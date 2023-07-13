jueves 13  de  julio 2023
Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2023

La Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas anunció los nominados a los premios Emmy 2023. "Succession", lidera la lista

El escenario de los premios Emmy, en su 71a edición, el 22 de septiembre de 2019. Los nominados de 2023 se anunciaron el 12 de julio.

El escenario de los premios Emmy, en su 71a edición, el 22 de septiembre de 2019. Los nominados de 2023 se anunciaron el 12 de julio.

AP/Chris Pizzello/Invision/Archivo

Serie de drama: Succession; The White Lotus; The Last of Us; Better Call Saul; The Crown; Yellowjackets; House of the Dragon y Andor.

Serie de comedia: Abbott Elementary; Barry; The Bear; Jury Duty; Ted Lasso; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Only Murders in the Building y Wednesday.

Actor, serie de drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Brian Cox, Succession y Jeff Bridges, The Old Man.

Actriz, serie de drama: Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets; Sarah Snook, Succession; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us: Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale y Keri Russell, The Diplomat.

Actor, serie de comedia: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Bill Hader, Barry; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building y Jason Segel, Shrinking.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Christina Applegate, Dead to Me; Jenna Ortega, Wednesday y Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face.

Serie limitada o antología: Beef; Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Daisy Jones & The Six; Fleishman Is in Trouble y Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Anthony Carrigan, Barry; Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso; Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso; Henry Winkler, Barry y James Marsden, Jury Duty.

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Janelle James, Abbott Elementary; Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso; Juno Temple, Ted Lasso y Jessica Williams, Shrinking.

Actor de reparto, serie de drama: F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus; Nicholas Braun, Succession; Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus; Theo James, The White Lotus; Matthew Macfadyen, Succession; Alan Ruck, Succession; Will Sharpe, The White Lotus y Alexander Skarsgård, Succession.

Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus; Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown; Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus; Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus; Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus; Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul; J. Smith-Cameron, Succession y Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus.

Actriz, serie limitada o antología: Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble; Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy; Dominique Fishback, Swarm; Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things; Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six y Ali Wong, Beef.

Actor, serie limitada o antología: Taron Egerton, Black Bird; Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales; Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story; Michael Shannon, George & Tammy y Steven Yeun, Beef.

Película hecha para televisión: Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas; Fire Island; Hocus Pocus 2; Prey y Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Reality o competencia: The Amazing Race; RuPaul’s Drag Race; Survivor; Top Chef y The Voice.

Programa de humor y variedades: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah; Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Late Night With Seth Meyers; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert y The Problem With Jon Stewart.

Programa animado: Bob’s Burgers; Entergalactic; Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal; Rick and Morty y The Simpsons.

Programa especial de variedades en vivo: The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna; Chris Rock: Selective Outrage; Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium; The Oscars y 75th Annual Tony Awards.

Presentador de reality o competencia: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski y Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye; Nicole Byer, Nailed It!; Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef; Amy Poehler y Maya Rudolph, Baking It y RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

FUENTE: AP

