The Whitney, innovative museum in New York

MIAMI.- In addition to the gastronomic offering and powerful innovative architectural force, New York has a series of museums, and we highlight the modern Whitney Museum of American Art and its extraordinary contemporary art exhibition Whitney Biennial 2024.

In fact, the Whitney Biennial had its beginnings in 1932, when the museum's founder, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, presented exclusive exhibitions that recognized the artistic creation of American sculptors and painters of the time.

Later, in 1937, the exhibitions were held every year, but in 1973 the institution recovered the biennial format.

Over the course of 92 years, more than 3,600 artists have participated in the exhibitions, including renowned artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Edward Hopper, Georgia O'Keeffe and Andy Warhol.

The current exhibition, which is presented to the public until August 11, is called Even Better Than the Real Thing, and it features art pieces made by 71 contemporary artists who focus on painting, sculpture, digital art and a section of film projections, as well as live performances.

Other exhibitions

In addition to the Biennial, the Whitney Museum of American Art presents this unique exhibition, open to the public until May 19, Harold Cohen: AARON, which reflects the evolution of the first artificial intelligence (AI) computer program for artistic creation and one of the longest-running contemporary art projects.

Cohen (1928-2016) conceived the program in the late 1960s at the University of California and called it AARON in the early 1970s.

The exhibition explains how the name Aaron alludes to the biblical figure anointed as spokesman for his brother Moses, and questions how artistic creation is often glorified as a form of communication with the divine.

Cohen understood his work with AARON as a collaboration to explore the potential of artificial intelligence to translate an artist's knowledge and process into code.

Also, the Whitney presents, until December, Wanda Gág's World, (1893–1946), which features a selection of prints by the artist, illustrator and author of children's books.

These works capture the world as Gág experienced it: a place where landscapes move rhythmically, and inanimate objects vibrate with life.

The Whitney announces the exhibition Edges of Ailey, from September 25 to February, in which the museum explores the life and work of Alvin Ailey, one of the most important choreographers of modern dance.

The exhibition will present an ambitious program of daily live performances, including works from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater repertoire and allegorical works, as well as workshops, classes, and lectures.

Additionally, the museum has an outstanding collection of American art from the 20th and 21st centuries, including innovative artists of our time. Iconic works by Lee Krasner, Norman Lewis, Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and many more.

The Whitney

The Whitney Museum of American Art, better known as The Whitney, is a museum specializing in 20th-century American art.

Located in the area known as the Meatpacking District in New York City, the museum complex has a modern building since 2015 that spans 200,000 square feet (19,000 m2) and eight floors, including the largest column-free art gallery spaces of the city, an educational center, a theater, a conservation laboratory, a library, reading rooms and outdoor spaces from where impressive views of the New York city can be seen.