San Antonio, a culinary experience

Besides history and a wide variety of places to visit, San Antonio Texas celebrates its local culinary heritage with plenty of restaurants and dishes that bring your attention to flavors and smells.

Once we visit places like the historic The Alamo and the vibrant tapestry of history, culture, & scenic beauty River Walk, it’s time to experience some of the most iconic restaurants and bars in this Texan city.

If you want to listen to some good music while having a couple of drinks, Howl at the Moon in San Antonio offers a good party experience for those seeking a lively event.

This is a high-energy show. Here people sing, dance and howl as talented musicians perform some favorite songs from 80's rock, 90's pop and today's.

You may visit howlatthemoon.com for more information.

The following morning, breakfast at Schilo’s. This is the oldest operating restaurant in San Antonio. It started as a saloon in the 1900s in Beeville, Texas, and "Papa" Fritz Schilo moved the saloon and his family to San Antonio in 1914, where they started serving some of the German recipes.

Try Chicken and Biscuits, a crispy hand-breaded chicken breast, golden fried, served with two biscuits and sausage cream gravy.

Don’t forget to order the root beer. Schilo’s makes its own and it tastes delicious. One of the best you have ever tried.

More information at schilos.com on internet.

At lunchtime, you might want to stop at The Good Kind, where they serve fresh food, from chicken fingers and fries and chips to fish or cauliflower tacos and salads.

The garden frequently hosts weekly events, from live music to markets, and more. You can read the menu at eatgoodkind.com online.

Casa Hernan is a must visit if you like original Mexican and Tex-Mex food. Here decoration is inspired by the vibrant colors of Mexico. Chef Johnny Hernandez takes care of the kitchen, and he makes delicious dishes:

“We make more traditional food, from the interior of Mexico: Grilled meats, roast chicken and tacos, as well as snacks, flautas, quesadillas, melted cheese, tostadas and ceviches, although now we add northern food, from northern Mexico, such as roast meats, sausages, chorizos, chicharrón steak and Tex-Mex, which for me is simpler”, Chef Hernandez explained.

The menu might change, depending on the season of the year, and the variety of cocktails is very wide, with tequilas, mezcals, and rums.

Learn more about Casa Hernan at casahernan.com on internet.

Later at night, pay a visit to the Stable Hall, where performances are presented in a setting that brings back the typical Texas dance hall. Here you can enjoy live performances from rock music to country, folk and pop.

Built in 1894 and recently remodeled, the stable was the home of the brewery's fleet of draft horses. Stable Hall is surrounded by restaurants, shops, and green space.

Visit stablehall.com to know more about this magnificent music hall.

Another option, Blayne’s Bar. This is the typical honky tonk with live music, a dance floor, and a Tex-Mex menu. The name Blayne’s comes from Blayne Tucker, a staple in the music community in San Antonio.

On the third day, have breakfast at Mi Tierra. This typical Mexican restaurant opened in 1941, and 83 years later it´s still a famous landmark in San Antonio, open 24 hours: Tex-Mex restaurant, Mexican bakery, and source for live Mariachi entertainment.

Explore the webpage lafamiliacortez.com for a better idea.

In Texas there are tons of BBQ places, and if you like BBQ, Pinkerton’s Barbecue is the place many San Antonians go to have either lunch or dinner. They even make a line to enter the restaurant.

For delicious meats there are brisket, beef ribs, glazed pork ribs, dry rub pork ribs, pulled pork, turkey, regular sausage, jalapeno sausage, jalapeno cheese sausage link, and a boudin link. Try ‘em all!

They also have a great bar, full of whiskey, tequilas, beers and rums.

More information at comeandeatitbbq.com on-line.

Dinner time? Don’t miss Bombay Bicycle Club. The decor is worth the visit on its own. Despite the misleading name, the restaurant was never a bicycle club. Here the magnificent back bar built in the 1880s, turn-of-the-century furniture, and elegant chandeliers give a certain old-world charm.

Food is good as well: famous burgers, Scotch eggs (which are essentially fried hard boiled eggs wrapped in sausage), besides a delicious Blackened Salmon Salad and the Tex-Mex food you find all around San Antonio.

Here, at Bombaybicycleclub.com , there is plenty of information.

After dinner, let’s have some good local whiskey at Devils River Whiskey. Just about a few steps from the Alamo and the San Antonio River Walk, Devils River Distillery is nestled in the old Burns Building, a registered historic place in San Antonio.

“We create whiskey, and we do tours and tastings. We have nine different expressions, different types of whiskeys that you can choose from. You can get them in a cocktail”, general manager Adrian Jimenez explained.

And yes, it’s a great place to hang out and have a good time.

“We also do have wine available for you in case you don't drink whiskey”, he emphasized.

Browse the website Devilsriverwhiskey.com for details.

After the following morning ‘has broken’, it’s time for another breakfast. This time at La Panaderia. Here you can choose from 30 different breads on the menu.

This is a much more artisanal product. Co-owners José and David Cáceres not only make high-quality bread, but they also make good coffee, café con leche, café bombón, hot chocolate, huevos rancheros and even a Cuban sandwich with ham, bacon, sausage, and pickles with cilantro mayo and chipotle mustard.

Oh yes! Visit lapanaderia.com to learn about the full menu and more.

How to get there

San Antonio has a convenient and modern airport that is located 20 minutes from the city.

Well served by restaurants and shops, the SAT has non-stops flights from Dallas and many other cities.

Where to Stay

This Texan city has plenty of places to stay overnight. From hostels and Airbnb apartments to five-star hotels and historic buildings. At The Gunter you can travel back in time.

Visit the official San Antonio website for plenty of information.