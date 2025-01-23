jueves 23  de  enero 2025
PREMIOS

Academia anuncia los nominados a la 97.ª edición de los Óscar

El musical "Emilia Pérez" lidera las nominaciones al Óscar, ceremonia que se llevarán a cabo en el Dolby Theatre el domingo 2 de marzo

Una estatua del Óscar se muestra en la alfombra roja de la 96.ª edición de los Premios de la Academia en el Teatro Dolby en Hollywood, California, el 9 de marzo de 2024.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

Una estatua del Óscar se muestra en la alfombra roja de la 96.ª edición de los Premios de la Academia en el Teatro Dolby en Hollywood, California, el 9 de marzo de 2024. 

 

 

AFP/Pedro Ugarte
Por Alexandra Sucre

MIAMI.- La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló los nominados a la 97ª edición de los premios Óscar. El filme del director francés Jacques Audiard Emilia Pérez lidera la lista con 13 menciones; mientras que el musical Wicked obtuvo 10 nominaciones.

Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan y Timothée Chalamet se disputan la preciada estatuilla por mejor actor. Por su parte, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres, Karla Sofía Gascón y Mikey Madison riñen la contienda por mejor actriz.

Lee además
La actriz mexicana Adriana Paz, el actor venezolano Edgar Ramírez, la cantante y actriz estadounidense Selena Gómez, el director francés Jacques Audiard, la actriz española Karla Sofía Gascón y la actriz estadounidense Zoe Saldaña posan con el premio a Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia por Emilia Pérez en la sala de prensa durante la 82.a edición anual de los Premios Globos de Oro en el hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California, el 5 de enero de 2025.
PREMIACIÓN

"Emilia Pérez" y "Shōgun" se consagran en los Globos de Oro
De izquierda a derecha: Zoe Saldana, Jacques Audiard, Annette Bening, Camille, Karla Sofía Gascón e invitados asisten a la proyección del musical de Netflix Emilia Pérez, el 12 de diciembre de 2024 en Los Ángeles, California.
PREMIOS

"Cónclave" y "Emilia Pérez" lideran las nominaciones de los BAFTA
Embed

Este año, el cierre de las votaciones y el anuncio de las nominaciones se retrasaron debido a los incendios que asolaron al condado de Los Ángeles, afectado a miles de personas, incluyendo miembros de la comunidad cinematográfica.

Como cada año, los Premios Óscar se llevarán a cabo en el Dolby Theatre el domingo 2 de marzo. Conan O’Brien será el anfitrión y la ceremonia será transmitida por ABC.

Nominaciones

A continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presenta a los nominados a los Óscar 2025.

Mejor película

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Mejor actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A real pain”

Edward Norton, “A complete unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Monika Barbara, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Mejor director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Mejor fotografía

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

Mejor largometraje internacional

“I’m Still Here”

“The Girl with the Needle”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Flow”

Mejor guion adaptado

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Mejor guion original

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

“Alien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”

Mejor cortometraje de animación

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

Yuck!

Mejor largometraje de animación

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor cortometraje documental

“Death By Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Mejor largometraje documental

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Mejor canción original

“El Mal,” from “Emilia Pérez”

“The Journey,” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like a Bird,” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino,” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late,” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Mejor banda sonora original

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

El mejor maquillaje y peluquería

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosfroatue”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Mejor edición

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Mejor sonido

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor diseño de producción

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Los mejores efectos visuales

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Temas
Te puede interesar

Cineasta expone los retos de "Emilia Pérez" ante posible nominación al Óscar

Cazzu debuta como actriz en producción de Netflix

Chris Brown demanda a Warner Bros por supuesta difamación en documental

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

La fiscalía de Chile imputó a 17 detenidos en operativo en Cerro Chuño, en investigación vinculada a Tren de Aragua. Fueron imputados por delitos de tráfico y asociación ilícita para el tráfico de drogas, secuestro, tenencia de armas de fuego y otros ilícitos.
CRIMEN ORGANIZADO

Detienen en EEUU a líder del Tren de Aragua, autor intelectual del asesinato del militar Ronald Ojeda

Imagen del Capitolio en Washington, la sede del Congreso de EEUU.
CONGRESO/INMIGRACIóN

Cámara de Representantes aprueba la primera ley de inmigración en la era Trump

Un alguacil observa cómo las llamas suben por la colina mientras la columna de humo del incendio Hughes llena el cielo en Castaic, un barrio del noroeste de Los Ángeles, California, el 22 de enero de 2025. Un nuevo incendio forestal estalló al norte de Los Ángeles el 22 de enero, creciendo en tamaño y provocando miles de órdenes de evacuación en una región que ya se tambaleaba por los efectos de enormes incendios.
TRAGEDIA

Incendios en Los Ángeles se agudizan, combates se complican

Capturas de pantalla compartidas por María Corina Machado a partir de la charla con el secretario de Estado de EEUU, Marco Rubio, y el presidente electo de Venezuela, Edmundo González Urrutia. 
VENEZUELA

Marco Rubio reafirma compromiso con la libertad de Venezuela en conversación con González Urrutia y Machado

Refugiados con boletos comprados con fecha posterior al 27 de enero no podrán viajar por el momento a EEUU.
INMIGRACIóN

Orden presidencial suspende de forma temporal la entrada de refugiados a EEUU

Te puede interesar

Un alguacil observa cómo las llamas suben por la colina mientras la columna de humo del incendio Hughes llena el cielo en Castaic, un barrio del noroeste de Los Ángeles, California, el 22 de enero de 2025. Un nuevo incendio forestal estalló al norte de Los Ángeles el 22 de enero, creciendo en tamaño y provocando miles de órdenes de evacuación en una región que ya se tambaleaba por los efectos de enormes incendios.
TRAGEDIA

Incendios en Los Ángeles se agudizan, combates se complican
El teniente retirado Ronald Moreno Ojeda. 
INVESTIGACIÓN

Fiscal de Chile: Diosdado Cabello estaría comprometido en el crimen del teniente Ronald Ojeda

Bomberos llegan a la propiedad en llamas. 
FUEGO

North Miami: Se incendia vivienda mientras sus ocupantes dormían

Una estatua del Óscar se muestra en la alfombra roja de la 96.ª edición de los Premios de la Academia en el Teatro Dolby en Hollywood, California, el 9 de marzo de 2024.     
PREMIOS

Academia anuncia los nominados a la 97.ª edición de los Óscar

Capturas de pantalla compartidas por María Corina Machado a partir de la charla con el secretario de Estado de EEUU, Marco Rubio, y el presidente electo de Venezuela, Edmundo González Urrutia. 
VENEZUELA

Marco Rubio reafirma compromiso con la libertad de Venezuela en conversación con González Urrutia y Machado