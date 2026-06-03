Colorado, the great stargazing trail

Colorado is an awe-inspiring playground for all seasons, offering a striking blend of rugged alpine wilderness and vibrant urban culture. Famous for the majestic Rocky Mountains, world-class ski resorts, and year-round sunshine, it is the ultimate destination for outdoor enthusiasts seeking relaxation.

Having said this, the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) launches the Colorado Stargazing Trail™ , a new statewide guide connecting Coloradans and visitors to the state’s extraordinary night-sky experiences in conjunction with Colorado Dark Sky Month in June. The trail includes Colorado’s certified International Dark Sky Parks and Communities, along with unique stargazing events and experiences, offering a tool to plan an unforgettable trip under the stars.

Colorado is home to 13 International Dark Sky Parks and eight International Dark Sky Communities that have committed to reducing light pollution and protecting one of the state’s most awe-inspiring natural resources: the night sky. The state also leads the world with more than 30 locations, including 12 state parks, that have officially begun the process of earning International Dark Sky Place certification.

“Colorado is known for our world class outdoors and natural beauty that we love and that draws visitors from around the world. This new guide will provide Coloradans and visitors alike with a map of the constellations to experience the beauty and wonder of our night skies and support our local tourism economies,” said Governor Jared Polis.

The night sky is Colorado’s ultimate adventure. Whether you’re hiking into a remote dark sky park, riding a historic train through a canyon at dusk, or sipping a craft beer under a blanket of stars, the Colorado Stargazing Trail offers something for every traveler. Highlights include:

Guided stargazing and ranger-led night sky programs in parks including Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve , home to the tallest dunes in North America and a certified International Dark Sky Park, and Chimney Rock National Monument , where ancient celestial alignments meet modern astronomy.

in parks including , home to the tallest dunes in North America and a certified International Dark Sky Park, and , where ancient celestial alignments meet modern astronomy. Star-filled rides along Colorado’s railroads including the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad Dark Sky Train , a one-of-a-kind astronomy experience winding through the mountains of southern Colorado.

, a one-of-a-kind astronomy experience winding through the mountains of southern Colorado. Nighttime outdoor adventures like a moonlit hike with Estes Park Tour Guides or a night sky packraft trip with Rewilding Expeditions in Rocky Mountain National Park , one of the country’s most beloved wilderness destinations.

like a with Estes Park Tour Guides or a with Rewilding Expeditions in , one of the country’s most beloved wilderness destinations. Stargazing events including public and private Star Parties at Smokey Jack Observatory in Westcliffe and dome tours and telescope viewings at the Gunnison Valley Observatory .

including public and private in Westcliffe and at the . Stargazing retreats include warm cookies, local cider and spectacular dark skies at CampV in Naturita, a private Conestoga Campout at C Lazy U Ranch or a dome stargazing experience at The Nest at Blackhawk .

include warm cookies, local cider and spectacular dark skies at in Naturita, a private Conestoga Campout at or a dome stargazing experience at . An immersive lodging experience at Kosmos Stargazing Resort & Spa in Colorado’s San Luis Valley, a recent DarkSky Approved Lodging by DarkSky International for its commitment to responsible outdoor lighting and environmental stewardship.

at in Colorado’s San Luis Valley, a recent by DarkSky International for its commitment to responsible outdoor lighting and environmental stewardship. Night sky programming at of Colorado’s 13 International Dark Sky Parks and Communities including:

Old Snowmass became Colorado’s newest International Dark Sky Community in February 2026.

Jackson Lake State Park is Colorado’s first International Dark Sky certified state park.

Breckenridge became Colorado’s first mountain ski resort community to earn International Dark Sky Community designation in late 2025.

For more information visit www.COLORADO.com