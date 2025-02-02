domingo 2  de  febrero 2025
Nominaciones a las principales categorías de los Grammy

Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías de la 67ª edición anual de los premios Grammy, que se celebra este domingo en Los Ángeles

La cantante Beyoncé posa con sus trofeos Grammy en la sala de prensa durante la 59ª entrega de los premios Grammy el 12 de febrero de 2017, en Los Ángeles, California.

La cantante Beyoncé posa con sus trofeos Grammy en la sala de prensa durante la 59ª entrega de los premios Grammy el 12 de febrero de 2017, en Los Ángeles, California.

AFP/Robyn Beck

LOS ÁNGELES.- Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías de la 67ª edición anual de los premios Grammy, que se celebra este domingo en Los Ángeles.

Beyoncé, con su apuesta country "Cowboy Carter", lidera la lista con 11 nominaciones a los premios de la Academia de la Grabación.

Álbum del año

"New Blue Sun" - André 3000

"Cowboy Carter" - Beyoncé

"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Brat" - Charli XCX

"Djesse Vol. 4" - Jacob Collier

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift

Grabación del año, que reconoce la interpretación general de una canción

"Now and Then" - The Beatles

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"360" - Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift, presentando a Post Malone

Canción del año, reconocimiento a una composición

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Shaboozey, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, compositores (Shaboozey)

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)

"Die with a Smile" - Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, compositores (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

"Fortnight" - Jack Antonoff, Post Malone & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift presentando a Post Malone)

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, compositores (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar, compositor (Kendrick Lamar)

"Please Please Please" - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, compositores (Sabrina Carpenter)

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, compositores (Beyoncé)

Mejor artista revelación

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Mejor interpretación pop solista

"Bodyguard" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple" - Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

Mejor álbum vocal pop

"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish

"Eternal Sunshine" - Ariana Grande

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift

Mejor video musical

"Tailor Swif" - A$AP Rocky

"360" - Charli XCX

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift presentando a Post Malone

Mejor álbum de rap

"Might Delete Later" - J. Cole

"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" - Common y Pete Rock

"Alligator Bites Never Heal" - Doechii

"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) - Eminem

"We Don't Trust You" - Future y Metro Boomin

Mejor álbum de rock

"Happiness Bastards" - The Black Crowes

"Romance" - Fontaines DC

"Saviors" - Green Day

"Tangk" - Idles

"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam

"Hackney Diamonds" - The Rolling Stones

"No Name" - Jack White

Mejor álbum country

"Cowboy Carter" - Beyoncé

"F-1 Trillion" - Post Malone

"Deeper Well" - Kacey Musgraves

"Higher" - Chris Stapleton

"Whirlwind" - Lainey Wilson

Mejor interpretación country solista

"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé

"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll

"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

"It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton

Mejor álbum de música global

"Alkebulan II" - Matt B presentando a la Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

"Paisajes" - Ciro Hurtado

"Heis" - Rema

"Historias de un Flamenco" - Antonio Rey

"Born in the Wild" - Tems

Artistas con más nominaciones

Beyoncé (11)

Charli XCX (8)

Post Malone (8)

Billie Eilish (7)

Kendrick Lamar (7)

Sabrina Carpenter (6)

Chappell Roan (6)

Taylor Swift (6)

