Colorado, a destination to visit in 2026

The highest state in the Union celebrates 150 years with a wide-ranging program of activities and travel experiences that honor culture, heritage, and nature

Breckenridge, Colorado.

Breckenridge Distillery, Breckenridge, Colorado.

Breckenridge Distillery, Breckenridge, Colorado.

Colorado, Grand Junction.

Colorado, Grand Junction.

Courtesy of Visit Grand Junction
Collage Breckenridge Tourism Office
Breckenridge Tourism Office
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Matt Inden /  Miles / Colorado Tourism Office
Breckenridge Tourism Office
Breckenridge Tourism Office
Breckenridge Tourism Office
Breckenridge Tourism Office
Breckenridge Tourism Office
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

As Colorado celebrates 150 years of statehood, the Highest State of the Union unveils a wide-ranging slate of signature initiatives designed for residents and visitors alike.

Coinciding with the nation’s commemoration of 250 years of USA independence, Colorado’s celebration is centered on the theme “The View From Here.” Educational programs, exhibitions, and community-led events are being developed to inspire connection, foster civic engagement, and build statewide pride.

Here’s a look at what this special calendar includes:

  • Digital Passport Program: Available on Colorado.com, this free program encourages participants to explore Colorado’s attractions, businesses, and hidden gems while earning rewards. Participants can unlock exclusive offers and discounts, and with each check-in increase their chances to win prizes such as $500 in United travel credits and 150,000 United MileagePlus® miles.
  • Drone Shows – Stories in the Sky: An estimated 150 awe-inspiring drone shows will light up skies across Colorado throughout the commemoration. Each music-synchronized show will be customized to celebrate the host community and event.
  • Historic Preservation: With a goal of adding or revising 150 historic sites on the state register by the end of 2026, this initiative brings Colorado’s rich history to the forefront—perfect for history enthusiasts.
  • Statewide Oral History Project: Showcasing more than 150 diverse stories from across the state through recorded spoken recollections, capturing voices that reflect Colorado’s full and evolving narrative.
  • History Where It Happened: A revitalization effort to update and install 150 historic markers statewide, ensuring a more accurate, inclusive representation of Colorado’s history.
  • Statewide Event Calendar: A diverse lineup of events ranging from concerts and festivals to history exhibits, cultural observances, public art, and educational programming.
  • 14er Climb: Celebrating Colorado’s 58 mountain peaks rising above 14,000 feet—known as “14ers.” In summer 2026, outdoor enthusiasts and climbing teams will unite to summit these peaks in a once-in-a-lifetime challenge.

To learn more about America 250 – Colorado 150, visit the official website at Am250CO150.org.

Visitors can also experience Colorado’s storied past through museums, exhibits, and cultural institutions; outdoor exploration; historic hotels; scenic and historic train rides; cowboy culture; mine tours and ghost towns; historic music and performing arts venues; and distinctive culinary offerings. For more inspiration, visit Colorado.com.

Colorado is a four-season destination offering unparalleled adventure and recreation, a thriving arts scene, rich cultural heritage, flavorful cuisine, and 28 renowned ski areas and resorts. Its breathtaking landscapes include natural hot springs, the headwaters of seven major rivers, tranquil lakes and reservoirs, 12 national parks and monuments, 26 scenic and historic byways, and 58 mountain peaks soaring above 14,000 feet.

For more information or to request a copy of the Colorado Official State Vacation Guide, visit www.COLORADO.com or call 1-800-COLORADO. Follow Colorado on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

