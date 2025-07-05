Toronto, the stunning Canadian city

There are many impressive and multicultural cities, but Toronto is at least different. It has its own identity and energy that invite you to discover it with all five senses.

It's Canada's vibrant metropolis of futuristic buildings, nearly three million inhabitants who live and coexist casually in their own way, and an extraordinary financial machine that generates a gross domestic product of $550 billion that surpasses the production of many countries worldwide.

Getting to know Toronto in a few days is impossible, but if you don't have much time, you need to appreciate the essentials.

Let's start with the old and new City Hall, University Avenue with its major financial institutions, the distinguished Yorkville with elegant shops, Chinatown and the bohemian Kensington Avenue Market neighborhood, the old Toronto, museums, theaters, and restaurant here and there, as well as a necessary visit to the CN Tower, standing proud of 553 meters high.

Heights

Some people insist on calling Toronto Little New York, but Toronto is Toronto, with its own cultural avalanche, where, unlike other cities, you'll find both kindness and the approach of those who call for the legalization of nudism.

Looking up is unavoidable. There are skyscrapers everywhere with eclectic designs that seem to nod to bold lines.

Yes, the CN Tower, built in 1975, continues to attract attention, but there are new buildings that defy the imagination, such as the Absolute Towers, two 50- and 56-story apartment blocks that seem to rotate from base to top, or the Emerald Park Condos, reminiscent of candy bars with the wrapper torn open at one corner.

Walking

Toronto has a significant public transportation network, with subways, modern streetcars, and buses, making it relatively easy to get from one place to another. But if you like to walk, this is the best way to explore the city.

Much of Toronto's life revolves around Yonge Dundas Square, where, in addition to restaurants, theaters, shops, mall, and a huge subway station, large digital screens bring life and color to the square.

There's also Nathan Phillips Square with its immense reflecting pool and the town hall with its two striking, curved, asymmetrical towers that seem to embrace the large, flying-saucer-like council chamber.

On one side of the square lies the old town hall with an elegant clock tower and late 19th-century Romanesque Revival design.

Go down the stairs and enter Toronto's underground world. The Path is a network of pedestrian tunnels and elevated walkways, lined with shops and restaurants, connecting more than 70 buildings over 30 kilometers (19 miles).

This magnificent tunnel is the best way to escape the harsh weather when the freezing winter arrives. During the summer, when the temperature exceeds 27°C (81°F), we find fresh air to cool off.

See video embedded here.

Embed

Places

There are many iconic places, such as Chinatown, where, in addition to Chinese, there are other Asians and a network of businesses that varies according to the flow of immigration.

Two more steps and we arrive at the very bohemian and commercial Kensington Avenue Market neighborhood. Here, cultures span the globe: shops, restaurants, and markets ranging from Tibetan to Ethiopian to Hindu and everywhere in between, each marked by the scents of spices, incense, and much more that match the abundance of colors to stimulate the sense of smell and sight.

Toronto Old Town is another place to visit. It's a large section of the city contested by old and modern buildings, such as the charming St. Lawrence Hall, which managed to survive thanks to a grassroots campaign that saved it.

Consider the 200-year-old St. Lawrence Market, home to more than 120 stalls selling everything from fruits, cheeses, cured meats, and pizzas to sweets, a thousand treats, and gifts.

At Carousel Bakery and other snack bars, you can find the award-winning Peameal Bacon sandwich, which isn't the typical greasy bacon you're familiar with, but rather a delicious, cured pork loin that's grilled and served with mustard, cheese, or whatever you like.

“We cure the loin with a few spices for several days and then cover it with a light layer of cornmeal, which gives it a very special touch,” said David, who started working at the restaurant with his parents in 1985.

Near St. Lawrence Market is The Distillery District, a commercial and residential area filled with bars, restaurants, shops, and art galleries.

We highlight Arta Gallery, offering an eclectic collection of contemporary work by both Canadian and international artists, and the Mill Street Brew Pub, where they've been brewing beers for over 100 years.

Kofi arrived from Ghana a couple of years ago, and although she made her living as a bartender, she yearns for the warm beaches of his home country.

“Toronto is a very diverse city. It wasn't hard to adapt thanks to the diversity of its people. People smile, say thank you, and say sorry. It's a pleasant place to live. That's very important,” he said.

A few more steps down Front Street and we arrive at Union Station, where the train and subway station stands in front of the 1929´s slender Royal York Hotel with its 28 floors and distinctive château style, an immense lobby with a bar and restaurant that combines Art Deco with Neo-Romanesque details.

The CN Tower observation deck is just around the corner. This immense structure, which can be seen from practically any point in the city and was the tallest construction in the world until 2007, is an iconic icon of the Toronto and Canadian skyline.

