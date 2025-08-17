Bolivia elige presidente: Así han transcurrido las elecciones en el exterior

Sumidos en una profunda crisis económica, 7,9 millones de bolivianos han sido llamados a elegir entre ocho candidatos para suceder a Arce y renovar el Congreso de 166 miembros.
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957096189087588543&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957098449003852117&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957102074505601168&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957108433884160381&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957112746782183432&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957114816780214284&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957117793955955071&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957158851263787324&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TSEBolivia/status/1957186231739003159&partner=&hide_thread=false