Hot Springs, experience the charm of the early 1900s surrounded by nature

If you are looking for nature and relaxation, Hot Springs in Arkansas is one of those places you should have at the top of your list. Located in the Ouachita Mountains, not far from Little Rock, this rainforest, natural hot springs , and varied hiking trail location will exceed your expectations.

Here native American tribes used to gather to enjoy the healing properties of the thermal springs. Discovered by the Spaniards in 1541, the old Spanish flag is still being displayed at a circle on Central Avenue.

Better known as Hot Springs National Park, a world-famous resort built around the thermal waters, home to Major League Baseball spring training, illegal gambling, and gangsters such as Al Capone, this destination offers today a mix of adventure, relaxation, and fun for all ages, as well as charming and extraordinary accommodation.

It was President Bill Clinton boyhood home, between 1954 and 1961. Besides the political interest, the house where he used to live is located at 1011 Park Avenue and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as an example of Tudor Revival architecture. The villa is a private residence and is not open to the public, but you can admire the facade from a distance.

Focusing on architecture, you cannot avoid appreciating the splendor of bath houses and other significant buildings along Central Avenue, the historic economic center of Hot Springs.

Known as the bathhouse row, it stands as a reminder of the development of the nation's spa old times, during which bathing was valued as an elegant leisure activity and an option for healing.

Today some of these bathhouses are still functioning. Try the Buckstaff, where baths and massages are available on a walk-in basis. You can experience the charm of the early 1900s, with original bathtubs and equipment that bring the elegance of a bygone era to life.

Nature

Hot Springs National Park is about nature, and the Garvan Woodland Gardens feature more than 128 species of ornamental and native shrubs and wildflowers, 160 diverse types of azaleas, a 4-acre Asian garden with a 12-foot waterfall, bridges, and more.

Embed

Gastronomy

Hot Springs offers a diverse culinary scene, from upscale dining to casual spots, with options for vegetarian and barbecue enthusiasts.

Besides the hospitality and the stunning Oriental Garden and Hamilton Lake view, Lookout Point Lakeside Inn suggests a crafted menu inspired in international cuisine. From Mediterranean dishes and quesadillas and fajitas to Korean barbeque and chocolate cake filled with creamy caramel, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce.

Among the most notorious restaurants in downtown Hot Springs, The Ohio Club is still standing after 100 years with an extraordinary Mahogany back-bar, where dozens of celebrities from the first half of the 20th Century used to gather, including Al Capone, Lucky Luciano and Major League Ball players.

Savor the handmade patty made from a blend of Black Angus Beef on a brioche bun or the Wagyu Burger with the bacon bourbon jam, while you taste a glass of wine or an all-American cocktail and enjoy some good live music from Thursdays through Sundays.

Breakfast time? The Pancake Shop is probably the downtown Hot Spring’s most popular breakfast spot. You can count on big plates of buttermilk or buckwheat pancakes, with or without apple or blueberries.

The choices are simple. From pancakes and French toast to tasty local sausages, eggs, and omelets, beverages, and fruits.

You also have Kollective Coffee & Tea. This is a cozy spot with a handful of delicious options. Whether you are into meat or vegan dishes, try the Falafel bowl with plenty of veggies, tasty dressing, and a fried egg on top if you like.

Nearby you find the Superior Bathhouse Brewery, where 24 different beers are brewed with thermal spring water from the National Park.

From entrées to salads, pizzas, burgers and sandwiches, the choice is clear. Just try as much as you can. And yes, you can have beer to-go.

Lunch or early dinner, Stubby's BBQ has been open since 1952 and it’s famous for the homemade sauce. This is one of those rare places you find Stuffed Spud, with brisket or pork, the twice baked potatoes stuffed with a creamy buttery and filling.

Are you ready for a traditional New York City style perfect pizza crust? Deluca’s owner Anthony Valinoti named the pizzeria after his grandfather Pat Deluca and paid tribute to his Italian heritage to create one of the best ‘tomato pies’ in the country.

Hot Springs has no shortage of quality pizza options. If your choice goes with more cheese, SQZBX Pizza Joint & Brewery is the answer. The name (Squeeze Box) refers to an accordion and the place is known for delicious craft beer, wine, or cider, but you can also order lemonade, coffee, tea and more.

Time for sake? Yes, Origami Sake is Arkansas’ first and only sake brewery.

Inspired by Arkansas's reputation as the "rice state', Ben Bell pursued the idea of bringing sake production to his home state, and today he distributes the home-made Japanese rise wine in 20 states.

Arts

Besides vintage shopping, antiques stores and several live performances, Hot Springs counts on a significant art scene that celebrates gallery walks on the first Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m.

You can enjoy the receptions opening for new exhibits and have a glass of wine while meeting the featured artists.

Right on the corner of Central Avenue and Reserve Street you can admire Longhua Xu’s sculpture The Visitor, a native of China who came to Arkansas in 1990, becoming a leading member of the state's artistic and cultural community.

On Whittington Avenue, Dryden Pottery is still strong after almost 80 years, where they claim to have the world's tallest wheel thrown vase, 9.5 feet height.

Alan "Jimmy" Dryden's grandson produces ceramic arts with locally mined material. A visit to this unique establishment will give you the opportunity to appreciate years of research and love of the craft.

How to get there

You can either drive to Hot Springs or fly to Little Rock where you can rent a car or hire a charter transportation service. The trip takes about 55 minutes. There are several charter transportation services.

Accommodation

Hot Springs offers a wide range of hotels, lodges, and guest houses for all budgets.

We stayed at In the Trees, only eight minutes’ drive from downtown Hot Springs. Here you can immerse yourself in the beauty of our luxury treehouses and cabins, complete with hot tubs, outdoor fireplaces, and stunning views of the forest.

Relax and walk through 26 miles of hiking and biking trails, spanning over 500 acres of nature.