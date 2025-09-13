Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City, a living museum, full of history

Nestled on the promontory overlooking the St. Lawrence River, with distinctive French architecture and iconic soaring turrets, the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City is more than a five-star luxury castle-hotel. It´s a living museum, full of history.

Even before it was built in the late 1800s, history took place on the site where The Chateau St. Louis was the official residence of the French Governor of New France and later the British Governor of Quebec, as well as other representatives.

However, the City Council and the Board of Trade adopted the idea to construct a grand hotel on the site to attract upper-class tourism to the area.

The Château Frontenac was completed in 1893 and was designed by American architect Bruce Price as part of a series of Châteauesque-styled buildings built for the Canadian Pacific Railway company during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The hotel was named after Louis de Buade, Count of Frontenac, who was the Governor General of New France and managed to resist the British assault in 1690 and other significant attacks.

Just look at the fortress-like structure and you’ll know why it’s considered the most photographed hotel in the world. Not only is the hotel an experience, but its dedicated service and prime location in Quebec City's historic district (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), makes a visit to this Fairmont property particularly special.

“There are many beautiful hotels around the world, though none quite like Le Château Frontenac”, General Manager Jean-François Vary stated.

“What truly sets Fairmont Le Château Frontenac apart is our dedicated team, who take immense pride in connecting with our guests and sharing the rich culture, heritage, and traditions of Québec. It’s this genuine passion and deep sense of place that make Le Château Frontenac an experience unlike any other in the world”, he emphasized.

World summit

The minute you step in at the Rose Room (Salon Rose) you can ‘smell’ history and visualize the historic events that took place here.

During the crucial times of Worl War II, Le Château Frontenac became the center of the allies’ talks. Here, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Canadian Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King, along with high ranks militaries, laid out some of the strategies to confront the Nazi army in Europe.

Some people believe the allies head of States decided at Le Château Frontenac decisive tactics and military plans, like the Normandy Invasion.

A Royal site

By reading the history of this magnificent castle, we learn that the Château Frontenac welcomed King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1939.

Later, in 1951, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Quebec City during their first royal tour of Canada. They attended a state dinner and stayed at the hotel before her coronation as Queen two years later. Today the elegant Elizabeth II Suite offers refined, British-inspired decor and a spacious living area overlooking the St. Lawrence River.

Others

The Château has been the host of many other prominent international personalities, like Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Pierre Eliott Trudeau, Ronald Reagan, Charles De Gaulle, Chiang-Kai-Shek, and François Mitterrand.

In 1952, the Château Frontenac was transformed into a movie set for the Alfred Hitchcock’s movie I Confess. Montgomery Clift and Anne Baxter were part of the casting of the motion picture.

As far as cinema and music, the prestigious long guest list includes Charlie Chaplin, Anthony Quinn, Céline Dion, Paul McCartney, Sting, Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie, among others.

Tales

After World War II, a letter was found by hotel staff during maintenance work, having been trapped between floors of the mail chute for many years.

The letter, written by a soldier, expressed his love for his sweetheart and asked her to wait for his return.

Despite attempts to locate the recipient or the soldier's family, the hotel was unsuccessful.

A retelling of this story might have inspired the popular Korean TV series Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, where the golden antique mailbox at Le Château appears in a scene where a character mails a letter that doesn't arrive for 10 years.

Accommodation

With 610 rooms and suites to choose from, Le Chateau Frontenac has a wide selection of accommodation options, from standard rooms to suites and connecting rooms for those traveling with family.

After a $75 million renovation in 2014, the hotel still maintains its distinct historic integrity throughout the public spaces and exterior. We should say heritage and contemporary blend.

The décor has a contemporary feel with a vintage flair. As you walk through the hall, you will notice traditional accents, such as stained wood frames and solid color carpets.

We stayed four nights at a Deluxe City View 2 Doubles, overlooking Old Québec's historical architecture and urban Place d’Armes with surrounding restaurants and places of interest. Location cannot be better.

This view room combines contemporary and elegant decor in a 225 square foot layout that can accommodate up to four guests, with a maximum of three adults.

As you enter the room, you find the bathroom, decorated with white walls and all necessary fixtures, including a full-length mirror, a shower, and a sink.

It is a nice bedroom, comfortably having two double beds, two reading chairs, an armoire cabinet, a 32 inches wide TV, as well as a work desk.

Restaurants

Yes, Quebec is the most charming city of the Americas and is home to a fantastic food scene with some unique local and international dishes.

At Chateau Frontenac you will find three distinctive restaurants and a specialty bar.

Overlooking Dufferin Terrace, the Place Dufferin restaurant offers an informal but elegant atmosphere with an exceptional view of the St. Lawrence River. The menu features opulent breakfasts and the Château’s popular afternoon tea.

On the other hand, Bistro Le Sam restaurant showcases a refined bistro-style cuisine with an open kitchen concept, using Quebec products as much as possible. Try the French onion soup, the seafood cassolette, the Rossini style filet mignon or the flank steak served with fries or salad.

As for drinks, the cocktail section is very innovative, and the products used are of high quality.

As for drinks, the cocktail section is very innovative, and the products used are of high quality.