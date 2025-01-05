domingo 5  de  enero 2025
"Emilia Pérez" y "Shōgun" se consagran en los Globos de Oro

El musical superó a Desafiantes, Un dolor real, Wicked y La Sustancia. No obstante, por esta última, Demi More obtuvo el premio a mejor actriz en musical o comedia

El actor japonés Tadanobu Asano, el actor japonés Hiroyuki Sanada, la actriz japonesa Anna Sawai y el actor británico Cosmo Jarvis posan en la sala de prensa con el premio a la Mejor Serie de Televisión - Drama Shogun durante la 82.a edición anual de los Premios Globo de Oro en el hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California, el 5 de enero de 2025.&nbsp;

El actor japonés Tadanobu Asano, el actor japonés Hiroyuki Sanada, la actriz japonesa Anna Sawai y el actor británico Cosmo Jarvis posan en la sala de prensa con el premio a la Mejor Serie de Televisión - Drama "Shogun" durante la 82.a edición anual de los Premios Globo de Oro en el hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California, el 5 de enero de 2025. 

AFP/Robyn Beck
Por REDACCIÓN/Diario Las Américas

MIAMI.- El filme Jacques Audiard Emilia Pérez conquistó la 82ª edición de los Globos de Oro al consagrarse con la estatuilla a mejor película musical o de comedia.

La cinta, que lideraba la lista de nominados, también se impuso en la categoría mejor actriz de reparto en una película dramática, siendo Zoe Saldaña la actriz premiada; y en la categoría mejor película de habla no inglesa.

El musical superó a filmes como Desafiantes, Un dolor real, Wicked y La Sustancia. No obstante, por esta última, Demi More obtuvo el premio a mejor actriz en musical o comedia

Por otra parte, una vez más la serie Shogun se impuso en todas las categorías de serie de televisión dramática.

Lista de ganadores

A continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presenta la lista completa de ganadores en la 82ª edición de los Globos de Oro.

Televisión

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión – Musical o Comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” - GANADOR

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión – Musical o Comedia

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” - GANADORA

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun” - GANADOR

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shogun” - GANADORA

Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” - GANADOR

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” - GANADORA

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shogun” - GANADORA

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Mejor serie de televisión – Musical o comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks” - GANADORA

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión

“Baby Reindeer” - GANADORA

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel de reparto - Televisión

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” - GANADORA

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel de reparto - Televisión

Tadanobu Asano, “Shgun“ - GANADOR

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Mejor actuación en una comedia stand-up de televisión

Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Love You”

Ali Wong, “Single Lady” - GANADORA

Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

Cine

Mejor película - musical o comedia

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez” - GANADORA

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Mejor película - drama

“The Brutalist” - GANADORA

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez” - GANADORA

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Mejor guión

“Emilia Pérez”

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Conclave” - GANADORA

Mejor canción original

“Beautiful That Way” de “The Last Showgirl”, por Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li y Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Repress” de “Challengers”

“El Mal” de “Emilia Pérez” por Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard - GANADORA

“Better Man” de “Forbidden Road” por Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler y Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” de “The Wild Robot”

“Mi Camino” de “Emilia Pérez” por Clément Ducol y Camille

Mejor actriz de reparto

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” - GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” - GANADOR

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Mejor actor de película - musical o comedia

Jesse Eisenberg - “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant - “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle - “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons - “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell - “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan - “A Different Man” - GANADOR

Mejor actriz de película - musical o comedia

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance” - GANADORA

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Mejor actor de película - drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” - GANADOR

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Mejor actriz de película - drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” - GANADORA

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Mejor director

Jacques Audiard - “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker - “Anora”

Edward Berger - “Conclave”

Brady Corbet - “The Brutalist” - GANADORA

Coralie Fargeat - “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia - “All We Imagine as Light”

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator 2”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked” - GANADORA

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor película animada

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2” - GANADORA

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor banda sonora original

“Conclave”

“The Brutalist”

“The Wild Robot”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Challengers” - GANADORA

“Dune: Part Two”

