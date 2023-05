Nikola Jokic (27.8 PTS, 14.5 REB, 11.8 AST) is the 4th player to average a triple-double in a Conference Finals:



Jason Kidd (2001-02 vs. BOS): 17.5 PTS, 11.2 REB, 10.2 AST

Magic Johnson (1982-83 vs. SAS): 17.5 PTS, 10.5 REB, 14 AST

*Wilt Chamberlain (1966-67 vs. BOS): 21.6 PPG,… pic.twitter.com/hNnDCkaROw