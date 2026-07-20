Armenian wine: An ancient tradition experiencing a modern renaissance

Beyond its breathtaking landscapes, ancient monasteries, and vibrant culture, Armenia offers another compelling reason to visit: its extraordinary wine.

The story begins where few others can—at what archaeologists consider the world's oldest known winery. Hidden inside the Areni-1 Cave, excavations uncovered a complete winemaking complex dating to around 4100 BC. The discovery included a grape press, fermentation vats, storage jars, drinking cups, and grape seeds, providing remarkable evidence that organized winemaking flourished here more than 6,000 years ago. The find firmly established Armenia as one of the birthplaces of viticulture.

An Ancient Heritage

At the heart of this remarkable tradition is the indigenous Areni grape, also known as Areni Noir. Native to the high-altitude vineyards surrounding the village of Areni, this variety has adapted over centuries to Armenia's volcanic soils, cool mountain nights, and dry climate. DNA studies suggest it has been cultivated in the region for millennia, making it one of the world's oldest continuously grown wine grapes.

A Modern Renaissance

Today, Armenia is enjoying a remarkable wine renaissance. After decades in which Soviet-era production prioritized brandy over fine wine, a new generation of winemakers has revived indigenous grape varieties while blending centuries-old traditions with modern techniques. Many wineries continue to ferment and age wine in karases—large clay vessels that have been used for generations—while also employing state-of-the-art equipment.

Armenian wines are steadily gaining international recognition for their elegance, authenticity, and distinctive character. Among them, Areni Noir stands out as the country's flagship red variety. It produces refined wines with aromas of red cherry, raspberry, dried herbs, black pepper, and delicate spice. Rather than being heavy or overly oaked, Areni wines are typically fresh, balanced, and exceptionally food friendly.

Whether enjoyed young or carefully aged, these wines express the unique terroir of the Armenian Highlands. For wine lovers, tasting Armenia's reds, whites, and rosés is more than sampling outstanding wines—it's experiencing one of the world's oldest living winemaking traditions.

Enjoy the photos and video recap of Armenian wine that we've included here.

Van Ardi Winery

Nestled on the volcanic slopes of Mount Aragats, about 30 minutes from Yerevan, Van Ardi Winery has become one of the leading symbols of Armenia's modern wine revival. Founded in 2008 by Varuzhan Mouradian and his family after returning from the United States, the boutique estate combines ancient Armenian winemaking traditions with contemporary practices to craft wines that faithfully express the country's distinctive terroir.

Its vineyards, planted at an elevation of approximately 1,050 meters, benefit from mineral-rich volcanic soils, abundant sunshine, and cool mountain nights that encourage slow ripening and concentrated flavors.

Van Ardi focuses on indigenous Armenian grape varieties, particularly Areni Noir and the elegant white Voskehat. Its portfolio includes crisp whites, expressive rosés, structured reds, reserve wines, and carefully crafted blends that have earned international recognition for their balance and complexity. The winery follows organic and minimal-intervention practices, allowing each wine to reflect the character of the land.

One of Van Ardi's most distinctive traditions is its belief that vines respond to their surroundings.

"Throughout the year, the vineyards are filled with classical, jazz, and traditional Armenian music, while the sound of bells from the estate's bell tower echoes across the vines," explains Ani Mouradian, who oversees the winery's marketing, public relations, and visitor experiences.

The family believes this harmonious environment nurtures both the vines and the wine, adding a uniquely cultural dimension to every bottle.

Although Armenia's wine industry remains relatively small, its reputation is growing rapidly. Once overlooked by much of the wine world, the country is now attracting increasing attention from sommeliers, critics, and adventurous wine enthusiasts alike. With an 8,000-year winemaking heritage and a vibrant new generation of producers, Armenia is emerging as one of the world's most exciting wine destinations.

Getting There

Several airlines offer connecting flights to Yerevan in Europe or the Middle East. We recommend LOT Polish Airlines to take advantage of the few hours connecting flight and explore Warsaw before jumping on your flight to Yerevan.

U.S. and EU passport holders do not require a visa for visit stays. Travelers from other countries should check with their nearest Armenian consulate for entry requirements.

Tours

The best way to discover the wonders of Armenia is through a land excursion, and we recommend Marianna Paranyan, a tailor-made travel expert, tour guide, and founder and CEO of Haykenq Tours Tailormade Journeys.

Language

Armenian is the official language, while English language is also spoken specially in tourist areas.

Currency

The Armenian dram, abbreviated as AMD, is the official currency. Keep in mind 1 US dollar is roughly between 365 and 400 AMD (rate varies), so we recommend having a written list of conventions handy.

To minimize exchange fees, using an ATM or credit card is recommended over cash exchange.