Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, more options to stay and explore

One of Africa's most remarkable natural landmarks, Victoria Falls attracts visitors with its immense curtain of falling water, surrounding wilderness and access to some of southern Africa's most renowned wildlife destinations.

Located on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, the falls are formed by the Zambezi River, which plunges into a deep gorge along a stretch more than a mile wide. Their appearance changes considerably throughout the year, as seasonal variations in water levels influence the volume of water cascading over the cliffs and the surrounding landscape.

While searching for information online, we learned that Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls town serves as an important gateway for visitors exploring the falls and the region's wildlife reserves. The area also provides access to safari experiences in neighboring Botswana, particularly Chobe National Park, known for its large elephant population and diverse wildlife.

Against this backdrop, a new accommodation option has entered the local hospitality market. Albida – Victoria Falls debuted in September 2026 as the newest addition to Victoria Falls Safari Collection, introducing an all-inclusive concept that combines private villa accommodations with wildlife excursions, river cruises and aerial tours.

Located approximately 2.5 miles from the waterfalls, the lodge accommodates up to 32 guests in 13 private villas, offering a more intimate alternative to larger hotels in the region.

The accommodation includes 10 villas designed for couples and three two-bedroom units intended for families. Each features a private terrace and plunge pool.

One of the property's distinguishing features is its approach to all-inclusive hospitality. Guests can select two signature experiences each day from a program that combines activities in Zimbabwe and neighboring Botswana, many of which would ordinarily require separate arrangements and additional expenses.

Among the options are 12- to 13-minute helicopter flights over Victoria Falls, providing aerial views of the waterfall, the Zambezi River and the surrounding landscape.

Wildlife excursions extend across the border into Botswana, where a full-day visit to Chobe National Park combines a river cruise for game viewing, lunch and an afternoon safari by vehicle.

The program also includes sunset and dinner cruises along the Zambezi, guided game drives, walking safaris and visits to Siduli Hide, a location designed for observing wildlife at close range.

Cultural and wellness activities round out the experience. Guests can arrange spa treatments, visit local villages or attend The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show, which combines traditional entertainment with regional cuisine.

The nightly rate also covers butler service, meals, beverages, airport transfers and laundry, along with the selected experiences.

Zimbabwean identity and renewable energy

The lodge incorporates elements of local heritage into its design, including reclaimed Gwayi tiles. Its culinary program emphasizes locally sourced ingredients, with a focus on produce obtained within a 100-kilometer radius.

Albida's opening also coincides with a renewable-energy development at Victoria Falls Safari Collection. In September 2026, the hospitality group announced that its estate had transitioned to solar power following the commissioning of a 1-megawatt installation on September 9.

The system comprises 1,300 solar panels and is projected to generate approximately 1.6 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually. The project addresses an important operational challenge in a region where reliable electricity supplies can be difficult for tourism businesses.

With its combination of accommodations, wildlife activities and access to attractions in two neighboring countries, Albida adds another option to the hospitality offerings surrounding Victoria Falls.

For travelers considering a visit, the season can significantly influence the experience. Water levels in the falls fluctuate throughout the year, affecting both the volume of the cascade and visibility from different viewpoints.

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