domingo 17  de  agosto 2025
EN FOTOS

Bolivia elige presidente: Así han transcurrido las elecciones en el exterior

Desde Brasil, Italia, Bélgica, Argentina, España, Estados Unidos, y otros países, los bolivianos han ejercido su derecho al voto para elegir al nuevo presidente

Un hombre emitió su voto en un colegio electoral durante las elecciones presidenciales en La Paz el 17 de agosto de 2025. Los bolivianos acuden a las urnas el domingo para unas elecciones marcadas por una profunda crisis económica que ha visto a la izquierda colapsar y a la derecha aspirar a su primer intento de poder en 20 años.

Un hombre emitió su voto en un colegio electoral durante las elecciones presidenciales en La Paz el 17 de agosto de 2025. Los bolivianos acuden a las urnas el domingo para unas elecciones marcadas por una profunda crisis económica que ha visto a la izquierda colapsar y a la derecha aspirar a su primer intento de poder en 20 años.

MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP
Por REDACCIÓN/Diario Las Américas

Sumidos en una profunda crisis económica, 7,9 millones de bolivianos han sido llamados a elegir entre ocho candidatos para suceder a Arce y renovar el Congreso de 166 miembros.

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957096189087588543&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957098449003852117&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957102074505601168&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957108433884160381&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957112746782183432&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957114816780214284&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957117793955955071&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957158851263787324&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957186231739003159&partner=&hide_thread=false

El expresidente boliviano y candidato presidencial de la coalición Alianza Libre, Jorge Tuto Quiroga Ramírez (centro), saluda a sus simpatizantes durante una visita al mercado de abastos Vicente Ochoa en La Paz el 7 de agosto de 2025. Bolivia celebrará elecciones presidenciales el 17 de agosto. 
POLÍTICA

Bolivia enfrenta un cambio de rumbo político inédito en 20 años
Una mujer indígena aymara emite su voto en una estación de votación durante las elecciones judiciales en Laja, Bolivia, el 15 de diciembre de 2024. 
ESTE DOMINGO

Elecciones: Bolivia decide su futuro con una izquierda fragmentada

FUENTE: AFP

