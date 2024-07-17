LOS ÁNGELES.- Esta es la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión, que se entregarán en la ciudad estadounidense de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre.
El drama épico japonés Shogun encabeza la lista con 25 candidaturas, seguido The Bear con 23, y Only Murders in the Building con 21
LOS ÁNGELES.- Esta es la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión, que se entregarán en la ciudad estadounidense de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre.
El drama épico japonés Shogun, de FX, encabeza la lista con 25 candidaturas, seguido de dos comedias: The Bear (FX), con 23, y Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), con 21.
True Detective: Night Country lideró las nominaciones en las categorías de miniserie o película para televisión con 19.
The Crown
Fallout
La edad dorada
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses"
El problema de los tres cuerpos
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Bebé reno
Fargo
Lecciones de química
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, La era dorada
Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gómez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Bebé reno
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lecciones de química
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Christine Baranski, La era dorada
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., El simpatizante
Tom Goodman-Hill, Bebé reno
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lecciones de química
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Bebé reno
Aja Naomi King, Lecciones de química
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Bebé reno
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Shogun - 25
The Bear - 23
Only Murders in the Building - 21
True Detective: Night Country - 19
The Crown - 18
Saturday Night Live - 17
FUENTE: AFP