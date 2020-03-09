Cambiar contraseña
Cultura | Coronavirus | Rock

El coronavirus no asusta a la banda Supersuckers

09 de marzo de 2020 - 19:03

Una vez más, el grupo de rock estadounidense vuelve a ir contracorriente en estos tiempos en los que artistas y festivales están cancelando sus proyectos por esta enfermedad

MADRID.- Fieles a su espíritu rebelde, Supersuckers no se asusta por la propagación del coronavirus. Más bien al contrario, ya que comenzarán una nueva gira con el lema 'El coronavirus nos la chupa'.

La banda estadounidense de rock vuelve a ir así contracorriente en estos tiempos en los que artistas y festivales están cancelando sus proyectos por esta enfermedad.

Fechas de la gira

Mon. 9th - Chelsea, Vienna AT

Tue. 10th - Channel Zero, Ljubljana SL

Wed. 11th - Dom B612, Novi Sad SRB

Thu. 12th - Live & Loud, Sofia BG

Fri. 13th - An Club, Athens GR

Sat. 14th - Cafe Santan, Volos GR

Sun. 15th - Eightball Club, Thessaloniki GR

Mon. 16th - Knap Club, Belgrade SRB

Tue. 17th - Omladinski Centar, Zajecar SRB

Wed. 18th - Hard Place, Zagreb HR

Thu. 19th - Folks Club, Munich DE

Fri. 20th - Goldmarks, Stuttgart DE

Sat. 21st - SkyLounge, Kempten DE

Sun. 22nd - Schlachthof, Wiesbaden DE

Mon. 23rd - Kofmehl, Solothurn CH

Tue. 24th - Sonic Ballroom, Koln DE

Wed. 25th - Goldgrube, Kassel DE

Thu. 26th - Wild at Heart, Berlin DE

Fri. 27th - Cafe Central. Weinheim DE

Sat. 28th - Tower Musikclub, Bremen DE

Mon. 30th - Basement Vesterbro, Copenhagen DK

Tue. 31st - Siste Reis Pub, Halden NO

Wed. 1st - Lobbyen, Trondheim NO

Thu. 2nd - John Dee, Oslo NO

Fri. 3rd - Garaget, Avesta SW

Sat. 4th - Bar Brooklyn, Stockholm SW

Sun. 5th - On the Rocks, Helsinki FI

Tue. 7th - Folk & Rock, Malmo SW

Wed. 8th - Knust, Hamburg DE

Thu. 9th - Fabrik, Coesfeld DE

Fri. 10th - Baroeg, Rotterdam NL

Sat. 11th - Atelier Des Moles, Montbeliard FR

Sun. 12th - Vera, Groningen NL

Tue. 14th - La Maison Bleue, Strasbourg FR

Wed. 15th - Zik-Zak, Ittre BE

Thu. 16th - Blue Collar, Eindhoven NL

Fri. 17th - De Casino, Saint Niklas BE

Sat. 18th - DB's, Utrecht NL

FUENTE: Europa Press

