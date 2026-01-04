Mérida: Roman Treasures Preserved in Its National Museum

Known in antiquity as Augusta Emerita and the capital of the Roman province of Lusitania, Mérida is located in the Spanish region of Extremadura . Today, it carefully preserves and protects its valuable historical heritage.

From that era, outstanding vestiges of Roman architecture and engineering remain today, including the Temple of Diana, Trajan’s Arch, the aqueduct, bridge, Roman theater, and amphitheater, among others. All have been designated World Heritage Sites since 1993 as part of the archaeological ensemble.

The Roman Theater is the main venue of the International Classical Theatre Festival, held in July and August.

This vast architectural legacy led the city to create the National Museum of Roman Art in 1986. It is an exhibition, research, and outreach center for Roman culture and, in addition to housing an extensive inventory of 37,000 pieces, it hosts lectures and other activities related to Ancient Rome.

“Working at the National Museum of Roman Art is the most wonderful thing that can happen to someone who lives in Mérida,” said Josefa, a gallery assistant at the museum.

“The Romans settled here because they found a river, a good climate, clean air, and fertile land—and they left us all this wonderful art,” she emphasized.

Construction

Designed by Spanish architect Rafael Moneo, the museum’s main entrance makes a striking first impression with its sober character that evokes a Roman building. Built of red bricks, the façade features a central stone-carved sign that reads simply MVSEO (using the Roman Latin V for U), beneath a niche housing a replica of a Roman statue of Emperor Augustus, founder of the city in 25 BC.

The main nave, also made of red brick and devoid of decorative adornments, features eight arches up to 15 meters high, with openings and glass panels that allow light to enter and provide views of the theater and the bridge, creating a sense of monumental spaciousness.

The bricks were custom-made and laid without mortar, following Roman construction techniques, using an interlocking method on the back of each brick and poured concrete between the courses.

Along one side of the great nave are two upper mezzanine-style corridors that connect additional exhibition spaces and activity halls.

Exhibits

Among the thousands of pieces displayed by the museum are Roman statues and reliefs, including the so-called Veiled Portrait of Augustus, one of the museum’s most emblematic sculptures.

This exquisite bust was found in the peristyle of Mérida’s Roman Theater and depicts Emperor Augustus with a ceremonial veil over his head, symbolizing his authority as Pontifex Maximus.

Also noteworthy is a detailed scale model that recreates the urban structure of ancient Augusta Emerita, when the Roman settlement reached a population of 30,000.

To gain a grounded sense of the past, the museum’s crypt features a subterranean archaeological space integrated into the building itself, preserving and displaying original remains of the Roman city uncovered during construction.

There are also stelae such as that of Lutatia Lupata or the one dedicated to Sentia Amarantis, which display Roman funerary scenes and inscriptions.

Equally striking is the large and highly detailed Mosaic of the Charioteers, depicting scenes of chariot races and their drivers.

Another highlight is the Boar Hunt Mosaic, from the Villa de las Tiendas, which portrays hunting scenes with great technical skill.

The collection also includes fragments of mural painting from sites such as the Roman Amphitheater, as well as architectural elements from public and private buildings—columns, capitals, and friezes—that help explain the urban architecture of Augusta Emerita.

Ceramics, utensils, and household objects should not be overlooked: vessels, lamps, containers, and other items that reflect daily life in Roman Mérida.

The museum houses an important collection of Latin inscriptions documenting the city’s social, religious, and political aspects.

In addition, it boasts an extensive collection of Roman coins, enabling the study of monetary evolution and the activity of Augusta Emerita’s mint, then known as a ceca.

For more information—including a virtual tour of the museum galleries and a closer look at the exhibited pieces—visit the museum’s official website by clicking here.

How to Get There

Several airlines offer service from Miami and major U.S. cities to Spain—typically to Madrid—where travelers can take a train or bus to Mérida and other towns in Extremadura.

U.S. passport holders do not need a visa. If traveling with a passport from another country, contact the Spanish consular office for appropriate information.

Where to Stay

Mérida offers a wide range of hotels for all budgets, among which the Parador de Mérida stands out.

Visit TurismoExtremadura.com for more information.

Saving Money

Follow these tips to stretch your budget. Do not exchange money, either before traveling nor at your destination. Many travelers tend to exchange dollars, unaware that they are often charged excessive commissions.

Instead, keep your money in your bank account and use an ATM card upon arrival. Your issuing bank may charge three or four dollars, but you will avoid exchange commissions and receive the best international rate available that day.

You can also use credit cards in shops, restaurants, and hotels.