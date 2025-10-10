viernes 10  de  octubre 2025
British Airways' new lounge at Miami International Airport

Designed for premium travelers, it is the second-largest British Airways lounge in the world, exceeded only by the one at London Heathrow Terminal 5

British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Avión de la aerolínea British Airways.

Avión de la aerolínea British Airways.

Pixabay
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
British Airways, MIA.

British Airways, MIA.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

MIAMI - British Airways now has its own VIP lounge at Miami International Airport (MIA). This extraordinary 13,000-square-foot lounge, as part of the British airline's $9 billion renovation project, can accommodate up to 250 passengers.

In fact, this space—designed to accommodate First and Business Class travelers, as well as British Airways Silver and Oneworld Sapphire members—is the second largest British Airways lounge in the world, surpassed only by the flagship at London Heathrow’s Terminal 5. “We’re thrilled to be unveiling our new design concept with a new lounge in Miami. This unique space has been created with our customers in mind and are the next step in our extensive lounge transformation plan”, said Calum Laming, Chief Customer Officer of British Airways, during the opening of the lounge.

Poznan, Polonia.
A taste of Poland in three diverse cities
Amish, Elkhart, Indiana.
Amish Country, an unforgettable escape to new experiences

The new lounge is located on the second level of what many travelers know as the Concourse E satellite, where British Airways passengers board their flights. It is accessed via escalators that create the impression of ascending a pedestal.

“We've been operating for over 105 years as an airline, and we are so proud, so proud to be the flag carrier of the United Kingdom,” the executive officer emphasized.

“I hope you can see the Britishness come through. But I also hope you can feel Miami,” he added.

Please, watch video recap here.

Embed

Indeed, the design reflects an appealing fusion of British identity with subtle allusions to Miami’s distinctive atmosphere—welcoming, intuitive, and relaxing.

Characterized by understated elegance, the entrance features a floor sign whose mirrored reflection invites you to look up to read the words London Calling—a clever touch that sets the tone for what awaits inside the lounge.

This space is designed to impress. As you move first along the central aisle and then to the sides, you discover versatile seating areas and a large window that not only offers a view of planes taxiing by but also enhances the overall sense of openness.

“From here we can see the British Airways A380. We fly one a day, but by the end of October there will be two,” Laming announced to applause.

At first glance, the color palette—ranging from black and brown to white and red—immediately stands out, emphasizing the understated elegance of the surroundings.

There are also subtle hints of futurism: an illuminated cross-aisle that evokes an arcade, while softly lit ceiling mirrors contribute to the overall sense of comfort and sophistication.

“It’s a beautiful lounge, and British Airways is definitely elevating our status. We want to thank them for this incredible lounge and the excellent work they’re doing,” said Jimmy Morales, Director of Operations at MIA.

Here, passengers will find showers, workstations, and a wide selection of food, snacks, and beverages.

Particular mention should be made of the bar—strategically located and fully stocked—where a bartender crafts cocktails to order.

For First Class travelers, the new VIP lounge includes the even more exclusive Concorde Dining Room, offering personalized service and an assortment of fine dishes and drinks, including champagne and English sparkling wine.

