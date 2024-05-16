viernes 17  de  mayo 2024
Think of rosé and more? Here we tell you

It is no surprise that rosé is central to the Hampton Social Miami’s offerings

H-Rosé, Hampton Social Miami .

DANIEL CASTROPÉ / DLA
Gin on the nick of thyme.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Hampton Social Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

MIAMI.- If you think of rosé all day, grilled shrimp and chicken skewers, and mini burgers you are in the right place. The Hampton Social Miami introduces their new H Rosé full of flavor and summer breeze.

“We´re launching our proprietary blend of H-Rosé, which is a private label owned by Parker Hospitality. It's a rosé that's made in California in the French provincial style,” said manager Marques Rodríguez.

H-Rosé, Hampton Social Miami .
It is no surprise that rosé is central to the Hampton Social’s offerings, focusing on a variety of rosé wines, including traditional and sparkling varieties from France, Italy, and California.

Nestled on the second floor of Mary Brickell Village, this 8,000 square-foot area spot offers lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and happy hour with a wide selection of spirits.

Try Gin on the nick of thyme, a cocktail made of grapefruit infused by gin, thyme, black pepper, and lemon.

The restaurant opened last February, and it features nautical décor accented with large windows and exposed wooden beams, complemented by chandeliers made of seashells.

“We´re doing very well, and we will do even better once people get to know us,” claimed server Leo.

Founded by Brad Parker of Parker Hospitality, the Hampton Social Miami location is the brand’s tenth in the U.S.

The menu features New England-inspired dishes, including lobster rolls, grilled octopus, and plenty of appetizers.

