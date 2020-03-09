El coronavirus no asusta a la banda Supersuckers

Una vez más, el grupo de rock estadounidense vuelve a ir contracorriente en estos tiempos en los que artistas y festivales están cancelando sus proyectos por esta enfermedad
MADRID.- Fieles a su espíritu rebelde, Supersuckers no se asusta por la propagación del coronavirus. Más bien al contrario, ya que comenzarán una nueva gira con el lema 'El coronavirus nos la chupa'.
La banda estadounidense de rock vuelve a ir así contracorriente en estos tiempos en los que artistas y festivales están cancelando sus proyectos por esta enfermedad.
Fechas de la gira
Mon. 9th - Chelsea, Vienna AT
Tue. 10th - Channel Zero, Ljubljana SL
Wed. 11th - Dom B612, Novi Sad SRB
Thu. 12th - Live & Loud, Sofia BG
Fri. 13th - An Club, Athens GR
Sat. 14th - Cafe Santan, Volos GR
Sun. 15th - Eightball Club, Thessaloniki GR
Mon. 16th - Knap Club, Belgrade SRB
Tue. 17th - Omladinski Centar, Zajecar SRB
Wed. 18th - Hard Place, Zagreb HR
Thu. 19th - Folks Club, Munich DE
Fri. 20th - Goldmarks, Stuttgart DE
Sat. 21st - SkyLounge, Kempten DE
Sun. 22nd - Schlachthof, Wiesbaden DE
Mon. 23rd - Kofmehl, Solothurn CH
Tue. 24th - Sonic Ballroom, Koln DE
Wed. 25th - Goldgrube, Kassel DE
Thu. 26th - Wild at Heart, Berlin DE
Fri. 27th - Cafe Central. Weinheim DE
Sat. 28th - Tower Musikclub, Bremen DE
Mon. 30th - Basement Vesterbro, Copenhagen DK
Tue. 31st - Siste Reis Pub, Halden NO
Wed. 1st - Lobbyen, Trondheim NO
Thu. 2nd - John Dee, Oslo NO
Fri. 3rd - Garaget, Avesta SW
Sat. 4th - Bar Brooklyn, Stockholm SW
Sun. 5th - On the Rocks, Helsinki FI
Tue. 7th - Folk & Rock, Malmo SW
Wed. 8th - Knust, Hamburg DE
Thu. 9th - Fabrik, Coesfeld DE
Fri. 10th - Baroeg, Rotterdam NL
Sat. 11th - Atelier Des Moles, Montbeliard FR
Sun. 12th - Vera, Groningen NL
Tue. 14th - La Maison Bleue, Strasbourg FR
Wed. 15th - Zik-Zak, Ittre BE
Thu. 16th - Blue Collar, Eindhoven NL
Fri. 17th - De Casino, Saint Niklas BE
Sat. 18th - DB's, Utrecht NL