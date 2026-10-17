Bocas del Toro: Natural beauty paired with high-end, Balinese-inspired luxury resort

On Panama ’s Caribbean coast, the islands of Bocas del Toro offer a mix of tropical landscapes, marine environments and local traditions. On Isla Colón, the archipelago’s main tourism hub, that natural setting meets an unexpected architectural influence: the Balinese-inspired design of La Coralina Island House .

The contrast begins on arrival. From the air, the island appears as a patchwork of dense green vegetation and shades of blue. The approach to Bocas Town passes close to waterfront docks and wooden establishments built over the water, where people can be seen waving at incoming passengers.

From the colorful streets of Bocas Town, a paved road follows the island’s coastline, passing houses, waterfront bars and docks. After a few minutes, the pavement gives way to a gravel-and-dirt road that traces the natural curves of the shore.

Along this stretch of Isla Colón, the landscape provides the setting for La Coralina Island House, a resort that brings architectural elements and wellness traditions inspired by Indonesia to Panama’s Caribbean coast.

La Coralina: An Indonesian influence in the Caribbean

La Coralina has 31 accommodations, comprising 23 guest rooms and eight detached private villas. Tropical gardens, water features and Indonesian-inspired structures shape the property’s design, creating a visual contrast with the surrounding landscape.

The concept grew out of the interests of founder Ernesto Gutiérrez Conte, an Argentine businessman and investor who acquired the land on Isla Colón. His interest in surfing, Asian design and a slower pace of life informed the project, which opened in December 2021.

Architectural and decorative elements were brought from Indonesia. “Some of the artwork, like the ceiling covering the main bar and other spaces, was legally brought from an abandoned temple in Indonesia,” said Ariel Barrionuevo, an Argentine hospitality specialist who serves as co-founder and managing director of La Coralina.

Other furnishings and decorative pieces also came from Indonesia. Barrionuevo said more than 40 shipping containers transported items from the country to Panama.

The result is a property whose visual identity draws heavily on Southeast Asian design while remaining rooted in the vegetation and coastal setting of Bocas del Toro.

Wellness is another part of the resort’s concept. Facilities distributed among the gardens and forest include private treatment cottages, pavilions, Asian-inspired baths, showers and changing areas. There are also sauna, warm and cold pools, yoga studios, and spaces for relaxation and meditation.

Holistic treatments combine Asian and Latin American influences and include reflexology, massages and facials.

The program also includes temazcal ceremonies, a practice associated with several Indigenous cultures of Mesoamerica, including the Maya, Mexica and Zapotec peoples. Unlike a conventional sauna, a temazcal is generally conducted as a guided ritual that may carry spiritual and cultural significance, with an emphasis on reflection and purification.

The ceremony takes place inside an enclosed structure exposed to intense heat. Participants should consider their own tolerance for high temperatures and follow the guidance of the person leading the ritual.

Enjoy the video recap we included here.

Caribbean ingredients and Asian influences

Under executive chef Rodrigo Vázquez, the kitchen at La Coralina combines Latin American culinary traditions, Caribbean ingredients and Asian influences.

A Panamanian-style breakfast includes a fried egg, grilled sausage, hojaldra — a traditional, light fried dough — a yuca fritter filled with seasoned meat, and grilled local white cheese.

For lunch or dinner, starters include sous-vide lobster and a version of hummus made with pifá, a fruit from a tropical palm traditionally consumed in parts of the region. The fruit replaces or is combined with the chickpeas commonly used in hummus.

Roasted pumpkin soup is served with coconut chips and sourdough croutons. A ribeye steak with confit potatoes, roasted garlic purée, onions and chimichurri is among the main-course options.

The restaurant at Bluff Beach offers a more casual setting overlooking the sea. Its menu includes fish tacos, salads, sandwiches, tapas and desserts.

Exploring Isla Colón beyond the resort

Isla Colón’s coastline offers access to beaches and trails away from the busier areas around Bocas Town. All-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, are one option for exploring some of these routes, including areas near Paunch Beach, Playa Bluff and Boca del Drago. Access conditions and permitted routes should be confirmed with local rental operators before setting out.

Heading north along the gravel-and-dirt coastal road, travelers pass Paunch Beach, known for its surf breaks and waves that crash against the nearby reef flats.

Farther along lies Playa Bluff, a long stretch of golden-orange sand exposed to the Caribbean surf. The beach extends for several miles, with sections where waves break forcefully along the shore.

At the far end of the beach, a metal gate marks the limit of public road access. Beyond it, access is given by the ATVs provider.

The terrain changes noticeably beyond the gate. What begins as a coastal route becomes a rough trail through the vegetation, with exposed roots, muddy patches, deep potholes and uneven slopes.

Riding an ATV through these conditions requires care. Travelers should avoid excessive speed, assess the route before attempting difficult sections and follow the rental operator’s safety guidance.

