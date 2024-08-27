jueves 29  de  agosto 2024
FOOD

National Gyro Day, let´s celebrate and enjoy this tasty Greek dish

The meat chosen is usually pork in Greece, but lamb, beef and chicken are also acceptable

Gyro.

Gyro.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

MIAMI.- We celebrate National Gyro Day on September 1st., the tasty and delicious Greek sandwich we all enjoy.

The meat chosen to be roasted for Gyros is usually pork in Greece, but lamb, beef and chicken are also acceptable.

Lee además
Juan Chipoco, chef y propietario  de Ceviche 105.
RESTAURANTS

CVI.CHE 105, curated menu and artistic design in Coral Gables
LEKU Fish & Garden, Miami.
FOOD

Leku, a sea and land restaurant you want to try

Historians assure that grilling a vertical spit of stacked meat and slicing it off as it cooks was developed in Bursa in the 19th century in the Ottoman Empire.

After the 1922-23 population exchange between Greece and Turkey, the Greeks brought their pork variation with them to Greece since Turkish Muslims don´t eat pork.

This Greek version became known as gyros, and it´s usually served with tomatoes, tzatziki, and deep-fried potatoes.

Let´s to know how to pronounce the name correctly. In Greece, this classic dish is pronounced “YEE-ro,” not JI-ro, GEE-ro or GUY-ro.

The rate of roasting can be adjusted by varying the strength of the heat and the distance between the heat and the meat, allowing the cook to adjust to varying rates of consumption. The outside of the meat is sliced vertically in thin, crisp shavings when done.

And today, with Vegan and Vegetarian dishes becoming more popular, you can now get gyros made with mushrooms, chickpeas, or cauliflower replacing the meat, and even the tzatziki sauce can be made from tofu or hemp instead of yogurt.

Once the roasted meat (or veggie) is ready, it’s typically served as a sandwich with tomatoes, onions, sometimes feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce wrapped in Pita bread.

On Gyro Day, some restaurants hold raffles or reduce prices.

So, as National Gyro Day approaches, you might want to take advantage of Miami Grill, the fast-casual restaurant: Gyro Pita for $6.99 through September 22.

So let´s enjoy a good gyro featuring a generous serving of the highest-quality gyro meat and that it's made on a traditional vertical rotisserie, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita.

Temas
Te puede interesar

Think of rosé and more? Here we tell you

Día Nacional del Gyro, disfrutemos el rico plato griego

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

La líder opositora venezolana María Corina Machado habla con sus partidarios durante una manifestación en Caracas el 28 de agosto de 2024. Los partidarios de la oposición venezolana se manifestaron el 28 de agosto, un mes después de la disputada reelección del presidente Nicolás Maduro, quien blindó su gabinete con un hombre fuerte al mando de la ley y el orden.    
VENEZUELA

María Corina Machado asegura que harán "ceder" al régimen: "Tenemos una estrategia robusta"

Miles de venezolanos atendieron el llamado a protestar de la oposición, pese a la represión del régimen
VENEZUELA

A un mes de las presidenciales, Caracas vence el miedo y protesta contra el fraude: "Aquí vamos a seguir"

Un viejo coche americano pasa cerca de una gran cantidad de basura en una calle de La Habana el 21 de agosto de 2024.
CUBA

La Habana, una ciudad que se ahoga bajo una montaña de basura

Uno de los vehículos eléctricos fabricados por empresas chinas.
EXPANSIóN GEOPOLíTICA

China cuadruplica ventas de vehículos en Latinoamérica y el Caribe

La gente sabe lo que pasó
OPINIÓN

La gente sabe lo que pasó

Te puede interesar

Vista aérea de la siniestrada planta Covanta en Doral.
DESACUERDO

Batalla por nuevo incinerador de basura se intensifica en Miami-Dade, Miramar dice "No"

Por DANIEL CASTROPÉ
CNE maniobró elecciones de Venezuela.
VENEZUELA

Vence plazo definitivo por ley y CNE no publica actas electorales, otra muestra del fraude

Una vivienda a la venta.
LA CASA DE TUS SUEÑOS

Miami-Dade anuncia lotería de dos casas de ensueño

Esteban Bovo, alcalde de Hialeah
PAGAR MENOS

Concejo de Hialeah aprueba aliviar la factura del agua un 4%

Miles de venezolanos atendieron el llamado a protestar de la oposición, pese a la represión del régimen
VENEZUELA

A un mes de las presidenciales, Caracas vence el miedo y protesta contra el fraude: "Aquí vamos a seguir"