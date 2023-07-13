Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2023

Serie de drama: Succession; The White Lotus; The Last of Us; Better Call Saul; The Crown; Yellowjackets; House of the Dragon y Andor.

Serie de comedia: Abbott Elementary; Barry; The Bear; Jury Duty; Ted Lasso; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Only Murders in the Building y Wednesday.

Actor, serie de drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Brian Cox, Succession y Jeff Bridges, The Old Man.

Actriz, serie de drama: Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets; Sarah Snook, Succession; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us: Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale y Keri Russell, The Diplomat.

Actor, serie de comedia: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Bill Hader, Barry; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building y Jason Segel, Shrinking.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Christina Applegate, Dead to Me; Jenna Ortega, Wednesday y Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face.

Serie limitada o antología: Beef; Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Daisy Jones & The Six; Fleishman Is in Trouble y Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Anthony Carrigan, Barry; Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso; Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso; Henry Winkler, Barry y James Marsden, Jury Duty.

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Janelle James, Abbott Elementary; Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso; Juno Temple, Ted Lasso y Jessica Williams, Shrinking.

Actor de reparto, serie de drama: F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus; Nicholas Braun, Succession; Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus; Theo James, The White Lotus; Matthew Macfadyen, Succession; Alan Ruck, Succession; Will Sharpe, The White Lotus y Alexander Skarsgård, Succession.

Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus; Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown; Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus; Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus; Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus; Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul; J. Smith-Cameron, Succession y Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus.

Actriz, serie limitada o antología: Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble; Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy; Dominique Fishback, Swarm; Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things; Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six y Ali Wong, Beef.

Actor, serie limitada o antología: Taron Egerton, Black Bird; Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales; Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story; Michael Shannon, George & Tammy y Steven Yeun, Beef.

Película hecha para televisión: Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas; Fire Island; Hocus Pocus 2; Prey y Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Reality o competencia: The Amazing Race; RuPaul’s Drag Race; Survivor; Top Chef y The Voice.

Programa de humor y variedades: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah; Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Late Night With Seth Meyers; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert y The Problem With Jon Stewart.

Programa animado: Bob’s Burgers; Entergalactic; Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal; Rick and Morty y The Simpsons.

Programa especial de variedades en vivo: The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna; Chris Rock: Selective Outrage; Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium; The Oscars y 75th Annual Tony Awards.

Presentador de reality o competencia: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski y Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye; Nicole Byer, Nailed It!; Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef; Amy Poehler y Maya Rudolph, Baking It y RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

