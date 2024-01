49ers alcanzan el Super Bowl con una victoria por 34-31 sobre Lions

In the second half tonight, the @49ers' Brock Purdy:



- threw for 150+ yards

- rushed for 45+ yards

- completed 80% of his passes

- averaged 10.0+ yards per rush

- had 0 turnovers



No other NFL QB in the last 30 years has done all of that in a single half (reg or post).