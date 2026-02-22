A travel guide to visiting Cyprus

Cyprus is a unique travel destination renowned for its stunning beaches, more than 10,000 years of history, and warm hospitality. The island offers a fascinating blend of European, Greek, and Middle Eastern cultures, making it one of the Mediterranean’s most intriguing places to explore.

Those who know the island say it’s a year-round destination ideal for sun-seekers, history lovers, and outdoor adventurers alike. Popular spots include Ayia Napa, Paphos, and the Troodos Mountains. Renting a car is highly recommended, as it allows visitors to fully explore the island’s diverse landscapes and hidden gems. Whether you are drawn by nature, culture, or adventure, Cyprus has something for everyone.

History

Cyprus takes great pride in its rich 10,000-year history. Due to its strategic location and abundant copper resources, the island became a crossroads of civilizations. Over the centuries, Mycenaean Greeks, Egyptians, Persians, Romans, Byzantines, Crusaders, and Ottomans shaped it.

The island’s archaeological heritage is remarkable. UNESCO-listed sites such as Choirokoitia (dating to around 7000 BC) highlight its ancient roots. The Late Bronze Age marked the rise of urban, copper-producing centers that connected Cyprus to the wider Mediterranean world. Important Phoenician, Greek, Roman, and Byzantine ruins are found across the island, with an extensive collection housed at the Cyprus Museum in Nicosia.

Cyprus is a member state of the European Union. Although the entire island is legally EU territory, the northern part has been under Turkish control since 1974.

Cities

Nicosia has been continuously inhabited for over 5,500 years and has served as Cyprus’s capital since the 10th century. Today, it remains the island’s administrative, commercial, and cultural center.

Ledra Street runs through the heart of the walled city and is one of the capital’s busiest shopping areas. Nearby streets form the liveliest part of the old town, filled with narrow alleys, boutiques, bars, and art cafés.

Another highlight is the Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios Mansion, an important example of late Ottoman urban architecture. Other major cities include Limassol and Larnaca, each offering a vibrant mix of beaches, history, and modern urban life.

Nature

Cyprus is a diverse Mediterranean tapestry of natural beauty. Rugged coastlines with turquoise waters contrast with the forested slopes of the Troodos Mountains. The island supports a rich biodiversity, including endangered sea turtles and the endemic wild sheep known as the Cyprus mouflon.

Travelers can experience sandy beaches, sea caves, and rocky, pine-covered mountain trails—all within relatively short distances.

Beaches

Cyprus is famous for having some of the cleanest waters in the world. Visitors can enjoy lively white-sand beaches such as Nissi Beach or more tranquil natural settings like Lara Beach. Other popular destinations include Fig Tree Bay, Coral Bay, and the scenic Konnos Bay.

The swimming season is impressively long, typically lasting from May through December.

Gastronomy

Cypriot cuisine is a vibrant expression of Mediterranean flavors, heavily influenced by Greek, Turkish, and Middle Eastern traditions. It centers around fresh ingredients, olive oil, and aromatic herbs.

Popular dishes include halloumi cheese, meat meze, souvlakia (grilled skewers), sheftalia (traditional sausage), and stifado (slow-cooked stew), often accompanied by pita bread and dips such as taramosalata or tahini.

For the most authentic experience, visitors are encouraged to dine at traditional, family-run tavernas.

Language

The official language of Cyprus is Greek. However, English is widely spoken, with approximately 73% of the population able to converse comfortably in it, making communication easy for international travelers.

Where to Stay

Cyprus offers a wide range of accommodations to suit different budgets and preferences. Options include luxury beach resorts, all-inclusive hotels, boutique guesthouses, restored stone-built village homes (agrotourism), and modern self-catering apartments or villas. Whether you prefer a seaside retreat, a mountain escape, or a city stay, there are plenty of choices.

How to Get There

The main entry points to Cyprus are Larnaca International Airport and Paphos International Airport. Major airlines offer connections from several European cities.

Travelers holding U.S. or European passports do not require a visa for short stays. Visitors from other countries should check with Cypriot authorities for the most up-to-date entry requirements.

Currency

The official currency of Cyprus is the Euro. If you carry a different currency, avoid exchanging cash before departure or at airport kiosks. Instead, consider withdrawing euros from an ATM upon arrival. While your bank may charge a small international transaction fee, you will typically receive a more favorable exchange rate. Credit cards are also widely accepted in hotels, restaurants, and shops.