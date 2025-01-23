Academia anuncia los nominados a la 97.ª edición de los Óscar

Embed Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Academy (@theacademy)

Este año, el cierre de las votaciones y el anuncio de las nominaciones se retrasaron debido a los incendios que asolaron al condado de Los Ángeles, afectado a miles de personas, incluyendo miembros de la comunidad cinematográfica.

Como cada año, los Premios Óscar se llevarán a cabo en el Dolby Theatre el domingo 2 de marzo. Conan O’Brien será el anfitrión y la ceremonia será transmitida por ABC.

Nominaciones

A continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presenta a los nominados a los Óscar 2025.

Mejor película

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Mejor actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A real pain”

Edward Norton, “A complete unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Monika Barbara, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Mejor director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Mejor fotografía

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

Mejor largometraje internacional

“I’m Still Here”

“The Girl with the Needle”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Flow”

Mejor guion adaptado

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Mejor guion original

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

“Alien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”

Mejor cortometraje de animación

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

Yuck!

Mejor largometraje de animación

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor cortometraje documental

“Death By Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Mejor largometraje documental

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Mejor canción original

“El Mal,” from “Emilia Pérez”

“The Journey,” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like a Bird,” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino,” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late,” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Mejor banda sonora original

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

El mejor maquillaje y peluquería

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosfroatue”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Mejor edición

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Mejor sonido

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor diseño de producción

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Los mejores efectos visuales

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”