From its grand observation deck, which can be reached by elevators that take just 59 seconds, after overcoming a long line of visitors, you can appreciate the urban grandeur of Toronto, the vast Lake Ontario, and the islands facing the city.

Speaking of islands, Toronto Island Park is a place the whole family can visit: amusement parks, beaches, lush vegetation, bars, restaurants, and shops.

The ferry crossing takes less than 13 minutes, from where you can enjoy an unparalleled panoramic view of the city's skyline with its tall buildings and iconic CN Tower.

Arts

Toronto's theater scene is impressive with great musicals and plays, and tickets available for less than in other major cities.

If you enjoy good theater and are planning to visit Toronto soon, consider visiting The Second City to enjoy Duel Citizens. Written by Alix Ohlin and performed by a virtuoso cast, this sarcastic comedy reflects daily life with quirky characters, funny songs, and pokes fun at everyday politics.

Casa Loma is a Gothic Revival castle-style mansion museum built in 1914, with 6,011 square meters and 98 rooms.

Due to its unique architecture in Toronto, Casa Loma is a popular filming location for movies and television series. It is also popular for weddings and concerts, such as the Symphony in the Gardens series, which covers everything from classical to popular music.

The Art Gallery of Ontario features an impressive collection of Canadian and international art, as well as rotating exhibitions. Renowned Canadian architect Frank Gehry designed the building with spectacular sculptural staircases, extensive use of Douglas fir, and glass and metal facades that flood the galleries with natural light.

Churches, in addition to their sacred religious significance, are largely works of art of great architecture, and the very Gothic Revival St. James Cathedral, built in 1850, is proof of this.

Gastronomy

In addition to the dining venues we mentioned before, Toronto has a wide culinary offering to suit all tastes.

One of the most charming places is Frenchy Bar et Brasserie, located in the lobby of the Toronto Hilton Hotel, where, in addition to fine French cuisine, including mussels in white wine sauce, duck confit, and cheeses, there is also pasta, salads, and a succulent Brie, honey, and walnut starter, which also doubles as a dessert.

"It's a Brie cheese baked with walnuts and puff pastry, which we enhance with a delicious sherry vinegar, honey, and truffle sauce that we reduce to achieve that consistency and flavor," explained sous-chef Vika.

On the 44th floor of the Bisha Hotel you find the KOST restaurant, with bar, pool and terrace offering stunning views of the city.

If you visit KOST before noon, try their signature breakfast, featuring eggs, bacon, rösti potatoes, and an unforgettable and flavorful chorizo.

For dinner and fine Italian cuisine, we recommend Osteria Giulia, where the service is impeccable. The restaurant received a Michelin star in 2022 and has held it ever since.

Young chef Rob Rossi is passionate about food and creating the right atmosphere for people to enjoy it. "I cooked with my mom all the time," he commented. "It's one of those jobs that doesn't feel like work. It's part of my life."

We asked the waiter for suggestions. "Please surprise us," and he did. Try the delicious beef carpaccio with albacore tuna, capercaillie, lemon, and olive oil and you'll be amazed.

For pasta, we indulged in Lorighittas al Mare. This is a crafted dish made of hand-braided pasta, wild squid, bay scallops, some chili, garlic & anchovy.

For a more relaxed atmosphere, music and plenty of tequilas, stop by Añejo. Here Mexican turns in different ways with ribs, carnitas and chorizos.

Chefs Hall, with 14 food vendors and multiple bars to choose from, is another good choice for eating in Downtown Toronto.

If you are eager for some Cuban sandwiches, pastries and croquets while in Toronto, try Cubano Kings on Spadina Avenue. The spot, already granted the Canadian Choice Award, is the perfect size to try some of these virtually unknown eats in the city.

How to Get There

Several airlines serve Toronto from Miami and other major cities. However, Air Canada offers several daily flights and the pleasure of flying on a Canadian airline.

If you hold a U.S. passport, you do not need a visa, but if you are traveling with a passport from another country, contact the Canadian consular office for appropriate information.

Where to Stay

Toronto has a wide range of hotels, guesthouses, and apartment rentals for all budgets.

Downtown features well-known hotels, such as the Toronto Hilton, just steps away from the most iconic landmarks of this Canadian city.

Check out the DestinationToronto.com website, available in several languages, for information on accommodations, amenities, and much more.

Saving Money

Follow these tips to make your budget easier. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY, neither before traveling nor at your destination. Most travelers tend to exchange dollars and ignore they are often charged with excessive fees.

It's better to have the money in your bank account and use your ATM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. The issuing bank will charge you three or four dollars, but you'll save the exchange fee and get the best international rate available that day.

You can also use credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.