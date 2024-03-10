Lista de ganadores de la 96 edición de los Óscar

Emma Stone se impuso ante Lily Gladston en la categoría Mejor Actriz.

Por su parte, Barbie, consagrada como la película más taquillera del 2023, tan solo logró la estatuilla a Mejor Canción Original por What Was I Made For? de Billie Eillish.

Ryan Gosling y Mark Ronson sacudieron el escenario con la presentación de I'm Just Ken, la cual tuvo como invitado especial a Slash.

La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, y una vez más contó con Jimmy Kimmel como anfitrión.

A Continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presenta la lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Óscar.

Mejor película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Past Lives

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

Mejor actor principal

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor actriz principal

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things - GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - GANADORA

Mejor película internacional

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

Io Capitano, Italia

Perfect Days, Japón

La sociedad de la nieve, España

The Zone of Interest, Reino Unido - GANADORA

Mejor corto documental

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop - GANADOR

Ni Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor documental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol - GANADOR

Mejor canción original

The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken de Barbie

It Never Went Away de American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? de Barbie - GANADORA

Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron - GANADORA

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor guion adaptado

American Fiction - GANADOR

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor guion original

Anatomy of a Fall - GANADOR

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Mejor director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - GANADORA

Mejor fotografía

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Poor Things

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - GANADORA

Mejor sonido

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest - GANADORA

Mejor corto animado

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - GANADOR

Mejor cortometraje

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor banda sonora

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Poor Things

Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One - GANADORA

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Mejor edición

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - GANADORA

Society of the Snow