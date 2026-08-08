A Travel Guide to Visiting Moldova

Nestled in Eastern Europe, Moldova is a country where centuries-old traditions blend naturally with genuine hospitality. Often overlooked by international travelers, it offers picturesque landscapes, remarkable wine culture, historic monasteries, and authentic rural experiences.

According to Moldova's official tourism agency, visitors will discover a destination rich in history, culture, and natural beauty.

The capital, Chisinau, is a relaxed, green city of approximately 500,000 residents situated along the Bac River. Wide boulevards, leafy parks, lively cafés, and elegant stone buildings stand alongside reminders of the country's Soviet past, creating an intriguing mix of old and new.

Beyond the capital, Moldova's landscape unfolds into rolling hills, fertile plains, deep river valleys, orchards, and seemingly endless vineyards. The country's highest point, Dealul Balanesti, rises to just 430 meters (1,411 feet), making Moldova one of Europe's gentlest landscapes.

Wine lovers will find plenty to celebrate. Moldova is internationally recognized for its outstanding wineries, many of which offer tastings in spectacular vineyard settings. Charming villages preserve traditional architecture, local customs, and a warm hospitality that invites visitors to experience everyday rural life.

Among the country's must-see attractions are the dramatic cliffside cave monastery at Orheiul Vechi Cultural and Natural Reserve, the vast underground limestone wine cellars of Cricova Winery and Milestii Mici, the leafy parks and museums of Chiinu, and the historic Bender Fortress in the Transnistria region.

Moldovan cuisine reflects influences from Romanian, Ukrainian, Russian, and broader Eastern European traditions. Fresh vegetables, corn, poultry, pork, and dairy products feature prominently in hearty, flavorful dishes that are often paired with excellent local wines.

One of the country's signature dishes is sarmale—cabbage or grape leaves stuffed with seasoned minced meat and rice, then slowly cooked until tender.

Best Time to Visit

Spring (March through May) and autumn (September through November) offer mild temperatures, colorful scenery, and fewer visitors, making them ideal seasons to explore the country. Summer (June through August) is warm and lively, while winter can be cold and snowy, particularly in rural areas where travel conditions may occasionally become more challenging.

Language

Romanian is Moldova's official language. English is increasingly spoken in hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions, particularly in Chiinu and other major destinations.

Where to Stay

Chisinau offers accommodations ranging from boutique hotels to international brands, making it an excellent base for exploring the country. Travelers seeking more immersive experience can stay in rural guesthouses, eco-lodges near Orheiul Vechi, or winery accommodations surrounded by vineyards.

Currency

Moldova is one of Europe's most affordable destinations. The official currency is the Moldovan leu (MDL). Exchange rates fluctuate, but one U.S. dollar is generally worth about 17 Moldovan lei.

Getting There

Several airlines connect Chisinau with major European cities and international hubs, including Istanbul, making Moldova easily accessible from much of Europe and beyond.

U.S. passport holders may enter Moldova without a visa for stays of up to 90 days. Travelers holding passports from other countries should verify current entry requirements with the nearest Moldovan consulate before departure.

For additional travel information, visit Moldova's official tourism website at turism.gov.md/en online.