Texas wineries, another reason to visit Lubbock

MIAMI.- With over 310 wineries located in Texas alone, the state boasts an impressive selection of wines, and Lubbock is in the center of the action.

Texas is one of the largest wine-producing state in the United States, and close to 90% of the vines grown in the state are found around Lubbock: from traditional Spanish and French to Italian grapes.

History

Historians claim that the first vineyard established in North America was in Texas around 1662 by Spaniard Franciscan priests. And that is a long way before California did in 1769.

As immigrants from the original 13 US colonies followed the development of mission outposts, they grew more grapevines in Texas, further developing the industry through the 1800’s.

However, it wasn’t until the 1970’s when Texas has the capacity for a commercial wine industry developed in the High Plains, right around Lubbock, as farmers discovered the type of grapes that could be grown best.

Wineries

Considered a true pioneer of the Texas wine industry, Clinton “Doc” McPherson and his colleague and business partner Bob Reed began planting experimental grapes in Lubbock during the late 1960’s, just to see if wine grapes could thrive in Texas.

Among other grapes, he tried the Spanish grapes Albariño and Tempranillo until he realized he could do something with it.

Embed

“He wasn’t sure what he was doing when he brought Albariño and Tempranillo grapes, but he was able to make the best possible wine, and I think we have achieved that,” Kim McPherson said.

Today Kim leads McPherson Cellars as he learned from his father, a pioneer of the modern Texas wine industry.

Red wine goes from Malbec and Pinot Noir to an impressive Tempranillo, as white wine goes with Chardonnay and Viognier, but Albariño white wine is the winner here.

Why Texas?

What makes northwest Texas one of the greatest wine producers in the nation? The answer is “rich soil, altitude, no disease troubles, no humidity and change of temperature overnight”, Matt Bostick, Sommelier/Hospitality Director of Llano Estacado Winery, stated.

Bostick studied the world of wine in Italy, and he came to Texas to expand his knowledge.

“We’re still learning. Everybody does,” he said. And he’s right, even world known producers, like France and Spain, are still learning every day.

“Winemaking starts with the selection of the fruit, and it follows a long process from harvesting to fermentation. And it does require a quality of soil and good weather, so it´s very complicated”, said chef Tomás Cuadrado, chef and sommelier for several renown Spanish restaurants in the Miami area.

On the other hand, “choosing a good wine is completely subjective. Whether you prefer delicate, bold, sweet, tart or even spicy flavors, each person defines a good wine as unique to them and their taste”, he added.

Besides McPherson Cellars and Llano Estacado, we visited the English Newsom Cellars.

In 2013, Tommy and Jana English purchased Caprock Winery in Lubbock. And as they realized the beauty and potential of this facility, they invested their efforts into bringing the cellar back to production.

They all work with passion to bring wine lovers the best possible product. And you should try it.

How taste wine

Wine is not just another type of beverage. Wine is wine, and you should follow some advice to enjoy the most out of it.

The following wine tasting tips are practiced by sommeliers like Tomás Cuadrado.

Even though this method is used by pros, it’s quite simple to understand and can help anyone to improve their wine palate.

Look: A visual inspection of the wine under neutral lighting as you notice color, color, opacity, and viscosity.

Smell: Identify aromas by breathing through your nose and identify different aromas you might find. From citrus to fruits and spices.

Taste: Assess both the taste structure (sour, bitter, sweet) and flavors.

Think and conclude: Develop a profile of a wine that you can remember.

Enjoy!