In some areas, visitors can leave their vehicles and continue on foot toward Blue Lagoon, a saltwater lagoon surrounded by reefs and tropical vegetation.

The lagoon’s intense blue water contrasts with the surrounding forest. The clear water reveals the sandy bottom below the surface. Depth, currents and access conditions can vary, so visitors should check local guidance before swimming.

Waterfalls and uninhabited islands

Excursions beyond Isla Colón provide another view of the archipelago and the surrounding mainland.

One option is Klosay Waterfall, also known as Cascada Klosay or Alto Chorro, located in a forested canyon within the Ngäbe-Buglé Comarca.

The site is managed by the local Indigenous community of Alto Chorro and should not be visited independently. Travelers must arrange an authorized guided excursion in advance.

The round-trip hike takes approximately two hours and ranges from moderate to challenging. The trail crosses dense tropical vegetation and includes steep sections.

At the end of the hike, the canyon opens onto a waterfall that feeds a clear natural pool. Here you swim, but follow instructions given by the local hosts.

Another excursion leads to Cayo Zapatilla 2, the larger of the two uninhabited islands in the Cayos Zapatilla group.

In shallow areas, the water is warm and barely reaches the knees above soft white sand. Farther from shore, its color shifts from transparent to turquoise and deep blue.

Here nature prevails above all. The beaches retain a largely natural appearance, with driftwood, leaning coconut palms and tropical vegetation that include bromeliads, orchids and spider lilies.

San Cristóbal: Indigenous life and cacao

San Cristóbal offers a different perspective on Bocas del Toro. Rather than focusing on beach activity or remote forest trails, the island provides an opportunity to learn about local community life, marine ecosystems and the traditions of the Indigenous Ngäbe population.

Covering approximately 37 square kilometers, the island is home to a community of about 80 Indigenous residents, as well as a public school and a medical center.

Cacao production is one of the activities visitors can learn about. Family-run operations, including Finca Noba Chocolate Farm, offer opportunities to discover how local farmers cultivate cacao, ferment the beans and roast them by hand using traditional methods.

These visits add a cultural and economic dimension to a trip through the archipelago. As with other community-based experiences, arrangements should be made in advance, and visitors should respect local customs and the schedules of their hosts.

Bocas Town: Afro-Caribbean culture and everyday life

Bocas Town brings together Afro-Caribbean influences, surf culture and traditional architecture. Located at the southern end of Isla Colón, the town occupies a relatively flat, compact area that makes it possible to explore much of the center on foot.

Food is part of everyday life here. Coconut rice, jerk-style chicken and tropical fruit drinks are among the offerings found in local restaurants and cafés. The Juicy Lab is one option for fruit-based drinks.

The town also has an active bar scene. La Rana Dorada, a Panamanian craft-beer chain, is a familiar stop for visitors interested in locally brewed beer. Barco Hundido is known for its location above the remains of a shipwreck and its nightlife.

Beyond its restaurants and bars, Bocas Town functions as a departure point for excursions around the islands and to the mainland. Its docks, streets and waterfront establishments also offer a glimpse of the daily rhythm of the archipelago’s main tourism center.

Planning a visit

Copa Airlines operates nonstop flights from several U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Miami, to Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Travelers can continue to Isla Colón on domestic flights departing from Marcos A. Gelabert International Airport in Albrook, near downtown Panama City. Flight schedules, connections and baggage conditions should be checked before making arrangements.

Copa Airlines operates nonstop flights from several U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Miami, to Panama City Tucuman International Airport, where travelers can stopover and explore the capital city of Panama at no additional charge and fly to Isla Colón from near downtown Panama City Gelabert Airport.

Copa Airlines offers a traditional full-service onboard experience from the US to Panama City, setting it apart from many domestic US carriers that have cut amenities on similar routes. As a member of the Star Alliance, the airline connects over 17 US cities directly to its Hub of the Americas at Tocumen International Airport (PTY) using an all-Boeing 737 fleet.

U.S. passport holders generally do not need a visa for tourist stays of up to 90 days, subject to current entry conditions. Travelers using other passports should verify requirements with Panamanian consular authorities.

Language

Spanish is Panama’s official language. English is also spoken at many hotels, restaurants and businesses serving international visitors, particularly in tourism areas.

Currency

Panama uses U.S. dollar bills for everyday cash transactions and does not issue its own paper currency for general circulation. ATMs and credit cards are available in many tourism areas, although travelers should check with their banks for possible international transaction fees.

A destination beyond the beach

Bocas del Toro brings together several dimensions of Panama’s Caribbean coast: beaches shaped by the surf, forest trails, marine environments, Indigenous communities and the everyday life of Bocas Town. La Coralina adds a distinctive architectural and hospitality concept to that setting.

For travelers willing to look beyond the shoreline, the islands offer opportunities to explore local food traditions, learn about cacao production, visit community-managed natural sites and experience a Caribbean landscape that remains closely connected to the people who live there.