Tasty traditional Mexican food with a healthy twist choice

Mexican food is among the most popular in the United States. Better known for its bold flavors, colorful presentation, and use of fresh ingredients, Florida based LIME Fresh Mexican Grill features a new menu that bring essential nutrients and protein with a tasty flavor that redefines the fast-casual dining.

Because eating fresh and balanced is essential, CEO Patrick Fore revealed they have worked over the past two years “to bring the menu back to fresh,” including a replated kid’s menu.

Healthy foods are those that provide your body with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein, which contribute to overall well-being and energy levels.

And this update is more than just a renovated menu. It’s part of changes rolling out across the brand to bring a distinct experience to dinners.

“After 21 years, I said, the brand needed some life. I can't change the footprint. I can't change the service style. So, we decided to start with the freshness of the mix,” he added.

With 12 locations across Florida including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Orlando, five in Miami-Dade alone, LIME continues to stick to the healthy approach no-freezers, no-microwaves promise.

¨Here we have a new menu with “13 brand new menu items from fresh new salads, using fresh ingredients and chopped all the way through”, Fore emphasized.

Also, “our South Beach Seafood Festival award-winning Mahi Mahi Tacos, Carne Asada Tacos with Kimchi Aioli, Carne Asada Quesadilla, again with the spicy kimchi aioli for dipping sauce, the brand-new barbecue shrimp quesadilla, and the fajita platters (with different choices). And, while you know what a fajita is, I'm sure this is a bit different,” he pointed out.

Salad time

There are four salads, and they all meet the healthy side of the menu. We tried LIME Chopped Salad and Smoky Chipotle Caesar Salad.

If you feel more comfortable with traditional flavors, the first one might be your choice: Red and napa cabbage, tomatoes, charred sweet peppers, pickled jicama, scallions, mint, cilantro, and citrus vinaigrette.

The Smoky Chipotle Caesar Salad comes with a distinctive flavor, given by the tasty smoky Chipotle Caesar dressing you might like.

Nachos

This dish comes from the Tex-Mex kitchen, the regional American cuisine that originates from the culinary creations of the people of Texas. It consists of tortilla chips covered with cheese or chili con queso, as well as a variety of other toppings and garnishes like meat, vegetables, condiments such as salsa, guacamole, or sour cream.

You can have LIME nachos diverse ways, with grilled chicken, tofu or portobello, even ground beef, smoked pork, shrimps, mahi mahi or carne asada.

They all come with corn tortillas chips, black beans, cheese, guacamole, jalapeño, cilantro, and an extraordinary lime cream.

Taco time

Famous tacos come from the traditional Mexican dishes. You have a small hand-sized corn- or wheat-based tortilla topped with a filling. Yes, in Mexico they use almost any filling, but LIME has several tacos, from grilled chicken or ground beef to smoke pork, shrimp, and carne asada to their South Beach Seafood Festival award-winning Mahi Mahi Tacos with Tomatillo Ranch.

And they all include some good spice and pickled jicama on top. This ends up having a tangy and crunchy taste to it.

Empanadas

This is another Mexican dish, also common in Spain and many Latin American countries. The typical baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling.

Here you also have ground beef and grilled chicken, and portobello for “people that are a little bit more vegetarian friendly. Cheesy portobello. Balanced, not too salty,” Fore highlighted.

Right in between sweet and a little spice, another vegetarian dish is the Street Corn: roasted sweet corn, cotija cheese, tomatillo ranch, crumbled corn chips, pico de gallo salsa, and cilantro.

Quesadillas

Here the flour or whole wheat tortilla is filled with cheese, meats, spices, and other fillings, and then cooked on a griddle.

But LIME also has vegetarian friendly quesadillas filled with portobello mushroom with spicy kimchi aioli.

For seafood lovers, the barbecue shrimp quesadilla will attract your attention for the tangy and crunchy taste.

Fajitas

You have traditional fajitas, also from the Tex-Mex cuisine. Some stripped grilled meat, optionally served with peppers and onions on a flour or corn tortilla.

Let´s finish the tasting session with the star of the show: Bim Bim Fajita.

“We take our citrus-scented jasmine rice, put that on the plate. Then as the plate gets to about 500 degrees, we take the toban sauce, pour it over, and it fries the rice on the bottom”, Grant Gussin, owner of Lime location at River Landing, in Miami, explained.

This platter is hot enough to see smoke coming out when they bring it to the table.

Well balanced, lightly sweet, a little bit of heat, a little bit of kimchi flavor. All this brings an international flavor to the dish.

“The team behind the scenes gets all the credit and my gratitude for what an incredible project has been as we bring fresh back to the brand that started it all on the beaches of SoBe,” LIME’s CEO affirmed.