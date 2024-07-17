miércoles 17  de  julio 2024
Nominados en las principales categorías de la 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy

El drama épico japonés Shogun encabeza la lista con 25 candidaturas, seguido The Bear con 23, y Only Murders in the Building con 21

En esta foto de archivo, del 22 de septiembre de 2019,  se ve una estatuilla de un Emmy en la alfombra roja de la edición 71.

En esta foto de archivo, del 22 de septiembre de 2019,  se ve una estatuilla de un Emmy en la alfombra roja de la edición 71. La Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos dio a conocer la lista de nominados para el 2021.

 

 

AFP/Robyn Beck

LOS ÁNGELES.- Esta es la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión, que se entregarán en la ciudad estadounidense de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre.

El drama épico japonés Shogun, de FX, encabeza la lista con 25 candidaturas, seguido de dos comedias: The Bear (FX), con 23, y Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), con 21.

Sofia Vergara y Joe Manganiello. 
Joe Manganiello cuenta su versión sobre divorcio de Sofía Vergara
Barrabás. 
Lo que presenta la escena en Miami esta semana

True Detective: Night Country lideró las nominaciones en las categorías de miniserie o película para televisión con 19.

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown

Fallout

La edad dorada

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses"

El problema de los tres cuerpos

Mejor comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor miniserie

Bebé reno

Fargo

Lecciones de química

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor dramático

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor actriz dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, La era dorada

Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de comedia

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gómez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Bebé reno

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lecciones de química

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

- Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática -

Christine Baranski, La era dorada

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto de comedia

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., El simpatizante

Tom Goodman-Hill, Bebé reno

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lecciones de química

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Bebé reno

Aja Naomi King, Lecciones de química

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Bebé reno

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Programas con más nominaciones:

Shogun - 25

The Bear - 23

Only Murders in the Building - 21

True Detective: Night Country - 19

The Crown - 18

Saturday Night Live - 17

FUENTE: AFP

