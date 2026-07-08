Serie "The Pitt" recibe 25 nominaciones al Emmy

La actriz Katherine LaNasa, el actor Noah Wyle y el actor Shawn Hatosy posan en la sala de prensa con el premio a la Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática, Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática y Mejor Serie Dramática por "The Pitt" durante la 77.ª edición de los Premios Primetime Emmy en el Teatro Peacock de LA Live en Los Ángeles el 14 de septiembre de 2025.

LOS ÁNGELES.- The Pitt, con 25 candidaturas, y Hacks, con 24, son las series mas nominadas en la 78 edición de los Premios Emmy , según anunció este miércoles la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos.

Estas son las nominaciones en las categorías principales:

Mejor serie de comedia

'Abbott Elementary'.

'The Bear'.

'Hacks'.

'Margo's Got Money Troubles'.

'Nobody Wants This'.

'Only Murders In The Building'.

'Shrinking'.

'Widow's Bay'.

Mejor serie de drama

'The Diplomat'.

'The Gilded Age'.

'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms'.

'Paradise'.

'The Pitt'.

'Pluribus'.

'Slow Horses'.

'Your Friends & Neighbors'.

Mejor miniserie

'All Her Fault'.

'The Beast In Me'.

'Beef'.

'DTF St. Louis'.

'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette'.

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ('Wonder Man').

Steve Carell ('Rooster').

Matthew Rhys ('Widow's Bay').

Jason Segel ('Shrinking').

Martin Short ('Only Murders In The Building').

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson ('Abbott Elementary').

Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear').

Elle Fanning ('Margo's Got Money Troubles').

Lisa Kudrow ('The Comeback').

Jean Smart ('Hacks').

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown ('Paradise').

Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses').

Mark Ruffalo ('Task').

Rufus Sewell ('The Diplomat').

Noah Wyle ('The Pitt').

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Carrie Coon ('The Gilded Age').

Chase Infiniti ('The Testaments').

Keri Russell ('The Diplomat').

Rhea Seehorn ('Pluribus').

Zendaya ('Euphoria').

Mejor actor en una miniserie

Riz Ahmed ('Bait').

Jason Bateman ('Black Rabbit').

Charlie Hunnam ('Monster: The Ed Gein Story').

Oscar Isaac ('Beef').

Matthew Rhys ('The Beast In Me').

Mejor actriz en una miniserie

Claire Danes ('The Beast In Me').

Sally Field ('Remarkably Bright Creatures').

Carey Mulligan ('Beef').

Sarah Pidgeon ('Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette').

Sarah Snook ('All Her Fault').

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia

Dale Dickey ('Widow’s Bay').

Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks').

Janelle James ('Abbott Elementary').

Kate O’Flynn ('Widow’s Bay').

Michelle Pfeiffer ('Margo’s Got Money Troubles').

Megan Stalter ('Hacks').

Jessica Williams ('Shrinking').

Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia

Colman Domingo ('The Four Seasons').

Paul W. Downs ('Hacks').

Harrison Ford ('Shrinking').

Nick Offerman ('Margo’s Got Money Troubles').

Stephen Root ('Widow’s Bay').

Michael Urie ('Shrinking').

Tayler James Williams ('Abbott Elementary').

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de drama

Taylor Deardon ('The Pitt').

Fiona Dourif ('The Pitt').

Allison Janney ('The Diplomat').

Katherine LaNasa ('The Pitt').

Sepideh Moafi ('The Pitt').

Julianne Nicholson ('Paradise').

Karolina Wydra ('Pluribus').

Mejor actor secundario en una serie de drama

Patrick Ball ('The Pitt').

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show').

Shawn Hatosy ('The Pitt').

Gerran Howell ('The Pitt').

Jack Lowden ('Slow Horses').

Tom Pelphrey ('Task').

Carlos-Manuel Vesga ('Pluribus').

Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie

Linda Cardellini ('DTF St. Louis').

Dakota Fanning ('All Her Fault').

Laurie Metcalf ('Monster: The Ed Gein Story').

Joy Sunday ('DTF St. Louis').

Youn Yuh-jung ('Beef').

Constance Zimmer ('Love Story: John F. Kennedy & Carolyn Bessette').

Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie

Jason Bateman ('DTF St. Louis').

Richard Gadd ('Half Man').

David Harbour ('DTF St. Louis').

Richard Jenkins ('DTF St. Louis').

Charles Melton ('Beef').

Nick Offerman ('Death by Lightning').

FUENTE: EFE