Miami Airport expands flights to the Dominican Republic

MIA´s director Ralph Cutié noted that the new flight represents “another achievement for Miami airport and American Airlines.”

Aeropuerto Internacional de Miami, Florida.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Ralph Cutié, director de Aviación del Condado Miami-Dade y aeropuerto MIA.

Juan Carlos Liscano, vicepresidente de operaciones en MIA para American Airlines.

Jason Kycek, Casa de Campo; comisionado Miami-Dade Kevin M. Cabrera, Ralph Cutié, director MIA; David Collado, ministro de Turismo Rep. Dom.; y Juan Carlos Liscano, VP American Airlines MIA.

MIA
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

MIAMI. - Miami International Airport (MIA) adds another flight to the Dominican Republic, bound for La Romana, as part of the expansion program of American Airlines.

“This would not be possible without the commitment and effort of our partner American Airlines,” highlighted the director of Miami-Dade County Aviation and MIA airport, Ralph Cutié, during the celebration.

In fact, MIA is served by some 96 airlines and nearly 200 destinations, with an average of daily flights that exceeds 980, of which 650 are operated by American Airlines.

In addition, MIA operates approximately 150 additional cargo flights every day.

“La Romana is the new American Airlines destination from Miami, and we know how important it´s for Miami-Dade,” Cutié stressed.

“This is a new achievement for Miami Airport and American Airlines in their joint effort to expand flight service,” he added.

During the new route presentation, which will begin operating on December 5, Juan Carlos Liscano, Miami American Airlines Hub Vice President, highlighted the importance of the Dominican Republic for the airline: “For 49 years we´ve had a beautiful romance. We started flying there in 1975 and have grown mutually since then.”

David Collado, Minister of Tourism, Dominican Republic, said “in 2023, Dominican Republic reached the record figure of 10,306,000 visitors for the first time in history, almost the same as the population of our country”.

“Now we are strengthening air connectivity. And as the VP of American Airlines said, that 49-year romance has to be refreshed. And that's why we're here today, because just like long marriages, we have to keep it warm,” he added.

Jason Kycek, vice president of Casa de Campo in La Romana, highlighted the tourist values of the Dominican destination and the importance of establishing the new air route with Miami.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin M. Cabrera emphasized: “Miami-Dade's economy, in large part, is based on tourism. So, the more flights we have coming in, the more flights we have coming out, that benefits our community. It's more jobs. Continuing to grow our gateway here at Miami International Airport helps all the residents of Miami-Dade County.”

Commissioned Cabera affirmed: “We're expecting 55 million passengers at MIA this year. So far, we're already 10% over what we had last year at this exact point”.

“Having access to the Miami market gives you the United States and Latin America, and that's what really makes us different,” he added.

