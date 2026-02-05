Colorado, a destination to visit in 2026

As Colorado celebrates 150 years of statehood, the Highest State of the Union unveils a wide-ranging slate of signature initiatives designed for residents and visitors alike.
As Colorado celebrates 150 years of statehood, the Highest State of the Union unveils a wide-ranging slate of signature initiatives designed for residents and visitors alike.
Coinciding with the nation’s commemoration of 250 years of USA independence, Colorado’s celebration is centered on the theme “The View From Here.” Educational programs, exhibitions, and community-led events are being developed to inspire connection, foster civic engagement, and build statewide pride.
To learn more about America 250 – Colorado 150, visit the official website at Am250CO150.org.
Visitors can also experience Colorado’s storied past through museums, exhibits, and cultural institutions; outdoor exploration; historic hotels; scenic and historic train rides; cowboy culture; mine tours and ghost towns; historic music and performing arts venues; and distinctive culinary offerings. For more inspiration, visit Colorado.com.
Colorado is a four-season destination offering unparalleled adventure and recreation, a thriving arts scene, rich cultural heritage, flavorful cuisine, and 28 renowned ski areas and resorts. Its breathtaking landscapes include natural hot springs, the headwaters of seven major rivers, tranquil lakes and reservoirs, 12 national parks and monuments, 26 scenic and historic byways, and 58 mountain peaks soaring above 14,000 feet.
