walk or bike the Northwoods Trails where trees, birds, and other friendly creatures come together on the park's 26 miles of pathways, spanning over 500 acres of nature.

If you are a bike enthusiast, there are e-bike rentals, allowing you to cover more ground with less effort.

And after a vigorous walk or ride, it's crucial to cool down and allow your body to recover properly, and your on-site jacuzzi will do that for you.

Bathhouses

A quick visit to downtown Hot Springs will give you the opportunity to appreciate the splendor of bath houses and other significant buildings along Central Avenue.

Known as the bathhouse row, it stands as a reminder of the development of the nation's spa old times, during which bathing was valued as an elegant leisure activity and an option for healing.

Today some of these bathhouses are still functioning. Try the Buckstaff, where baths and massages are available on a walk-in basis. You can experience the charm of the early 1900s, with original bathtubs and equipment that bring the elegance of a bygone era to life.

How to get there

You can either drive to Hot Springs or fly to Little Rock where you can rent a car or hire a charter transportation service. The trip takes less than an hour and there are several charter transportation services.